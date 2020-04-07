Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The IHME Epidemiological Model

The IHME Epidemiological Model

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: ,

There’s some uproar this week because the estimates provided by the model apparently most used by the Trump administration have been revised significantly downward.  I’m not clear on exactly what was done, but a revision is not entirely surprising.

Let me give some background on modeling generally and the model that the administration seems to be using. I say “seems to be using” because the White House task force has not been clear about what model is being used.

The model whose results have changed is the IHME model (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation University of Washington).  seems to be the primary model used by the White House response team. However, the figures President Donald Trump repeated in briefings last week of as many as 2.2 million deaths are the same as given by the Imperial College model. Dr. Deborah Birx has mentioned both the IHME model and what seems to be an internal model.

There are a plethora of models, with more showing up every day, including at the state level. Modeling epidemics is not terribly complex; fitting a curve or a few differential equations will do. It’s useful to have several models to cross-check, but that’s not happening much, given the other pressures on states.

I think of models as being of one of two types, from the bottom up and from the top down. A model built from the top down chooses a curve to fit to a data set and then uses that curve to look at other data. One built from the bottom up takes component parts that go into the progress of the epidemic – how effectively the virus is transferred from one person to another, the effect of social distancing – gives them each a mathematical representation, and combines those representations into a model. Gradations between the two are possible.

The influence of various factors is easier to see in a bottom-up model. In a top-down model, the factors may be mixed with each other and harder to separate. The types of assumptions are different for the two types of model. A bottom-up model can separate the parts of the transmission process: interactions among people, susceptibility to the virus, the infectiousness of carriers, along with damping down of transmission by distancing and acquiring immunity. Both types of model can be useful. Matching the models with data and with each other helps to firm up parameters and assumptions.

The Imperial College model is bottom-up. It starts with the ways the SARS-CoV-2 virus might be transferred among people, works through how social distancing affects that, and builds separate equations for different parts of the process. The IHME model is top-down. It fits curves representing deaths in various locations with four parameters. It then works back from numbers of deaths to the need for hospitalization and equipment.

I’ve looked at the Imperial College model in some detail.

As I understand it, the function describing the curve in the IHME model was derived by fitting cumulative death data from Wuhan, China. Then the same function was fit to data from other places. Of four variables, two are interpolated with Wuhan data (the change now presumably incorporating data from seven regions from Italy and Spain) and two that vary with specific location.

Because of those last two, the uncertainty band will be larger early on, when less location-specific data is available, than later with more data. The IHME projections are said to be updated as new data come in.

The uncertainty bands are enormous, for many reasons. The discussion in the description of the model gives some sources of uncertainty, but there are other sources that may not be included. I hope to discuss all the things we don’t know and how they affect modeling in another post.

Although the United States plot reaches its maximum in mid-April, the maxima for individual states range from this week to mid-May. The Imperial College model projects a maximum for June and July.

Perhaps the most questionable assumption of the IHME model is the strict lockdown observed in Wuhan and Italy. The United States has had less population distancing than in those places. I’m not at all clear how this quantitatively fits into the four parameters of the primary equation of the IHME model. It looks to me like it is implicit in using the Wuhan and other data, but some of the discussion in the paper sounds like it is more explicitly included without saying how.

When I’ve listened to Birx speak about the models in the press conferences, I’ve had a concern that she doesn’t really understand them. She is said to have worked with the modeling of the AIDS epidemic, but that was some time back, and computer capabilities have greatly increased what can be done with models.

In the IHME model, I find misleading that the hospital resource projections are given in three and four significant figures when the error bands are so large. Those numbers imply a precision that cannot be part of the model. That, and the large adjustment just made, will discredit models generally with the public, along with the wide range of predictions by the different models.

Here’s an article on epidemiological simulations generally that you may find informative.

  • Brachiator
  • Calouste
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • dmsilev
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Martin
  • Mathguy
  • Mike in DC
  • Mike in NC
  • nwerner
  • piratedan
  • Roger Moore
  • TS (the original)
  • Wag

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Mike in DC

      The number of new deaths today(+1877 according to Worldometer, with one hour to go) tends to cut against those optimistic downward revisions.  If we double today’s daily number one week from now, that’s above the upper end of the range in the IHME model.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Wag

      Thank you for the concise and absolutely clear description of the difference between the two modes of modeling epidemics.  I had no idea until now the difference, and will be more intelligent about how I look at models going forward.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      I get nervous putting too much trust into top-down models just as a general rule. If there’s some variable you don’t know about or can’t measure or whatever, you could end up in an entirely part of parameter space with an entirely different functional form, so your model prediction is just going to spit back (highly precise) nonsense. Sometimes it’s the only viable option, when doing a bottom-up model is just plain not feasible, but it’s not ideal IMHO.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jay

      A nurse at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey raised $12,000 on GoFundMe, which she used to buy 500 medical masks, 4,000 shoe covers and 150 jumpsuits. The hospital suspended her for doing it. https://t.co/4rTlMQbirF— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) April 7, 2020

      Reply
    5. 5.

      japa21

      @Mike in DC: I have noticed the last couple weeks that the Sunday and Monday figures seem a little low and then Tuesday they jump. Wednesday they settle again. Today they will probably hit 2,000. Tomorrow’s may be a better signal.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @dmsilev: I much prefer bottom-up models, but top-down models can work too.

      Carl Bergstrom, who has been following the IHME model more closely than I have, was thinking about their limitations too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      @Jay: you’re probably start hearing more stories about hospital layoffs and furloughs… because treating Covid patients doesn’t pay the bills like elective surgeries do…

      also, just because Trump has stated that the US will reimburse for testing, no one has stated exactly where to send the bills to and under what schedule the facilities doing the testing will be getting reimbursed….

      while this first wave of the pandemic is sucking big time, the financial undertow is going to be pretty ugly as well and based on past history with THIS administration, if there’s a way for them to park the money allotted to relief for the providers and the citizens so they can bank the interest, that’s exactly what they’ll do.

      Don’t go to sleep on what the insurance carriers will be doing as well, while your testing may be covered by the FEDS, I would fully expect the insurance companies to do what they do with great ease… deny, deny, deny… with THIS administration, who’s gonna take them to task?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      Yeah, i agree with this.

      The ‘bottom up’ models are at one end, simulations, but what I typically refer to as ‘functional models’ because they aren’t pure mathematical constructs. They take information from other disciplines to drive or constrain the model. The top down are pure mathematical models.

      With my mathematical lobe I can fit a curve to a set of data elements and predict with great confidence that 110% of the population will die in 4 days because the math works and I’m not a biologist or epidemiologist. With my science lobe, I look at the 10 day incubation period of a disease and conclude that there’s a maximum rate of community spread due to that and my model can’t violate that. I certainly know it’ll take more than 10 days to kill everyone, and I certainly know I can’t create 10% more people in 4 days. But I may have no idea how to make the existing data fit into that framework.

      In my professional work, for anything important I build both types of models and draw my conclusions when they are in agreement. When and where they agree usually provide me with a sense that I’ve at least gotten the first order factors correct. And where they diverge tells me where to look for more understanding. It’s one thing to observe a trend, but you need to understand why the trend is doing what it is to have real faith in it.

      So I’m observing some softening of fatalities, but I don’t understand why – mostly I just don’t have access to the information I need. Are there a lot of fatalities not being counted? More evidence is pointing that way. Did the public do enough voluntary distancing to materially bend the curve? I think there’s certainly some of that. Google’s phone tracking by location visits could shed light on why one county might be taking a lockdown more seriously than another. The availability of tests for postmortem diagnosis could also shed light. i can then take that data, build a functional model, and then test it by grabbing a data set that I haven’t mathematically modeled and see if they line up.

      So, i think IHME might be right that the fatalities top out sooner than i expect, but I haven’t found a single other dataset that shows the kind of fall-off of fatalities that they’re predicting, nor can I find a mechanism that would cause it. There seems to be an assumption that is when herd immunity kicks in in volume, as almost all historical pandemic data sets point to, rather than some kind of social intervention which we’re trying here. So why assume this artificial easing of fatality rates will model out the same as a natural one? IHME doesn’t offer any explanation because it’s not a functional model – it doesn’t care how the virus works. I think that part is also important.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer: The twitchiness of the ‘peak date’ mentioned in that thread is a good example of the problem. What that should say at a bare minimum  is that the predicted peak dates need to be reported with big uncertainty ranges.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      @dmsilev: anecdotally, for the hospitals that I support in Tacoma… based on the internal models that they have used based on the local numbers, “our” peak could have either already occurred (4/2/2020) or it could be another two-three weeks out yet…

      Our inpatient numbers have been slowly climbing but the emphasis is on slowly, the issue is that the hospitalization time is significant, with patients being in close to a 21 day cycle in the hospital… which is … lengthy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mathguy

      “When I’ve listened to Birx speak about the models in the press conferences, I’ve had a concern that she doesn’t really understand them.”

       

      This is what concerns me more than anything else. It’s the misinterpretation by the buffoons in the WH. When the most “competent” person doesn’t appear to have a solid understanding, it’s recipe for further disaster.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Martin:

      In my professional work, for anything important I build both types of models and draw my conclusions when they are in agreement. When and where they agree usually provide me with a sense that I’ve at least gotten the first order factors correct. And where they diverge tells me where to look for more understanding. It’s one thing to observe a trend, but you need to understand why the trend is doing what it is to have real faith in it.

      Yes! I would like to see a lot more of comparisons between model results. That’s a big part of what climate modelers do, for example.

      I’ve got another model I should try to write up quickly, where they actually compared to the Imperial College model and came out pretty close.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jay

      @piratedan:

       

      Rise in health insurance premiums due to coronavirus:

      USA – up to 40%
      Australia 0%
      Belgium 0%
      Canada 0%
      Chile 0%
      Denmark 0%
      Finland 0%
      France 0%
      Germany 0%
      Greece 0%
      Hungary 0%
      Italy 0%
      Japan 0%
      New Zealand 0%
      Norway 0%
      Portugal 0%
      S Korea 0%
      Spain 0%
      Sweden 0%
      Turkey 0%
      UK 0%

      — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 6, 2020

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      One question I have is how sharp the peak is.  People talk about a peak date as if there’s going to be a rapid rise and then an equally rapid fall.  My impression from looking at the data from places like Wuhan and Italy is that the peak is actually likely to be broad and flat.  It may actually be broader here in the USA than it is there because we haven’t been as thorough in locking down, so we probably haven’t gotten R as low as they have.  In any case, that kind of broad, flat peak may give you a wide range of peak days, even if there’s agreement on the big picture of what’s going on.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Calouste

      @Martin:

      Are there a lot of fatalities not being counted? More evidence is pointing that way.

      The Netherlands reported last week that the excess deaths for that week were about double the reported deaths attributed to COVID-19.

      In the end, we will only know in a few years time what the total impact of COVID-19 has been, accounting for both the people who were directly affected as well as the people who either recovered but still had their life expectancy lowered, and the ones who had their life expectancy lowered because they didn’t get timely medical care for other conditions.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: If you don’t understand the underlying mechanics (which we largely don’t in this case) then a functional model is impossible to build. We don’t know how much closing K-12 affects the reproduction rate. Or closing bars but not gun stores, and does an open gun store have a bigger effect in CA than in AL (it almost certainly does). We just don’t know because we don’t know where and how to measure these variables or even what the most important variables are.

      For functional models, ideally you have this abundance of data and your first job is to filter it into which variables historically have affect the the measured result and to what degree. That starts to give you clues as to what drives the result. Did my product sell more because I lowered the price by $1 or because some influencer endorsed it the same day? If you have a dataset of the influencers followers and their purchase history – you can see if there’s a cause/effect there that is stronger than non-followers who are probably responding to price, or you can compare different markets with different discounting, etc.

      The main benefit of the pure mathematical model, IMO, is to help validate your functional model, or provide a set of possibilities to plan against. A lot of the early action was due to people like me saying ‘if you do nothing, you’ll lose this many staff and students’. That got them into the decision space that they would do something, but it was a question of what and when. That was an important step. We then worked on the when (less than a week) and then the what (you can’t have lecture halls, dining commons and dorms with shared bathrooms open) that narrowed the possibilities a LOT. I didn’t need to know a lot of the mechanisms, I could take that from standard epidemic models and the little bit of data we had out of China. It was very top down. It’s all I had.

      But the quantitative predictive value of those models tends to be pretty garbage. The qualitative value for decision making can be really important. My leadership didn’t care if it was 5% of the student population or 40% dying – the lower bound was unthinkable.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      @Mathguy: She doesn’t understand them, nor does the Surgeon General.  Only Fauci understands them, and he understands their limitations as well.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      nwerner

      The IHME model peaks on April 16th at a growth rate (for deaths) that hasn’t yet been demonstrated in a US state.  Washington is probably the best proxy and it is still at 8.5 to 10% increase in deaths per day (one outlier day at ~6%) but on a much smaller population and one that was made aware of the risks far earlier than the rest of the country.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Roger Moore:

      One question I have is how sharp the peak is.  People talk about a peak date as if there’s going to be a rapid rise and then an equally rapid fall.  My impression from looking at the data from places like Wuhan and Italy is that the peak is actually likely to be broad and flat.

      Ron Klain made that point rather emphatically on TV the other night, sounding like someone who’s been troubled by an excess of optimism about that dramatic fall

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jay

      @Martin:

       

      But the quantitative predictive value of those models tends to be pretty garbage.

      and of course, how does one model for the stupid, those who believe they are immortal, those who don’t care, those who want to own the libs,

      and of course, those bored of being bored and all the other human weaknesses going forward that will all impact the model as actual human behaviour weighs in?

      The qualitative value for decision making can be really important. My leadership didn’t care if it was 5% of the student population or 40% dying – the lower bound was unthinkable.

      Yurp, and the smartest, most important comment made in months on the web.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Martin

      @Roger Moore: Exactly. Everyplace the growth seems to just stall out and get stuck there for weeks.

      That doesn’t happen in a traditional epidemic model because those crown over and fall due to running out of people to infect. Now, if you look at a broad enough geography you can see multiple outbreaks hitting and falling off at different times creating that kind of a plateau.

      But in our cases, we’re flattening the curve at 1-5% of population infection. There’s very little herd immunity there. It’s just not going to match a traditional epidemic model.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      There’s some uproar this week because the estimates provided by the model apparently most used by the Trump administration have been revised significantly downward.  I’m not clear on exactly what was done, but a revision is not entirely surprising.

      Aren’t models what you have before you start doing stuff?

      And when you start doing stuff, you start documenting what you did for historical purposes and so that you can build better models the next time.

      But models are not real people being treated, responding to treatment, dying.

      Models are not real people respecting or violating lockdowns and social distance recommendations.

      It is weird. Some of the people who want to attack the models for being inaccurate or alarmist can never offer anything substantial that is more accurate.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Martin:

      If you don’t understand the underlying mechanics (which we largely don’t in this case) then a functional model is impossible to build. We don’t know how much closing K-12 affects the reproduction rate. Or closing bars but not gun stores, and does an open gun store have a bigger effect in CA than in AL (it almost certainly does).

      The Imperial College model uses agent modeling for this part of it. It’s not perfect, but I’ve seen it work better than I ever would have expected. It doesn’t go down to the level of closing bars but not gun shops, though.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TS (the original)

      @Jay:

      Private insurance in Australia goes up 5-6% EVERY year. Who knows why. Anyhow they decided a few weeks ago it might not look good if it was increased this year so it has stayed the same for the first time in 20 years. They will make a fortune this year without an increase due to the shutdown of elective surgery, among many other things.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’ve been checking the IHME model frequently and I noticed that sudden drop in the predictions. It had been saying that the last update was made on Apr 1, and an update was expected on Apr 4. It never happened on the 4th, I think it didn’t happen until late on the 5th. And when it did suddenly all the projections looked remarkably better, including in red states that have refused to lock down. I was expecting those to get much worse. I was surprised. IHME projections are here if anyone wants to look at them.

      I guess it’s because of what you say about top-down vs bottom-up. They aren’t simulating behavior.

      Meanwhile I’ve been doing my own little statistical study using data from worldometers which I grab once a day. I started it when I heard what the Mississippi governor was doing with discouraging social distancing, and especially how so many red states are encouraging people to go to church on sundays. I am tracking 16 states which had no lockdown order as of March 30, and comparing them to the US as a whole. I figured we might start seeing some evidence of a red-state wave, beginning about Friday (5 days after attending church).

      Well, I saw a significant uptick today with data from the last 24 hours. It’s only one data point though.

      Reply

