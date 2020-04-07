Ya know the astronaut with the dogs in his photo? His name is Leland Melvin. He’s from Lynchburg, VA.
When I lived there, the city declared April 7, 2008 “Leland Melvin Day” and because I have a weird affinity for weird days, I put it on my calendar.
Happy Leland Melvin Day. pic.twitter.com/zJIvVoVyI8
— [kimerrikin] (@kimerrikin) April 7, 2020
A man who has professional experience working in confined conditions, now sheltering in place with his doggos…
Pop up dance tribute to Bill Withers and a lovely day. #Goodnight #LRZ🐾. (Thanks Britt for filming 10 feet away.) pic.twitter.com/DCLbNddcuf
— Leland Melvin (@Astro_Flow) April 5, 2020
Plus, a note for later tonight!
This is how much bigger the Full Moon will look tonight – closest of the year. A chance for everyone, unified, to look up. https://t.co/Uxz0axBeYM (image C. B. Devgun) pic.twitter.com/ERYAZunar9
— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 7, 2020
