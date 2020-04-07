Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Fun Podcasts, Political Podcasts & Great Books on Tape

Fun Podcasts, Political Podcasts & Great Books on Tape

First things first, here’s a little video from my cousin in Australia.

NICE SHOW!!!!

Okay, back to the post.  It looks like Wisconsin results won’t be coming in until perhaps 9pm tonight, so in the meantime, how about sharing some of your favorite things?

I used to fall asleep at night listening to political podcasts, but that’s not exactly relaxing these days, so I have given up on that.  Now I put on a random episode of NCIS and listen to the voices of Gibbs, Ziva and the rest while I fall asleep.

A great book on tape might be just the thing to help put me/us to sleep.  I can’t be the only person who isn’t sleeping as well as usual, right?  If  you guys are game, let’s put together 3 lists for the No Cabin Fever For Us! heading in the sidebar:

Books on Tape (read by great narrators)

Fun Podcasts (not political, not current events)

Political Podcasts

We’ve got quite a collection going over there in the sidebar, with things like:

Zoos, Aquariums & Wildlife
Noir: Favorites in Film, Books, TV  (BGinCHI)
Mystery Recommendations
Kids Channel
Free Streaming Services
Fun Music Thread (mistermix)
Museum Tours (Virtual)
Garden Tours (Virtual)
Tours of the Vatican, Machu Picchu, and more
Arts, Educational, & Public Affairs
One Good Thing (on-going thread)

But what I don’t know is whether anyone is actually looking any of it, or if interest in those resources was just a flash in the pan.  Maybe you can let me know in the comments?

Oh, and I contacted the developers again today about the remaining site issues.  By the end of the week, I hope to have a plan in place for resolution of issues like the back button.

Open Thread.

  • Auntie Anne
  • Crashman06
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Feathers
  • J R in WV
  • James E Powell
  • japa21
  • JOHN MANCHESTER
  • MarkPainter
  • Michael Cain
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Phylllis
  • sdhays
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TheronWare
  • Thistle313
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I don’t know how to characterize, but I loved the podcast Ear Hustle about life in San Quentin. There are a few seasons of several episodes each. One of the producers was an inmate and Jerry Brown commuted his sentence so the last season had episodes about transitioning to life outside.

      Good music too!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Phylllis

      Sea People: The Puzzle of Polynesia by Christina Thompson and read by Susan Lyons. Beautiful language and pitch-perfect narration. Great story as well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Sure Lurkalot: Compared to what’s going on, I would have to characterize a podcast about life in San Quentin as light-hearted distraction.  :-)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      James E Powell

      Audio Books:

      The Bell Jar, by Sylvia Plath, read by Maggie Gyllenhaal
      The Color Purple, by Alice Walker, read by Alice Walker

      Fun Podcasts:

      The Rewatchables – Deep dives into movies from the last 30 years or so.
      Song Exploder – Artists discuss how they came up with songs, how they were recorded

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Auntie Anne

      @WaterGirl – can we ask for some new submissions for the mysteries category or just books in general?  I am doing a lot of reading on my Kindle and via library ebooks, and have some new recommendations to share.

      I also used the mystery recommendations to find some new authors I am truly enjoying.  For whoever recommended the Elly Griffiths series, bless you!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Michael Cain

      It looks like Wisconsin results won’t be coming in until perhaps 9pm tonight…

      The clerks are under orders not to report any results before April 13.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I drift off most nights listening to Ian Carmichael reading the Lord Peter Wimsey books. I know them all so well that it doesn’t matter if I let my mind wander, or fall dead asleep — if I wake up an hour or two later, I can pick up the plot with no problems. And Carmichael does have a lovely soothing bedtime-story voice.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: I’ve been in kind of a weird place, yesterday and today. So restless. I can’t seem to settle into anything, and my attention span is about 5 minutes.

      The last time I can recall feeling remotely like this was when I returned home after my dad died, and I had this feeling of wanting to run away, only I knew there was nowhere I could go to get away from it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne:  That sounds perfect.  The narrator voice is really important to me.

      How do you listen to them?  Did you buy them, download from the library?

      I used to get books on CD and import them into iTunes  If I did them as separate CDs, I couldn’t get ahead of myself even if I fell asleep, because it would stop at the end of the CD.

      Not sure how that works if you get a digital book from the library or wherever.

      edit: that was a general question for everybody.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Auntie Anne

      @WaterGirl: I was hoping for a new post, and one that wouldn’t necessarily be confined to mysteries, I think.
      But now that you ask, I found a terrific new two-book series by Roger Johns on a detective (Wallace Hartman) Baton Rouge.  Dark River Rising is the first of the two.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      japa21

      Several years ago the family was taking a long road trip and brought along three audio books.  We were pleasantly surprised at how interesting one was.  The Big Year, about bird watching and the competition to ID the most breeds. The movie was okay, but the book was better.  And I think it may actually have been better as an audio book than a read book.

      ETA: Just found out today, You Tube will be broadcasting an Andrew Lloyd Weber musical every Friday.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MomSense

      For help with falling asleep, I recommend the podcast Bedtime Stories for Adults in Which Nothing Much Happens.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Thistle313

      Can heartily recommend SF Squeecast! https://sfsqueecast.com/

      Cat Valente, Elizabeth Bear, Seanan McGuire, Paul Cornell, Lynne Thomas, Michael Damien Thomas squee about SF old and new. There are 39 episodes and all of them are fun. And I have found manymany new books/authors via this podcast. You have been warned!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sdhays

      You all probably already know about it, but “Levar Burton Reads” is an awesome podcast. He reads a different short story every episode (one story was split over two episodes), and “the only thing these stories have in common is that [Levar] love[s] them”.

      The stories are always good, and Levar is a great storyteller. And just a great person in general.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Feathers

      Podcasts:

      You Must Remember This – Hollywood scandals and history, emphasis on classic Hollywood. Runs in single topic seasons. Deeply researched and goes into the interconnectedness of all the people involved, an incident will show up several times because it figures into the life story of more than one major figure. Hosted by Karina Longsworth, it looks at the stories of the women who worked in golden age Hollywood with a post Me Too awareness.

      Thirst Aid Kit: celebrating female lust through an exploration of what makes various male celebrities attractive objects of desire. Hosted by two very funny black women, Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins.

      Welcome to Night Vale: Faux radio broadcast from an alternate universe desert town. I really liked the early seasons when it was just Cecil talking (with occasional Dana). He was a wonderful unreliable(?) narrator, much was lost when the other characters started speaking for themselves.

      Hardcore History with Dan Carlin: basically four to six hour monologues about how terrible various wars were. I don’t know enough military history to judge, but it’s clear how much is lost by not considering the details of war and warmaking when looking at the past.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl: I used to listen on CD, but those are all in storage at the moment. Happily, they’re all on YouTube so I just pull that up on the iPhone and snuggle up next to the device. Works a treat.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Crashman06

      Tides of History podcast. A really great history podcast that’s been covering a lot of different aspects of the late Middle Ages and early modern era. Takes a broad look at times but often zooms in on individuals or regional trends. Sometimes the host invents a historical character based on real history and gives an overview of their life to help highlight certain ideas or trends; he did one on an English woman running a brewery in the early modern era that almost had me in tears.  Really great stuff.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @WaterGirl: Ear Hustle is informative, funny, tragic and believe it or not, uplifting.  And since we are all prisoners now….it’s a wake up call to see how people incarcerated for decades pass the time.  Some good, some bad.  Like us on the “outside”.

      Reply

