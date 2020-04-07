Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is how realignments happen…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

How has Obama failed you today?

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We still have time to mess this up!

The revolution will be supervised.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

What fresh hell is this?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We have all the best words.

Shocking, but not surprising.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Women: They Get Shit Done

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Yes we did.

Also, too.

Lighten up, Francis.

The Math Demands It!

Han shot first.

Verified, but limited!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Monday/Tuesday, April 6/7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (International) – Monday/Tuesday, April 6/7

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.