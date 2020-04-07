Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Up to our Necks in Bullshit and It's Gonna Keep Coming

In the past few days, we have had an IG replaced, a SECNAV forced to resign, learned that the WH is giving PPE to private businesses to force states to bid against each other, had a rightwing SCOTUS vote against fair elections in Wisconsin, and the Press Secretary, who has never held a press conference, was replaced with a serial liar and fabulist. All of this is during a worsening pandemic and economic crisis.

And I am here to tell you it is going to get worse before it gets better. So get yourself ready, hunker down, keep your head in the game, and any other platitudes you need. Because it is going to get worse. But you need to be ready for it, and ready to fight back, because while you might think we are approaching the absolute bottom, with Republicans it CAN ALWAYS get worse. This November election is the whole ball of wax, so you need to stay healthy, physically and mentally, and be ready for the fight of your lives.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      artem1s

      Srsly, the next idiot that tells me they didn’t think Trump would be this bad is gonna get an earful. At this point I’m trying to remember way back when every GOPer was all in for W until they weren’t.  And then suddenly no one wanted to be seen in public with him. I don’t know what it’s going to take to get to that tipping point with this asshole, but it better come soon.  I hope the first pundit who starts making mewling noises about how we all have to get along after we finally get rid of this pestilence, gets tarred feathered.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BR

      I think we need to view everything through a political lens of “will it help in November” — some of the inspector general stuff, while very important in normal times, won’t matter at all now.  He was always going to fire the IGs, and he will stall any attempt at oversight until after the election.  So any attempt at oversight should be aimed to exacting political damage, which isn’t the same as substantive investigation.

      Same goes for pretty much everything else — if there’s a way that he can stall or delay or deflect and not take political damage, assume he will and we need to not waste energy on it.

      Voter registration drives seem especially important right now, especially in states where people can register online.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BR

      @artem1s:

      I’m just glad that you’re hearing people say that — I’d like to let people learn and turn on him rather than give them a hard time for being slow to see reality…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dexwood

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: If that orange, evil asshole chokes on a cheeseburger, this lifelong, Catholic educated atheist might give a prayer of thanks. Can’t happen soon enough.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay Noble

      All these firings and yet . . . Dr. Fauci is still there. He’s short, smart and an expert who contradicts Trump all the time. Dr. Fauci has something on Donnie or an incredible off-camera bedside manner that keeps him in Donnie’s good graces. Whatever it is KEEP IT UP, Doc!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      Things can also get better.  Typically, we see ups and downs.  There are brilliant people doing good things.  I just say this for those who are ready to pitch themselves out of the nearest window in despair.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      But you need to be ready for it, and ready to fight back, because while you might think we are approaching the absolute bottom, with Republicans it CAN ALWAYS get worse.

      Whatever it is that Trump wants to loot and hoard, he’ll spend the next several months pillaging to stock his version of the Nazi looted art caves. And have plenty of help.

      The BEST CASE I can envision is Trump is out of a job in January and tweeting a thousand times a day to his minions. They will not take being out of the driver’s seat gracefully. Biden at least had a front-row seat to the continual assault on Obama and won’t be surprised.

      Reply

