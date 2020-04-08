Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bernie is out

Breaking news: Bernie Sanders to end his presidential campaign. That’s what my phone alerts from WaPo tell me, anyway. Will update as info comes in.

ETA: Here’s an excerpt from The Post article linked here:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the liberal insurgent who rose from relative obscurity to build a movement and become a two-time runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination, is ending his 2020 campaign, clearing the way for former vice president Joe Biden to be the party’s choice to take on President Trump in November.

The exit by Sanders, a 78-year-old democratic socialist from Vermont, marked the apparent close of a roller-coaster primary race that started more than a year ago. What began as the most diverse presidential field in history, featuring more than two dozen candidates, is finishing with the victory of an older white man whose prospects were written off not long ago.

Sanders’s departure presents Democrats with an immediate challenge: Can the party unify as it failed to do in 2016, when a feud between supporters of Sanders and Hillary Clinton damaged its efforts to win the presidency?

Well, that’s the question, isn’t it? I think we can.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      I’d say something pithy and original like, “Our great national nightmare is over,” but you just know the BernieBots and Russkies are going to drag his rotting political corpse all over the landscape through the convention and after.

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Good job, Bernie.  Should have been earlier, but without access to a time machine, today is a great day to do it.

    8. 8.

      Charluckles

      Good. Now I hope he and his supporters go after Trump and his party with a white-hot fury.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Facebones

      Finally acknowledged the obvious. If he’d done this 4 years ago at this point, things might be very different right now.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      As frustrating as some Bernie people have been, I hope we can say “welcome aboard” and let’s get to work beating Trump.

      If their response to that is “fuck off”, then that’s on them.  But we have to do our part, and that’s all we can do.

    13. 13.

      Baud

      And an official congratulations to Joe Biden.  I think he’s comeback in the primary will go down in the history books.

    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      If true, then good for him. All hands on deck for November. The nation’s fate literally depends on everybody pulling us across the finish line.

      We owe this to the [checks] 12,912 victims and their families. We also owe it to our savaged Constitution and federal government.

    20. 20.

      germy

      Should have been earlier, but I’m glad he made this decision.

      A lot of good people invested a lot of time and energy in the Sanders campaign, so if you have a hot take you're thinking about dropping on them right now — don't.

      — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 8, 2020

    21. 21.

      Central Planning

      I’m can’t wait for the Bernie bros to start calling him a quitter/sellout/liberal fascist soy cuck/whatever.

    22. 22.

      opiejeanne

      2016, when a feud between supporters of Sanders and Hillary Clinton

       

      I love how they managed to “both sides” even this.

    23. 23.

      Sebastian

      Realized I had a typo in my nym.

      I am cynical about this but he might have contracted Corona. Don’t see many other possibilities why a narcissist would drop out.

       

      In other news, I think we as a community should start calling media and slamming Trump for wanting to prevent our soldiers from voting. That’s a side effect of no vote by mail which he didn’t consider. Time to hammer him and make him backpeddal.

    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @Baud:

      Have to agree. He’s been kicked to the curb multiple times and now, the presumptive nominee. Astounding, truly. I thought he was nuts and unnecessary, upon announcing his run almost one year ago (April 25, 2019). Nuts like a fox. Each frontrunner wore out there welcome and I have a sneaking feeling voter fatigue played a roll.

    27. 27.

      Baud

      Oh my.  This is on the front page of Reddit, posted 18 hours ago.

      BERNIE SANDERS SAYS IT’S ‘AN AWKWARD POSITION’ BUT HE’S STILL ‘IN THE RACE’ FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

    28. 28.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      This is great.  I appreciate good news today.  I appreciate the Exec Admin at work who is doing a company electronic newsletter and has asked for photos of the furry “co-workers” of our people that are working from home.

    31. 31.

      germy

      Kamala Harris is on The View right now.

      Asked about Sanders dropping out, she’s saying she admires him.  “Thank you Bernie for your voice and your leadership and everything you’ve brought to this country.”

      She’s calling for unity.

    32. 32.

      Felanius Kootea

      Thank you Bernie!  Now let’s focus on getting the guy who’s trying to steal everything that’s not locked down out of office.

    34. 34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Immanentize:

      I suspect he got a read on how Wisconsin went for him and chose this route rather than the one of greater humiliation?

      I had the same thought, some early exit or internal polling. More charitably (in the spirit of unity), there was some theorizing in the ‘tubes that he stayed in through WI to keep his supporters engaged in the state elections

    35. 35.

      TriassicSands

      Bernie’s most loyal supporters may have to be treated like Trump — with kid gloves to avoid putting them in revenge mode. It’s hard losing a candidate in whom one believes so strongly, but the most important thing has always been to oust Trump. We can only hope Bernie’s supporters can see that. Similarly, those who have opposed Bernie should be restrained in their response to his withdrawal. Nothing is to be gained by either side overreacting.

