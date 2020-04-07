On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Good morning all,
Another Tuesday, another day to be thankful for breath and good cheer.
Submitted March 6, in the beforetime.
Hello fellow Juicers,
Consider this part of the “On the daily walks” series. We are lucky enough to live near a handful of trails, so we only had to drive a few minutes to start this hike (but the drive cut out about 900 feet of elevation). This is in the Pacific Palisades area of the Santa Monica Mountains. Oh, regarding my nym (from the not-exactly-a-classic Kentucky Fried Movie), my real name is Mike, but I came up with that nym in a fit of divine, sarcastic inspiration while getting frustrated at having to come up with yet another username.
For the camera geeks, I’m using an Olympus O-MD E-M1, this time with their cheap, but decent, 40-150mm lens on it (it’s a micro four-thirds camera, so double those numbers for the full frame equiv.)
Enjoy and hang in there!
A pano looking towards Mt. Baldy (50+ miles away) – I’m not sure just which one it is from this side :-/ Anyway, it’s got a nice pile of fresh snow :-)
On the left side, you can see part of Mt. Wilson (with all the transmitters on it), and a glimpse of the Hollywood sign, about 1/3 up and 1/3 from the left. The LA basin is on the right and the valley is to the left.
This one is looking towards Santa Monica Bay and Palos Verdes. You can see the expanse of LAX on the left just above the ridge. And you can see the fire road we’ve been walking on. At first we were doing the ridge trails next to it (which you can also see in this picture), but after flicking a couple ticks off my wife’s pants, we decided to stick to the fire road. We also heard tell of a mountain lion in the vicinity about a half mile further than we went (otherwise we would’ve hiked a bit further than we did) and saw a coast guard helicopter circling the area.
Some lupines.
This is a view over Eagle Rock in Topanga State Park (we’re in the park, too), looking towards what I think is the Topatopa Mountains with fresh snow, or at least part of Los Padres National Forest.
A view of Santa Catalina island (we just call it Catalina). For mac folks, the new default OS desktop picture is of that island, from the right-hand (north-west) side.
There were just a handful of California Poppies in bloom.
And here’s a Morning Glory.
And finally, some purple nightshade.
