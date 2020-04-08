Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This is how realignments happen…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Just a few bad apples.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Nevertheless, she persisted

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

We still have time to mess this up!

Word salad with all caps

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

The house always wins.

Reality always wins in the end.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Shocking, but not surprising.

The revolution will be supervised.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Tuesday/Wednesday, April 7/8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Tuesday/Wednesday, April 7/8

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

Even the ‘conservatives’ are beginning to suspect the Oval Office Occupant’s “explanations”…


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Patricia Kayden

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.