Semi-Respite Open Thread: Happy Leland Melvin Day!

Semi-Respite Open Thread: Happy Leland Melvin Day!

A man who has professional experience working in confined conditions, now sheltering in place with his doggos…

Plus, a note for later tonight!

    20Comments

    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @West of the Rockies: Yes. When it is not being super, it works as a mild mannered orbiting planetary body at a great metropolitan newspaper.

    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      For someone my age, I suspect my mad crush on Cmdr Chris Hadfield may be a bit … unseemly.

      Don’t care. I think he’s awesome and amazing.

    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      (waiting for the next thread so I can have a really nice laugh at TCNJ dad’s expense…)

      Had no idea Leland had written a book so off to Amazon Smile I go!  Funny that he is just down Rt 29 from us.

    15. 15.

      J R in WV

       

      i see this headline on Google News / NBC news:

      NBC New York anchor Adam Kuperstein announced in an emotional Instagram post Monday that his father died “with a stranger holding his hand.”

      With all possible respect to Mr Kuperstein, his father died with someone willing to risk their own life to be there to hold his hand. Someone who has empathy for the plight of others past what most of us can understand. Not a stranger, a nurse.

      He is taking his pain out on the health care workers who are all risking their lives — in many cases giving their lives — to help the strangers in their hospital beds.

      And, amazingly, those health care workers forgive him for his bitter words, which I am sure they have heard before from families who can’t believe their loved one couldn’t be saved by modern medical miracle science.

      ETA: Actually, Mr Kuperstein is taking advantage of his father’s death to reap a headline as well as disregarding the bravery of the health care folks who cared for his father, and is in all probability a self-centered ass, but I’m trying to cut him a break. It’s hard, tho.

    16. 16.

      khead

      You know, I have no idea how many laws I broke yesterday but I managed to make sure Mrs. Khead got some flowers and a nice dinner for her birthday while being in close contact with only about three people.  Just had to tell someone. Hope all of you jackals are doing well out there.  

    17. 17.

      MisterForkbeard

      @J R in WV: You missed this key line from Kuperstein:

      My family never got to meet the nurses and doctors who cared for my Aba. But I know they did everything they could, even though it meant putting their own lives at risk.

      He’s regretting the circumstances and not blaming anyone beyond (obliquely) the national handling of this. But he specifically credits the doctors/nurses and wishes he could have met them.

    18. 18.

      charluckles

      I’ve got a grade-schooler with a brand new telescope.  Birthday gifted from his beloved Grandmother.  Bring on the moon!

    20. 20.

      germy

      NEW YORK (AP) – Convicted former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli, known as “Pharma Bro,” wants to get out of prison so he can help research a treatment for the coronavirus, his lawyer said Tuesday.

      Defense attorney Ben Brafman said that he will file court papers asking federal authorities to release Shkreli for three months so he can do laboratory work “under strict supervision.”

      His client – best known before his arrest for drug price-gouging and his snarky online persona – is housed at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

      “I have always said that if focused and left in a lab, Martin could help cure cancer,” Brafman said in a statement. “Maybe he can help the scientific community better understand this terrible virus.”

