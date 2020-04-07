Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Not Because These Things Are Easy…

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Not Because These Things Are Easy…

by | 50 Comments

BREAKING: Trump has worn out Ron Fournier’s trademark bothsiderism!

Meanwhile, the Democratic Shadow Cabinet is looking better & better…

The Oval Office occupation, not so much:

Also very important:

    50Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Wow.  When you’ve lost Ron Fournier…
      Stop being props.

      Just stop.

      I did not see that coming.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      The Mustache of Understanding has his fantasy picks in for Biden’s future cabinet in today’s NYT.

      Other than Elizabeth Warren as ‘secretary of oversight’ (yes really) it’s as bad as you would imagine. DeWine and Romney for OMB and Secretary of State. Numerous CEOs too. Ye gods, can’t we do better here, Gray Lady?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: Stopped clocks and all that.

      The damage to trumpov’s narcissistic ego in talking to an almost empty WH briefing room would be simply amazing.  So it’s worth it just for that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      I am so cranky this morning. This goddamn news about Wisconsin.

      @rikyrah:

      They are monsters. Period. If people don’t punish the Rethuglicans in November, I don’t know what can be done to stop them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @WaterGirl:

      I am quickly running through the alphabet, soon I will be out of letters.

      appalled
      baffled
      concerned
      despairing
      enraged

      Don’t those all begin with “F”?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: I knew the Republicans were evil, but the response to COVID-19 is beyond the pale.

      They truly don’t even draw the line at causing people to have to choose between democracy and possible death.

      I guess it doesn’t matter if I’m running out of letters, because I have no words.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SFAW

      @WaterGirl:

      They truly don’t even draw the line at causing people to have to choose between democracy and possible death.

      “We KNOW that all our voters are real Americans, but those Demon-rat voters need to prove it! If they’re not willing to die while trying to vote, how can they be called ‘real Americans’? “

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      Fournier has forgotten the real reason reporters are there.

      No one wants to miss it if the President keels over in mid-sentence.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      My cocker’s back started acting up again yesterday morning, I gave her meds which helped and now she’s being a bad patient.  I’m trying to get her to rest and not strain her back so it will heal, but she’s doing stupid stuff like running up the stairs to get in the house and tonight she jumped up on the couch.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Thin Black Duke

      No one wants to miss it if the President keels over in mid-sentence.

      I love it when you talk dirty to me.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In the poorest county, in America’s poorest state, a virus hits home: ‘Hunger is rampant’

      On the cracked country roads of Lexington, deep in the Mississippi delta, an empty yellow school bus drives slowly, making life-sustaining drop offs on the way.

      Here, in the poorest county, in America’s poorest state, the coronavirus has yet to ravage the jurisdiction with infection. There has been one recorded Covid-19 death in the county, Clinton Cobbins, Lexington’s first African American mayor. But even now the coronavirus still poses a serious threat to life. In Holmes county consolidated – the school district to which Lexington belongs – every single child qualifies for free school meals, a marker of pervasive poverty. For many, said superintendent Dr James L Henderson, breakfast and lunch at school are the only nutritious meals a student will eat in a day. For a few, they are the only meals.

      When the coronavirus pandemic led to statewide school closures, Henderson, who was born in the county, left for most of his adult life, but returned in 2018 to assume his position, was left with a significant dilemma: how to feed the 3,000 children under his authority. Many children in this rural district come from households too poor to afford a car. So the superintendent embarked on an improvised project, driving 6,000 meals a day out across the county in a small fleet of 70 school buses, dropping each packet off at a stop along the route.

      “We absolutely see this as a matter of life and death,” he said. “We have to do it on behalf of our children. It’s just that simple. Families are suffering here….If there is a silver lining to Covid-19, even in the poorest county in the poorest state, we genuinely care about each other. We are working to that end to make sure we’re providing for all children.”

      Doing the good work. Meanwhile,

      Holmes county, with a population of 18,000 people, has only two fresh grocery stores and both face allegations of price gouging during the pandemic. Zelpha Whatley, who hosts a weekly local call in radio show, said countless listeners, many of whom receive food stamps to purchase their basic groceries, had complained on her show about rising prices – in some instances tripling or quadrupling the price.

      “I couldn’t believe these two stores would take advantage of the situation,” she said. “So I went to one to check myself. When I saw the price of eggs had doubled, I walked out and said ‘I’m not paying’. My brain just melted because I was so upset.”

      ………………………..

      April Jackson, a 30-year-old mother of seven, has no car and said she had been unable to pick up meals for her children provided by the school. Volunteers from the Poor People’s Campaign, and Operation Good – a local collective of activists – have been organizing hot food drop offs at this low income apartment complex, for the past week.

      “It’s like a scavenger hunt,” Jackson said as residents queued for handouts. “People are going crazy and everyone is on the hunt for food.”

      She lost her part-time job this week at a school cafeteria and is now completely reliant on handouts and food stamps to feed her family. She received $278 in weekly food benefits before the crisis and had expected more after the state announced an increase in emergency benefits to families. She said she got just $6 more.

      “I just took it,” she said. “I bought a block of cheese. That was it.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      satby

      And since I mentioned rage, I’ve found the best way to channel it is to volunteer somehow. So besides texting WS voters today as per Adam’s post I’m also bringing about 20 lbs of 1/2 bars of soap to the homeless shelters today.

      Which still leaves me with about 100 lbs 😮, but it will get sold eventually. And I hope the Dems surprise in Wisconsin.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trnc

      On Miller as IG:

      “He is a quality pick. You couldn’t do better. He combines loyalty to the administration with the independence you need in an IG,” said Ashdown, who served as staff director under Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the current committee chairman.

      I was heartened to see commenters on the WP site explicitly call out that nonsense. Sad that the senate majority won’t do the same.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      Meanwhile, the Post just put up an article about how New Zealand is not just flattening the curve but squashing it. “A triumph of science and leadership“.

      So. Jealous.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      satby

      @Jeffro: huh, with that inexperienced young leader? Unpossible, I was told so right here on this blog.

      But I’m not too bitter. Not like we needed a wonk of any kind in charge during a pandemic.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The US acting navy secretary has apologised for calling the ousted captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt “too naive or too stupid” to be in command, amid growing calls from Congress and former officers for him to resign.

      “Let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid,” Thomas Modly wrote on Monday evening. “I think and always believed him to be the opposite.”

      “I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused. I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of the Theodore Roosevelt for any pain my remarks may have caused.”

      Hmmmm…. Just the other day he was saying,

      After the recording of his speech was published, Modly issued a statement saying he had not listened to the recording but that “the spoken words were from the heart”.

      “I stand by every word I said, even, regrettably any profanity that may have been used for emphasis,” he said.

      I give that FlipFlop a 6.4 at best.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TS (the original)

      @Jeffro:

      Always want the republicans. have they EVER suggested a GOP administration should include some democrats?

      Biden should select the most partisan cabinet available. Give  the trumpers and the never trumpers nothing.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      bemused

      Republicans are vile monsters. They have no souls. In Wisconsin, they are showing us they don’t even care if their own voters get sick, die going out to vote. Insanely evil.

      The WH/Dunning-Kruger Clubhouse is not only totally incompetent but massively corrupt. I imagine corruption is a by product of the Dunning-Kruger effect.

      Good news at our home. Our older dog suffering from the runs and vomiting is now healthy. The vet treated her with fluids under the skin, anti-nausea, anti-acid, antibiotic and sent her home with meds and prescription dog food. We thought the worst but brought her home and she’s back to normal.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In New York City, the chair of the city council’s health committee warned the morgues were almost full.

      “Soon we’ll start ‘temporary interment’,” the councilman, Mark Levine, tweeted. “This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly – and temporary – manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take.”

      Am I the only one to think these burials should be permanent so that as people stroll thru the park they can commune with the dead and be reminded of the costs of electing a narcissistic sociopath to the White House?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      If there’s a silver lining to what the Republicans are doing in Wisconsin, it’s that we won’t have to wait several more weeks for Bernie’s next defeat.  At this point, that campaign is just a loose thread in the fabric of the party, but it would be nice to cut it off and be done with it.

      Reply

