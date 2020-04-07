To every health care worker on the frontlines of this pandemic: thank you. Our entire country is with you in this moment. https://t.co/3qFjqy0akx
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 7, 2020
Reported US coronavirus deaths via @CNN:
Feb. 6: 0
Mar. 6: 17
April 6: 10,908
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 7, 2020
Very good news today as new #COVID19 modeling from IHME shows lot of improvement in outlook across U.S. But there may be more risk in some states like Texas and Georgia than models currently predict. That may in part flow from fact that those states are among worst at testing. pic.twitter.com/Irmf7zy5lZ
— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 6, 2020
Oh great. We'll all head there right after we get our Coronavirus tests in the parking lots of @cvspharmacy @Walgreens @Walmart @Target.??
We need the American GOVERNMENT to rally behind our amazing health care workers. More tests, more PPE, more vents.
Less ads. More action. https://t.co/s2DMSTCb65
— Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 6, 2020
Buried lede in this piece: the economy won’t really open until there’s a vaccine. https://t.co/JuRirZfyBs
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) April 6, 2020
A bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to President Trump calling for him to "lead a strong, coordinated federal effort to support first responders" by addressing a national shortage of personal protective equipment as the US fights coronavirus https://t.co/GDg6He6IQn
— CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020
#BREAKING: I spoke to the president and he has agreed to our request to treat #COVID patients on the USNS Comfort.
This means 1,000 additional beds staffed by federal personnel.
This will provide much-needed relief to our over stressed hospital systems.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020
New York on PAUSE is extended through April 29.
Schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed.
Public health is our first concern.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 6, 2020
This BBC report on the situation in the US … damn pic.twitter.com/9ZH4sGt08a
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) April 6, 2020
All 10 million residents in Los Angeles County are now eligible to apply for a coronavirus test. https://t.co/APaGoAWBup
— CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020
Georgia COVID-19 update (4/6, 7pm)
Oof, big jump in deaths and cases.
Cases: 7,558 (816, 12%)
Deaths: 294 (75, 34%), 3.9% of cases
Hospitalizations: 1,393 (97, 7.5%), 18% of cases
Tests: 31,274 (3,442, 12%), 24% positive
(daily change) https://t.co/Bhu78oGeke pic.twitter.com/S81pRQM2VW
— J.C. Bradbury (@jc_bradbury) April 6, 2020
Lead by Atlanta, Georgia was finally getting social distancing. @GovKemp's new executive order relaxes, not tightens, the provisions cities had already put in place: https://t.co/PABe8G3Pfy
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 6, 2020
Colorado is extending its statewide "stay at home" order for another two weeks, said Gov. Jared Polis in a televised state address.
The extended order is now planned to end on April 26. https://t.co/nKCqU8pvmE
— CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020
Iowa marks its deadliest coronavirus day yet; a 57% jump https://t.co/cmdyv6iBmi
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 6, 2020
"Barbara & I hv not left our farm in 9 days" https://t.co/vNQBOphd5A
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 6, 2020
I'm from Iowa. https://t.co/FU4XkIuuqp
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 6, 2020
If North Carolina stops social distancing at the end of April — as President Trump and administration officials have pushed for — there could be 750,000 state residents infected by June, said state health officials. https://t.co/Dw2Xcvhyd2
— CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020
FWIW, I'm trying to keep an eye on outbreaks in areas where extremists/religious groups/partiers have been flouting social distancing requirements. pic.twitter.com/4UHbLhoGu4
— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) April 3, 2020
On 4th Apr India banned export of hydroxychloroquine which is anti-malaria drug and is helpful in curing Covid19 Coronavirus
On 6th Apr Trump threatened retaliation against India if we don’t allow export
On 7th Apr, today, Modi Govt has allowed export of the medicine#डरपोक_मोदी pic.twitter.com/pu2W7GdUlT
— Syed Maqbool #StayHome (@maqbool_sm) April 7, 2020
Ammon Bundy is trying his damnedest to intentionally steepen the virus curve. pic.twitter.com/eWII2FVxIv
— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) April 5, 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for world to "send China a bill" for the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/8Us89M0vCu
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 7, 2020
More people will die from tobacco use than COVID-19, the surgeon general tells Chris Wallace.
Wallace notes that cigarette use is … voluntary.
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) April 5, 2020
Health experts say there is no responsible way out of this without widespread testing. @KristinFisher’s question was on point. When will there be widespread testing? What is the plan? https://t.co/c6V6ZUUCIM
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 6, 2020
Yep. The picture really is becoming clear. Trump's not fiddling while Rome burns, he's hoarding fire retardant and deliberately letting fires burn hotter in hope this will drive up the price. https://t.co/jxAZ2c9MCS
— N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) April 6, 2020
Mid-March, Jared Kushner quietly started Project Airbridge, working with private companies to snap up medical equipment all over the world, transporting them on federal planes. It's unclear what the companies are doing or how they're profiting.https://t.co/PD5tcTrVYo
— Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) April 6, 2020
Based on Polowczyk's statement, supplies to states are being confiscated by the federal gov't, redirected to private distributors, then states are bidding against each other for private supplies, allowing the cost to go through the roof.
White House-orchestrated profiteering.
— Cate Eland (@RomancingNope) April 6, 2020
These tweets, from New York's mayor and San Francisco's mayor, were posted on the same day. pic.twitter.com/jvdiLrknD8
— German Lopez (@germanrlopez) April 6, 2020
I am fascinated by how committed he is to this. When the look is so obviously and ridiculously bad https://t.co/Dbwav5is9R
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 7, 2020
