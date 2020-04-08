As of 10 minutes ago, Wuhan’s lockdown has lifted, & people can leave for the first time in 2+ months. But neighborhoods remain locked down, fear is widespread and normalcy is far away. A glimpse into the future for the rest of the world. W @zhonggg https://t.co/nGdIwi7mRa — Vivian Wang (@vwang3) April 7, 2020

The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown, but a northern town started restricting the movement of its residents amid concerns of a second wave of infections https://t.co/MU6dMVDaKB via @brendagoh_ @SunThomass pic.twitter.com/QJHFh9Cdef — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

As China reports no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time, BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell looks at what the numbers mean ??https://t.co/Q0P9hpZTb1 https://t.co/vLXoY3lnFW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

The modelers at @Imperial_JIDEA & @MRC_Outbreak are going to be issuing weekly projections of death estimates from #Covid19. First one, out today, lists the US as 1 of 5 countries that will record >5,000 deaths in the coming week. Shudder. https://t.co/q15lE7LZf1 pic.twitter.com/t4JMJjuXB6 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus threatens livelihoods of 1.25bn workers globally, says ILOhttps://t.co/NgaL9mbs5p — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

3 Tracks of Coronavirus Track 1: China

Track 2: US/Europe

Track 3: Developing countries How I think about that here: pic.twitter.com/p7llObkBP4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 7, 2020

Interesting #coronavirus snapshot in the Russian papers today. Everything from “St Petersburg may run out of hospitals” to “cases of illness among Russian soldiers, including pneumonia, are falling.” Plus: fears of an “an economic apocalypse” & mass unemployment. #ReadingRussia pic.twitter.com/KNOnwJd0Dj — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus exposes deep divides ahead of key EU meeting https://t.co/PCt59FvIKe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

Italian village turned into human laboratory after coronavirus quarantinehttps://t.co/4xrYPeKoQ9 pic.twitter.com/bZ66sM7TKT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

Impossible dilemma? World watches Italy as businesses plead to return to work https://t.co/bhLlPijIBY pic.twitter.com/swZHvUJLw8 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

UK records highest daily death toll from coronavirus at 854 https://t.co/pi2vxfzS7W — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus death toll in France reaches 10,000 https://t.co/sEmyqTW5tK pic.twitter.com/cFYGryQXRo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

And it’s official: @sebastiankurz just announced Austria will be the first EU country to begin easing #covid19 lockdown and restart the economy Small shops open with restrictions on April 14; by May 1, all shops open. https://t.co/Jrzw7q29Il — Julia Belluz (@juliaoftoronto) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus: Africa will not be testing ground for vaccine, says WHO https://t.co/jQBIoMQBGU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020





The coronavirus could narrow a gaping inequality in Africa, where some heads of state and other elite jet off to Europe or Asia for health care unavailable to their countrymen. https://t.co/oKrhGjJzIC — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) April 4, 2020

Africa's ventilator dystopia, Ethiopia trains doctors on COVID-19 lifesavers – https://t.co/hTXi4FdIlZ — W. Gyude Moore (@gyude_moore) April 5, 2020

Hong Kong warns it could bring in more strict enforcement measures on social distancing. Total confirmed #covid19 cases as of yesterday: 915 https://t.co/i8E3iaVa7b https://t.co/m57XRzyK03 — Rachel Blundy (@rachelblundy) April 7, 2020

Expats in Hong Kong are buying up masks to send to family and friends back home as supplies return to shops in the Asian financial hub and the coronavirus spreads around the world https://t.co/tE6EnNpFW9 pic.twitter.com/KQW3FJRJj1 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

ICYMI: Japan's PM Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and other regions, after a recent surge in the number of confirmed #coronavirus cases.@rumireports from Tokyo. More @business: https://t.co/nRkrw0M1Wp #?????? #???? #????????? pic.twitter.com/XMAnbnekBt — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum' https://t.co/8MuFMiQPvM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020

Bank cashier killing Corona virus ????. Only Indians can come up with such ideas. But truely amazing! pic.twitter.com/RSc5eiSxDI — ????????? (@vimal043) April 4, 2020

Singapore quarantines 20,000 migrant workers amid new coronavirus clusters https://t.co/lQKu1jXO63 pic.twitter.com/nMmI6clFwu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020

Poaching and habitat loss have decimated Indonesia's orangutan population, but now coronavirus has emerged as another potential deadly threat to the critically endangered species https://t.co/mVk37oyEr2 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 5, 2020

Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths https://t.co/2tFp2Lo5Dv pic.twitter.com/0aRI3xyaty — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

#NorthKorea testing, quarantining for #COVID-19, still says no cases – @WHO representative in Pyongyang tells me about one of only a handful of countries not to report any infections – https://t.co/voeltfZ4QX — Stephanie Nebehay (@StephNebehay) April 7, 2020

Mexico registers 2,785 cases of coronavirus and 141 deaths https://t.co/yERYHssJHQ pic.twitter.com/8IiwhMZ2SP — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

Third cougar caught wandering through residential neighbourhood in Santiago, Chile, as capital in lockdown https://t.co/ySpXqJ0fDZ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2020

"If I stay at home, I will die of starvation." https://t.co/iDrICDtth3 — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

Ecuador builds emergency cemeteries due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Bx3j1mSCJR pic.twitter.com/9WUJipsnfO — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

New Zealand's unique 'elimination' approach to coronavirus is rapidly flattening the curve https://t.co/tAFMXZH7nK — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) April 8, 2020

In late December, health authorities in China confirmed dozens of people in Wuhan were being treated for pneumonia from an unknown source. Here's what's happened since: https://t.co/LfJcjiGgwu — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020