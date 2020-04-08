Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: Dying to Praise Their Tinpot God

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: Dying to Praise Their Tinpot God

by

But the Mad Emperor demands his national tribute…

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      What’s the over/under on when we’ll start to see voting results from tonight’s Russthuglican cheeseshithead fuckery?

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Titanic Captain Trump: “I’m being very unfairly treated. I’ve avoided hundred…thousands of icebergs and nobody thanks me. ‘Sir, you’re doing an unbelievable job.’ I hear from my crew but does anybody notice? I guess it’s okay.”

      “I hear praise from my crew, my passengers, people who know how good I am. My uncle was an admiral, very smart man. Great sailor, sailed the biggest, most powerful ships. I understand ship things, believe me. Stable seafaring captain, that’s me, believe me.”

    8. 8.

      scav

      Eating a rancid steak drives icebergs away.

    14. 14.

      West of the Rockies

      Does anyone else still, 3+ years on, shake your head with utter dismay that this bloated, orange orangutan is our president, that he makes sooo many ludicrous errors, and that 43% of the country can’t get enough of his piss showers? And finally, that the media lets so much of it slide?

    17. 17.

      cain

      @rikyrah:

      I hope he’s suffering good and hard. I’d love to see him be at the brink of death… then maybe he might get a clue. I don’t want him to die, I want him humbled.

    21. 21.

      cain

      @West of the Rockies:

      You can thank media consolidation for that. once you get to the high echelon it’s all about numbers. They don’t give a shit about anything else. It’s all about numbers.

      You can thank Bill Clinton for a lot of the media bullshit. He should have never signed the telecommunication act that allowed this consolidation. I really loved the Democrats back then because they were ushering in a lot of prosperity by de-regulating, but it has turned around and bit us in the ass. :(

    25. 25.

      cain

      @CaseyL:

      We are never going to recover I suspect. The world will never trust us after this – not without us fixing a lot of shit that has happened. Then again, this right wing sweep has been going all over the world now. The generation previous are having a hard time with global markets and its effects on local culture and what not. I can understand that these changes are hard to grasp and that change is hard to adapt to. So of course nationalism and racism becomes more ascendant as  people succumb to fear.

      Reply

