Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

We still have time to mess this up!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Too inconsequential to be sued

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This blog will pay for itself.

Verified, but limited!

Lighten up, Francis.

How has Obama failed you today?

This is how realignments happen…

Mission Accomplished!

Also, too.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We have all the best words.

Just a few bad apples.

Women: They Get Shit Done

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / What they knew, and when they knew it

What they knew, and when they knew it

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

We’re starting to find out what they knew and when they knew it. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii calls the Trump administration out:

Axios obtained memos from the economic adviser who sounded the warning, but there were probably similar warnings from other sectors that we haven’t seen yet. Via Axios:

In late January, President Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro warned his White House colleagues the novel coronavirus could take more than half a million American lives and cost close to $6 trillion, according to memos obtained by Axios…

Navarro’s grim estimates are set out in two memos — one dated Jan. 29 and addressed to the National Security Council, the other dated Feb. 23 and addressed to the president. The NSC circulated both memos around the White House and multiple agencies…

The Jan 29 memo set out two stark choices “Aggressive Containment versus No Containment.”

Navarro compared cost estimates for the choices and wrote that the Council of Economic Advisers’ estimates for stopping travel from China to the U.S. would be $2.9 billion per month. If the virus turned out to be a pandemic, that travel ban could extend 12 months and cost the U.S. $34.6 billion.

Doing nothing (the “No Containment” option) could range from “zero economic costs” to $5.7 trillion depending on the lethality of the virus.
On the high end, he estimated a scenario in which the coronavirus could kill 543,000 Americans.

The Feb. 23 memo…was titled as a memorandum to the president via the offices of the national security adviser, chief of staff and COVID-19 task force, and the subject line described as a request for supplemental appropriation.

It began: “There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls.”
He called for an “immediate supplemental appropriation of at least $3 billion” to support efforts at prevention, treatment, inoculation, and diagnostics.

He described expected needs for “Personal Protective Equipment” for health care workers and secondary workers in facilities such as elder care and skilled nursing. He estimates that over a four-to-six month period, “We can expect to need at least a billion face masks, 200,000 Tyvek suits, and 11,000 ventilator circuits, and 25,000 PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators.)”

Trump sat on his ass for weeks after that memo was circulated, tweeting inanities like this:

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!”

The administration didn’t get around to ordering ventilators and masks until mid-March.

Since the Trump administration’s natural state is chaos punctuated by palace coups and the president is a lazy-ass retiree who watches TV all day, it’s possible Trump himself was in the dark about what was coming. It’s also possible he knew and was moving behind the scenes to secure a personal advantage.

Regardless, it’s clear Trump was derelict in his duty to protect Americans. We’re going to need a bigger select committee.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Nora
  • Patricia Kayden

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      This is what to expect when crooks, reality stars and con artists are elected.  They’re not in Washington to serve us.  They’re there to take what they can to enrich themselves. Let’s see if any of them are held accountable for their blatant misconduct. I’m not holding my breath.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nora

      I sure am glad we didn’t get Hilary Clinton as president. Those emails of hers were definitely disqualifying. And think what would have happened if some hysterical female had been given briefings saying 100 million Americans might catch some virus and a million might die from it! Why, she would have overreacted, the way women do. /bitter, furious sarcasm.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.