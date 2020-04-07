Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

What fresh hell is this?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Not all heroes wear capes.

We still have time to mess this up!

No one could have predicted…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Nevertheless, she persisted

The house always wins.

This is a big f—–g deal.

The Math Demands It!

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Another low-quality hire

Another low-quality hire

by | 49 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Trump’s no-show press secretary left that gig to return to her no-show chief of staff job for the no-show Third Lady. Nice work if you can get it! Could Trump find someone even worse to take over from a person who just didn’t do her job at all? Of course he could!

The new press secretary is Kayleigh McEnany. Here she is on February 25 saying that “we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” more than a month after the U.S. had its first confirmed case:

The Fox News blow-up doll pictured at right on the screen above was recently fired for an unhinged rant on Fox Business in which she called the coronavirus another “impeachment hoax.” Even Fox News has higher standards than the Trump administration, at least for female employees.

Trump retweeted the rant because of course he did. My guess is McEnany will be every bit as visible as the DUI lady was, which is to say, visible only to Fox News viewers.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Amir Khalid
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • donnah
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Duane
  • Elizabelle
  • feebog
  • Immanentize
  • JCJ
  • Jeffg
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JMG
  • Kent
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Mandalay
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • senyordave
  • ThresherK
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    4. 4.

      A Ghost to Most

      The more of these people that can cycle through Cortez T. Killer’s court, the better. They will all have the mark of the Beast on them, rendering them fit for future work only as salesman or clergy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nicole

      @schrodingers_cat

      One reason our WH press corp sucks is that many of them landed in their jobs because their parents are famous.

      Or rich. One of the worst things to happen to society was rich people deciding it was acceptable, after all, for them to pursue celebrity.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      Should I laugh during the even hours and cry during the odd hours?  I don’t even know anymore!

      I guess I’ll have to start setting an alarm.  Gotta give even time to both.

      And then, does one wake up laughing, or wake up crying?

      Life would be so much simpler with a competent government!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nicole

      @A Ghost to Most:

      They will all have the mark of the Beast on them, rendering them fit for future work only as salesman or clergy.

      No.  Rich people protect their own.  We’ll be seeing fucking Sean Spicer’s face everywhere come 2021, telling us what we should think about the Democratic President.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      scav

      Hmmmmm let’s try and make this work . . . . “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here . . . ” (because we will all be dead from the actual coronavirus!) . . . “and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.” (when I was unemployed and had to buy my own dye job rather than expense it.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Nicole: Not this time, not with Trumpers, not with talibangelicals.

      I’m pretty sure the alliance between the greedos and the power-mad book bangers is OVER.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Elizabelle

      If this was the first publicly revealed act by new chief of staff Mark Meadows (R-Freedom Caucus), hang on.

      What ignoramouses.  Drawing salaries paid by our tax dollars.  For shame.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      from my collection of phrases I rarely use:  Good on Schumer

      Sam Stein samstein
      · 41m
      Schumer says on a conference call that election integrity will be a high priority of Phase 4 legislation, alongside a heroes fund to increase pay for essential workers on the coronavirus frontlines

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mandalay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      One reason our WH press corp sucks is that many of them landed in their jobs because their parents are famous.

      Right. Josh Baro, son of the Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics at Harvard University who is also “the fifth most influential economist in the world“, truly can’t believe that anyone would think that Haberman, daughter of a member of the NYT editorial board, didn’t get her job on her merits.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      On the topic of Trump corruption, the NYT buried this lede:

      In case you wondered why Trump has been so obsessed with hydroxychloroquine treatment?  The simplest and most corrupt answer may be correct.  He can’t fucking help himself.

      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/us/politics/coronavirus-trump-malaria-drug.html

      If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president. Mr. Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine.

      and then regarding the original French “study” that started this mess?

      The professional organization that published a positive French study cited by Mr. Trump’s allies changed its mind in recent days. The International Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy said, “The article does not meet the society’s expected standard.” Some hospitals in Sweden stopped providing hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus after reports of adverse side effects, according to Swedish news media.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      donnah

      Well, Kayleigh has all of the required elements in a Trump hire: blonde, thin, enthusiastic cheerleader type. Also, she insults Obama, (big plus) and has the Trump ass-kiss down to a tee. Also, her obvious lack of smarts is the final bit of flair on her resumé.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      @Kent: There’s also the ‘Giuliani effect’. Rudy has been promoting the drug, and Trump attempts to emulate and make use of Rudy’s absolute shamelessness.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kent: and noted epidemiologist Greg Abbott has decided to conduct an experiment…

      Patrick Svitek @PatrickSvitek
      @GovAbbott says 30 patients from Texas City nursing home who tested positive for #coronavirus are being treated with hydroxychloroquine. They’re in second day of testing regimen that should last several days, Abbott says, promising future updates.

      cause that’s where you want to run an experiment with a drug of unproven effectiveness and (as I understand) risks of side effects to the heart and other organs

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: In this thread, hilzoy explains why that’s a bad idea, probably unethical, and I’ll add probably illegal as well.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mandalay

      O/T, but defenders of Captain Crozier’s firing have consistently said that regardless of the situation he faced, he should have stayed in his lane.

      Well fine I suppose, except now they (allegedly) plan to look at why Crozier ended up sending out a letter that got leaked to the media:

      The Navy is going to extend an investigation into the circumstances around a leaked message from the commander of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) to service leadership sounding the alarm his sailors were at risk from an “accelerating” COVID-19 outbreak on the aircraft carrier.

      The probe into decisions made by Capt. Brett Crozier, originally set to wrap up today, was to “consider command climate and circumstances surrounding the response, including communication throughout the administrative and operational chains of command,” the service said last week.

      Perhaps the “investigation” will merely be a snow job, clearing everyone above Crozier, but I find it hard to believe the leaked plea for help was Crozier’s only effort to get a response from his betters.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Zzyzx

      @MattF: I think it’s even simpler.

      Fox news has been pushing it and Trump, despite having access to the best experts in the country, has decided that that is the best source of information for him.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @Mandalay:Perhaps the “investigation” will merely be a snow job, clearing everyone above Crozier, but I find it hard to believe the leaked plea for help was Crozier’s only effort to get a response from his betters.

      Wouldn’t you normally conduct the investigation first, before deciding on wrong-doing?

      [I know, I’m being naive, this is the Trump Admin]

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kent

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: cause that’s where you want to run an experiment with a drug of unproven effectiveness and (as I understand) risks of side effects to the heart and other organs

      It appears they aren’t actually even running a legit study.  Just “testing” it on a bunch of old people, which isn’t the same thing at all.  It’s not a double-blind study and 30 patients is hardly a sufficient sample size.

      If we are going to be flailing away with untested shit, the more logical thing would be to roll out accelerated vaccine tests.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim.

      “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.”

      What’s wrong with these people?

      I was listening to a podcast of a local talk radio show while I went out for takeout breakfast. The show’s conservative host was desperate to find something good to say about Trump. So she totally avoided talking about Trump’s failure to provide leadership in fighting the pandemic, and instead credited him for being optimistic and helping the country cope with the crisis with his positive attitude.

      Later, in talking to a news reporter, both of them tacitly agreed that the snake oil pills the president keeps touting might work.

      Anyway, I guess Trump knows how to pick his lackeys. And there seems to be no shortage of people willing to kiss his butt, praise him to high heaven, or to deny reality in the name of fealty to stupid political ideology.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Amir Khalid

      @JMG:

      Newt will probably not be happy about that. Plus, one eye of his won’t go very far unless they figure out how to clone it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      @JMG:

      He’s desperate for a quick fix. If the unpronounceable drug doesn’t work, it’ll be eye of newt next.

      And Gingrich will willingly give up his eye if it pleases his Dear Leader.

      ETA: I see that Amir and I are on the same page.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Texas. Consistent I suppose with their Lt. Gov who has bravely offered himself up to the Gods of Commerce as a senior sacrifice should that be required. Unsurprisingly, this seems to indicate he’s slipped to the back of the line, “No, please, you go right ahead. I’m fine back here.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mandalay

      @Kent:

      Wouldn’t you normally conduct the investigation first, before deciding on wrong-doing?

      Being devil’s advocate, I guess the case could be made that Crozier was clearly in the wrong regardless of anything else, so he had to go, and quickly (though obviously the order came from Trump).

      That said, of course the “extended investigation” is only occurring because Crozier’s dismissal has blown up in Trump’s face. Modly is now a dead man walking, but if the story fizzles my guess is that everyone else gets off.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      @Brachiator:

      Kudlow making pronouncements on epidemiology is right up there with my standard lecture on dark energy. Either way you’ll end up stupider for listening.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      JCJ

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Wow.  Every year I have to review The Belmont Report to maintain my ability to enroll patients in clinical trials.  Perhaps these clowns can have a link forwarded to them.

       

      https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/regulations-and-policy/belmont-report/read-the-belmont-report/index.html

       

      The Belmont Report is one of the leading works concerning ethics and health care research. Its primary purpose is to protect subjects and participants in clinical trials or research studies. This report consists of 3 principles: beneficence, justice, and respect for persons

       

      This could violate all three principles!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Immanentize

      @Cheryl Rofer: Texas City is a very sad place — it’s called Toxic City among those who know it.  Oil and gas production and some chicken farms, IIRC.  Poor.  Majority minority — I think it was roughly 30% black, 30% Latinx, and 40 ish% white.

      Sounds more like the Tuskegee experiments to me.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      scav

      Oh, never fear, Trumpy’s got backup snake oil to toss about to the deserving, equally untested, uncontaminated by science and verified by his all-knowing, uncle-related gut.
      Donald Trump’s drugs ‘to help Boris Johnson’ not tested against coronavirus

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      Trump is seizing on hydroxy … because without it he would have to face what a horror show this is and I suspect he knows he responded way too badly and way too late.

      And it serves as a bright shiny object for the Fox set.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.