Found on @reddit https://t.co/yzxJ0B0yhv
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 6, 2020
But the Mad Emperor demands his national tribute…
Everyone come to the main tent in Jonestown https://t.co/x68IMz7ci7
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 4, 2020
Gonna be a gas to see many GOP members of Congress who “just couldn’t make it.”
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 4, 2020
Meanwhile the delegates will be in full MAGA hat regalia as they lick each other’s faces to “own the libs.”
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 4, 2020
The contingency plan is it’ll be held at his gravesite if he dies of covid19.
— Trainer Gloria 🇨🇦 (@TrainerGloria) April 4, 2020
August 24 plus a two week incubation period.
Yep. I can stay inside until then.
— Uncle Sam #Resists (@PolitiTwitch) April 5, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings