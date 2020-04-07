The next several weeks may be some of the hardest we’ve faced as a country. From those on the front lines to those saving lives by staying at home, let’s remember to be kind to each other, be patient, and remember the power of our collective humanity, even when we’re apart. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 30, 2020

BREAKING: Trump has worn out Ron Fournier’s trademark bothsiderism!

As a former White House reporter, I don’t say this lightly: Media should ignore the Trump follies, abandon the WH briefing room, and interview governors, doctors, nurses, victims and anybody else approaching the truth. Stop being props. Just stop. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Democratic Shadow Cabinet is looking better & better…

Schumer says he's tapping Bharat Ramamurti, a former aide to Elizabeth Warren, as his pick to the five-member congressional oversight commission of the $2 trillion coronavirus package — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 6, 2020

Read this important thread from former @CFPB Director @RichCordray. He’s right: the consumer agency has an important role to play during this economic crisis to protect working families, but @CFPBDirector Kraninger must stop letting the banking industry drive the agency's agenda. https://t.co/3FFVm1CLEt — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 6, 2020

The Oval Office occupation, not so much:

The nomination of Brian Miller, the special IG for pandemic recovery, has officially been submitted to the Senate. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 6, 2020

Story from Sat with @CarolLeonnig on Trump's pick, Brian Miller: https://t.co/UZHYXjgA5o — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) April 6, 2020

Also very important:

Election season is underway and this pandemic is already posing unprecedented challenges to in-person voting. Congress must provide states with the resources to conduct vote-by-mail, as well as safe in-person voting. I'm working on a bill to ensure just that. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 6, 2020