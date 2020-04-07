First things first, here’s a little video from my cousin in Australia.

NICE SHOW!!!!

Okay, back to the post. It looks like Wisconsin results won’t be coming in until perhaps 9pm tonight, so in the meantime, how about sharing some of your favorite things?

I used to fall asleep at night listening to political podcasts, but that’s not exactly relaxing these days, so I have given up on that. Now I put on a random episode of NCIS and listen to the voices of Gibbs, Ziva and the rest while I fall asleep.

A great book on tape might be just the thing to help put me/us to sleep. I can’t be the only person who isn’t sleeping as well as usual, right? If you guys are game, let’s put together 3 lists for the No Cabin Fever For Us! heading in the sidebar:

Books on Tape (read by great narrators)

Fun Podcasts (not political, not current events)

Political Podcasts

*****

We’ve got quite a collection going over there in the sidebar, with things like:

Zoos, Aquariums & Wildlife

Noir: Favorites in Film, Books, TV (BGinCHI)

Mystery Recommendations

Kids Channel

Free Streaming Services

Fun Music Thread (mistermix)

Museum Tours (Virtual)

Garden Tours (Virtual)

Tours of the Vatican, Machu Picchu, and more

Arts, Educational, & Public Affairs

One Good Thing (on-going thread)

But what I don’t know is whether anyone is actually looking any of it, or if interest in those resources was just a flash in the pan. Maybe you can let me know in the comments?

Oh, and I contacted the developers again today about the remaining site issues. By the end of the week, I hope to have a plan in place for resolution of issues like the back button.

Open Thread.