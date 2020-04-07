To every health care worker on the frontlines of this pandemic: thank you. Our entire country is with you in this moment. https://t.co/3qFjqy0akx — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 7, 2020

Reported US coronavirus deaths via @CNN: Feb. 6: 0

Mar. 6: 17

April 6: 10,908 — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 7, 2020

Very good news today as new #COVID19 modeling from IHME shows lot of improvement in outlook across U.S. But there may be more risk in some states like Texas and Georgia than models currently predict. That may in part flow from fact that those states are among worst at testing. pic.twitter.com/Irmf7zy5lZ — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 6, 2020

Oh great. We'll all head there right after we get our Coronavirus tests in the parking lots of @cvspharmacy @Walgreens @Walmart @Target.?? We need the American GOVERNMENT to rally behind our amazing health care workers. More tests, more PPE, more vents. Less ads. More action. https://t.co/s2DMSTCb65 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 6, 2020

Buried lede in this piece: the economy won’t really open until there’s a vaccine. https://t.co/JuRirZfyBs — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) April 6, 2020

A bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to President Trump calling for him to "lead a strong, coordinated federal effort to support first responders" by addressing a national shortage of personal protective equipment as the US fights coronavirus https://t.co/GDg6He6IQn — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

#BREAKING: I spoke to the president and he has agreed to our request to treat #COVID patients on the USNS Comfort. This means 1,000 additional beds staffed by federal personnel. This will provide much-needed relief to our over stressed hospital systems. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020

New York on PAUSE is extended through April 29. Schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed. Public health is our first concern. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020

This BBC report on the situation in the US … damn pic.twitter.com/9ZH4sGt08a — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) April 6, 2020

All 10 million residents in Los Angeles County are now eligible to apply for a coronavirus test. https://t.co/APaGoAWBup — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

Georgia COVID-19 update (4/6, 7pm) Oof, big jump in deaths and cases. Cases: 7,558 (816, 12%)

Deaths: 294 (75, 34%), 3.9% of cases

Hospitalizations: 1,393 (97, 7.5%), 18% of cases

Tests: 31,274 (3,442, 12%), 24% positive

(daily change) https://t.co/Bhu78oGeke pic.twitter.com/S81pRQM2VW — J.C. Bradbury (@jc_bradbury) April 6, 2020

Lead by Atlanta, Georgia was finally getting social distancing. @GovKemp's new executive order relaxes, not tightens, the provisions cities had already put in place: https://t.co/PABe8G3Pfy — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 6, 2020

Colorado is extending its statewide "stay at home" order for another two weeks, said Gov. Jared Polis in a televised state address. The extended order is now planned to end on April 26. https://t.co/nKCqU8pvmE — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

Iowa marks its deadliest coronavirus day yet; a 57% jump https://t.co/cmdyv6iBmi — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 6, 2020

"Barbara & I hv not left our farm in 9 days" https://t.co/vNQBOphd5A — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 6, 2020





If North Carolina stops social distancing at the end of April — as President Trump and administration officials have pushed for — there could be 750,000 state residents infected by June, said state health officials. https://t.co/Dw2Xcvhyd2 — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

FWIW, I'm trying to keep an eye on outbreaks in areas where extremists/religious groups/partiers have been flouting social distancing requirements. pic.twitter.com/4UHbLhoGu4 — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) April 3, 2020

On 4th Apr India banned export of hydroxychloroquine which is anti-malaria drug and is helpful in curing Covid19 Coronavirus

On 6th Apr Trump threatened retaliation against India if we don’t allow export

On 7th Apr, today, Modi Govt has allowed export of the medicine#डरपोक_मोदी pic.twitter.com/pu2W7GdUlT — Syed Maqbool #StayHome (@maqbool_sm) April 7, 2020

Ammon Bundy is trying his damnedest to intentionally steepen the virus curve. pic.twitter.com/eWII2FVxIv — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) April 5, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for world to "send China a bill" for the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/8Us89M0vCu — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 7, 2020

More people will die from tobacco use than COVID-19, the surgeon general tells Chris Wallace. Wallace notes that cigarette use is … voluntary. — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) April 5, 2020

Health experts say there is no responsible way out of this without widespread testing. @KristinFisher’s question was on point. When will there be widespread testing? What is the plan? https://t.co/c6V6ZUUCIM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 6, 2020

Yep. The picture really is becoming clear. Trump's not fiddling while Rome burns, he's hoarding fire retardant and deliberately letting fires burn hotter in hope this will drive up the price. https://t.co/jxAZ2c9MCS — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) April 6, 2020

Mid-March, Jared Kushner quietly started Project Airbridge, working with private companies to snap up medical equipment all over the world, transporting them on federal planes. It's unclear what the companies are doing or how they're profiting.https://t.co/PD5tcTrVYo — Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) April 6, 2020

Based on Polowczyk's statement, supplies to states are being confiscated by the federal gov't, redirected to private distributors, then states are bidding against each other for private supplies, allowing the cost to go through the roof. White House-orchestrated profiteering. — Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) April 6, 2020

These tweets, from New York's mayor and San Francisco's mayor, were posted on the same day. pic.twitter.com/jvdiLrknD8 — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) April 6, 2020