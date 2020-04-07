Today marks the beginning of our #GoogleDoodle series recognizing and honoring those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we’d like to say: To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you. ? https://t.co/EcrUYgo0xU pic.twitter.com/PUPl7Z0WHO — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 6, 2020

Within discouraging news — Asian countries that contained #COVID19 early are now seeing cases tick up — colleague @jetjocko finds encouragement: They know what to do ,and we could learn from them. https://t.co/cFo4MgdGDH — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) April 6, 2020

Global pandemic forcing mass shut-down now joins "storm surge overtopping New Orleans levies" and "earthquake/tsunami causing nuclear reactor meltdown" as "unforseen" catastrophes that I absolutely sat through insurance conference presentations on circa 2003. — R.J. Lehmann (@raylehmann) April 5, 2020

Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown https://t.co/EAKWCgZqLE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020

In February, it looked like Singapore's #COVID19 case trajectory was flat, so the country was lauded as a model. That is no longer the case https://t.co/KRfAoEXhtu — Tom Pepinsky (@TomPepinsky) April 7, 2020

China's state-run Xinhua news agency has released its official timeline of the coronavirus pandemic. It makes no mention of international criticism of the country's secrecy around the first cases of the virus, nor their official response. https://t.co/VD1OG22hKs — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

Clear skies and crisp air quality in Beijing as pollution levels plummet pic.twitter.com/WStTYGFTsi — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020

A useful database of 166 countries' economic policy response to COVID-19 https://t.co/IesN7SACO6 — Dani Rodrik (@rodrikdani) April 5, 2020

Spanish coronavirus deaths fall for fourth consecutive day https://t.co/XeOGQ7m3HB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020

This NHS nurse in the UK is urging people to stay indoors as medical staff continues to tackle #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Z6iHon97RV — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 7, 2020

Britain’s big supermarkets fear they won’t be able to supply the country’s 60 million people without longer opening hours or a relaxation of social distancing rules https://t.co/pTp1W0LukO — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) April 7, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 99,225, deaths to 1,607 – RKI https://t.co/nzBpGaW379 pic.twitter.com/1JduXL7QHK — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) April 7, 2020

Sweden opens new field hospital in Stockholm, with room for 600 patients https://t.co/H7p4hSlIV8 pic.twitter.com/CrkBHS5RW1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020





“This is a crisis like no other. Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill. It is way worse than the global financial crisis.” Kristalina Georgievahttps://t.co/azF2ppIveq pic.twitter.com/LA9sSHUrUK — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) April 3, 2020

Doctors in India are being attacked and harassed over fears they may be infected after working with coronavirus patients https://t.co/e2ASdfrP84 — CNN International (@cnni) April 7, 2020

Indian leaders hesitate to end the world's biggest lockdown, saying it’s the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic that will be difficult to tackle https://t.co/tIkfD33m5f by @sanjeevmiglani pic.twitter.com/mOohBYonJb — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020

Fears of massive Pakistan #coronavirus outbreak after 100,000 radical Islamists attend religious gathering in Lahore | South China Morning Post https://t.co/DQdkW3Qfdv — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) April 5, 2020

These Pakistani nations are now seeking repatriation flights from the UAE. They are stuck as no dates have been decided over when the airports can be functional. #coronavirusinpakistan #Covid_19

https://t.co/6wasTWcqLF — Zarsha Tweets (@TweetsZarsha) April 7, 2020

Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases, 24 doctors now dead https://t.co/mZAYuGEYtA pic.twitter.com/W5mM8Jsy1k — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020

Indonesia sells Asia's first 50-year dollar bond to fight pandemic https://t.co/7QOLAkM2Gt pic.twitter.com/f59g1cHYq9 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020

Japan to declare state of emergency in Tokyo and six other regions after surge in coronavirus cases in the capital https://t.co/sMzK7tN7Io — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020

Turkey’s President Erdogan files a criminal complaint against a Fox TV anchorman for suggesting the government might require citizens to dig into their bank accounts to help battle the coronavirus https://t.co/x86z8VsOj9 — Bloomberg (@business) April 7, 2020

Ivory Coast protesters target coronavirus testing centre https://t.co/fGaKqlV66D — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020

Australia to chart course out of coronavirus crisis after lockdowns buy time https://t.co/mw9VaCsaiU pic.twitter.com/JU9K9h0Wv4 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020

Mexico reports 296 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 2,439 https://t.co/ShKOBMKYnC pic.twitter.com/dUUgqRofQr — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2020