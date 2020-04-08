Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Tuesday/Wednesday, April 7/8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Tuesday/Wednesday, April 7/8

by

      Butch

      Can we please agree that the next broadcast reporter who decides to lead a piece with the trite “a glimmer of hope” is given a Sharpie and a cardboard square and told to go live on the street for a year?  It has replaced “what do you need” (asked of medical professionals) as useless.

      WereBear

      I wish the headline writers weren’t such clickbait. As fast as the shelters emptied, panicked people can fill them up again.

      Even ones who should know better. Like, people who don’t let their cats GO OUT.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s worldometer numbers for today. 156 new cases, running total 4,119; two deaths, running total 65. We seem to be holding steady here at that level of daily new cases. Health Ministry DG Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today the war is not lost but it’s still not won, either. He said a few Malaysians here and there are still dodging the movement control order, with the inevitable result: infections.

      In other news, I just broke a string today while practising scales. Feh.

      Tony Jay

       

      I’m reventing because The Fucking Guardian has pissed me off(again) in the last few minutes.

      You may or may not recall me having a little vent last week when I got shit-canned from The Guardian Live comment board for disgraceful sin of using the word “anti-Semitism” without prefacing it with the phrase “Jeremy Corbyn is the font and source of all…”

      The comment they booted me for included this spooky prophesy.

      Whoever wins the Labour leadership election there’s one cast iron certainty you can take to the bank. There will be an instant resurrection of the anti-Semitism smears, with front paged demands from the usual suspects for “clarity” and a “fresh start” in the form of an internal inquiry with the power to enforce mass suspensions of anyone ever labelled as insufficiently hostile to the previous leadership, an expedited disciplinary system overseen by ‘trusted’ Party figures acceptable to the JLM (Jewish Labour Movement) and BJD (Board of Jewish Deputies)…..If Starmer wins the calls will start slowly. If it’s Long-Bailey they’ll start before the result is announced. And I think we all know where the media campaign will start.

      Starmer won, and we didn’t have to wait long for the other shoe to fall. In a meeting with four of the most vicious pricks to contest the role of AIPAC’s mouthpiece in Britain, Starmer bent the knee and agreed the terms under which the Purge will take place.

      “At today’s meeting, I (Starmer) committed to begin work on setting up an independent complaints process, cooperating fully with the EHRC’s inquiry and asking for a report on all outstanding cases to be on my desk at [the end of] the week.
      “I also discussed with the Jewish Labour Movement my ambition to roll out training of all Labour party staff as soon as practically possible.”

      Now, I’m old enough to remember when these arseholes presented a list of demands to Corbyn that included an ‘independent’ complaints process for anti-Semitism accusations that gave them a veto on its membership (only Friends of Bibi need apply) and included justifications for expulsion from the Labour Party that were lifted more or less wholesale from The Crucible. They fucked that up by simultaneously trying to label anyone who didn’t consider Corbyn to be History’s Greatest Monster as ‘not Real Jews’, and had to back off when the mainstream Jewish Community started tut-tutting their claims to speak for them. But they’ve got a version of it now, and I simply cannot wait to see how ruthlessly they start to expel anyone to the Left of Alan Dershowitz those pesky anti-Semites.

      I’m also old enough to remember when the Labour leader so much as asking for the case evidence behind these anti-Semitism allegations to be run across his desk was cast-iron proof of a sinister plot to bury the truth and hide the Labour Party’s transformation into the National Socialist British Workers Party. The BBC even based an entire cynical hatchet-job prime-time Panorama documentary on it. I’d ask the home of “quality, trustworthy, fact-checked journalism” why it’s suddenly evidence of decisive, fully-tumescent leadership now that Starmer is in the hotseat, but there’s only so much information to be gleaned from “your comment has been removed because it failed to meet our Community guidelines“.

      Thank Jeebus the Party elected the smart, sensible, not at all spineless candidate instead of that dirty little Corbynite (or whatever ‘lifted from the nearest Right Wing rag’ term of endearment the Kool Kidz are using these days). I feel sooooooo confident that this isn’t going to quickly descend into a Fapathon of Guardian-approved expulsions that will never – quite – cleanse the Party of the Sin that Keeps on Giving.

      These fucking people.

      Vent off.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Amir Khalid:In other news, I just broke a string today while practising scales. Feh.

      Leo Kottke never let a broken string stop him. ;-) I feel your pain. It’s the little things that allow us to go on.

      @WereBear: Pf all the things that might get us, Miss Kitty would be the last. Much to her disappointment I’m sure.

      Amir Khalid

      @WereBear:

      Yeah, but this is the second high E string I’ve broken in a few weeks on Queen, the Tele. I guess there’s always Lady. She’s the Strat.

