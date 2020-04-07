Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

John Prine died today of complications of a coronavirus infection.

Let me be as clear as I can be: Donald Trump and his criminal associates who through incompetence and a criminal disregard of the clear and imminent danger in service of a campaign advantage opened the US to this virus. He and they share direct responsibility for each and every death that the US has suffered: they were and are in charge; they were warned; and they chose explicitly to fuck up.

So, yes, in my eyes, Donald Trump is an accessory to the murder of John Prine, as he is to each one we’ve lost, famous or not.

Fuck.

That’s it. That’s all I got. I hate the suffering that’s spread around the country. I hate the losses we have endured, are facing, will suffer. I hate those who have led us into such misery. I hope for my son and all of us that we will find a way to banish them to the outer darkness, so that we can mourn those who matter to us without constant rage corrupting our grief…

…and that we can then take their memories for a blessing.

Good night, y’all.

 

    7Comments

      O. Felix Culpa

      I’m right there with you, Tom. A friend’s daughter was diagnosed with COVID -19 today. She’s 19 years old and I watched her grow up from a baby to a beautiful, talented young lady. We’re hoping for the best, but damn.

      The Fat Kate Mddleton

      And I thought I was over my tears tonight. John Prine was a part of the fabric of our lives since the early 1970s. Thank you, Tom.

      Mike in NC

      “If you see me tonight with an illegal smile…”

      The Fat Kate Middleton

      Reply
      Mallard Filmore

      One of the PBS shows mentioned that Trump wants to withdraw from the WHO. Says they were not worth the money we spend on them because they didn’t warn Trump about the horrors of Covid-19.

