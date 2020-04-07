In the past few days, we have had an IG replaced, a SECNAV forced to resign, learned that the WH is giving PPE to private businesses to force states to bid against each other, had a rightwing SCOTUS vote against fair elections in Wisconsin, and the Press Secretary, who has never held a press conference, was replaced with a serial liar and fabulist. All of this is during a worsening pandemic and economic crisis.

And I am here to tell you it is going to get worse before it gets better. So get yourself ready, hunker down, keep your head in the game, and any other platitudes you need. Because it is going to get worse. But you need to be ready for it, and ready to fight back, because while you might think we are approaching the absolute bottom, with Republicans it CAN ALWAYS get worse. This November election is the whole ball of wax, so you need to stay healthy, physically and mentally, and be ready for the fight of your lives.