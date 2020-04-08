Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day https://t.co/TmmbaMAwBs — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2020

We need a president who actually listens to the experts and heeds their advice. https://t.co/J7VA462Aff — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 6, 2020

It’s emerged that a White House adviser circulated a memo in late January warning of a potential #coronavirus pandemic, which Trump says he didn’t see. pic.twitter.com/ygYQRhMcVU — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2020

The WHO is underfunded as it is. Denying them funding based on their correct criticism of US failures to respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic is deeply damaging to global public health. https://t.co/CPKage7DHN — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) April 7, 2020

South Korea is a democracy. We could and should be doing this. But elections have consequences. https://t.co/TTcLFyRs08 — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 6, 2020

For anyone still taliking about the H1N1 epidemic, we just passed the U.S. death toll of that entire epidemic, which took place over the space of an entire year. Please move your talking points back to 1918. — Mark Sumner (@Devilstower) April 7, 2020

Even the ‘conservatives’ are beginning to suspect the Oval Office Occupant’s “explanations”…

Precisely. In the worst affected areas, the surge of excess mortality is so obvious that these talking points are useless. https://t.co/qxvEPD0k4y — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) April 8, 2020

If, while delivering live samples of the virus, I am killed in a freak grenade fight with the juvenile gangs of Westchester, then you can say I ‘died *with* Covid’ but not of it. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) April 8, 2020

It seems more likely that we are undercounting covid19 deaths by not testing people who die at home than that we are overcounting them by randomly attributing hospice deaths to covid19: https://t.co/EuqwtCXVKg — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) April 7, 2020

Fwiw, I think we’ll eventually learn that we’re significantly undercounting the deaths right now. https://t.co/Kefb1tzHjr — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 8, 2020

It seems like Trump and Pompeo lost interest in the “China virus” and “Wuhan Virus” around the time they realized that virtually all the production capacity for masks is currently in China. Which of course was totally predictable a month ago. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 6, 2020

All of us were held back by the sense that this just can’t be happening. — Few truer lines were ever written than this, from @matthewherper's assessment of the U.S. #Covid19 response to date. https://t.co/seCYH3645o — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 7, 2020





National hotline providing emergency help to people suffering from emotional distress has received nearly nine times more calls than it did this time last year, according to officials. https://t.co/2ko1wNMp8p — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

Quick, comprehensive action has probably saved countless lives in CA, WA, and OH. For other states and cities, it's the example of the road not taken. But it shows that leadership matters. In this case, it literally made a life or death difference.https://t.co/bYSGTyWU3o — Zach Dorfman (@zachsdorfman) April 7, 2020

"Los Angeles health official says families with relatives in nursing homes should consider bringing them home"https://t.co/e0hZkvEUab — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 8, 2020

.@govinslee goes in on Trump: "This is ludicrous that we do not have a national [Covid] effort. To say 'we're a backup' … can you imagine if FDR said 'I'll be right behind you, Connecticut. Good luck building those battleships’ … show some leadership." pic.twitter.com/Qzi9grZLSD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2020

Aerial footage above South Florida shows hundreds of residents risking possible coronavirus exposure — lining up to get paper applications for unemployment benefits as the state tries to fix problems with online filing. https://t.co/5pZApEVjY4 pic.twitter.com/DdiLX2YLrd — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

Don’t know who did this but wow. pic.twitter.com/qMMhaKaH8R — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) April 3, 2020

NEW from me and @ProPublica: A nurse bought supplies to protect herself and her colleagues and patients from the spread of COVID-19. Her hospital suspended her: https://t.co/Y2qmrHKl4t pic.twitter.com/GZMmVD5hZK — Marshall Allen (@marshall_allen) April 7, 2020

The facility where they're running this trial routinely scores 2 out of 5 stars on official health and safety inspections: https://t.co/RW3XjlEQMv — Galar Regional Medical Director (@weedlewobble) April 7, 2020

"Private ambulance company" is sort of a dystopian phrase in and of itself. https://t.co/CA5dEqYFUt — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) April 6, 2020

Ankle monitors ordered for Louisville residents exposed to Covid-19 who refuse to stay home https://t.co/LKEZ1vAd2O — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 5, 2020

How to try to win election by stoking fear amid the COVID-19 crisis: Former Georgia Rep. Paul Broun who is running to return to Congress just released an ad warning that “in uncertain times like these,” it’s important to protect yourself against “looting hordes from Atlanta” pic.twitter.com/bqS4rePrmP — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) April 7, 2020

On top of work stress, many immigrant doctors fighting coronavirus also face the added burden of visa uncertainty. It shouldn’t have to be this way—all health care workers must be able to maintain their immigration status.https://t.co/j2v9MMZI3v — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 7, 2020

U.S. farmers are facing the challenge of getting workers to their fields with temporary foreign worker arrivals being delayed by border restrictions and grounded flights https://t.co/JHDCWv2mda pic.twitter.com/VeNoil2Eo9 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020