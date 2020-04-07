Trump’s no-show press secretary left that gig to return to her no-show chief of staff job for the no-show Third Lady. Nice work if you can get it! Could Trump find someone even worse to take over from a person who just didn’t do her job at all? Of course he could!

The new press secretary is Kayleigh McEnany. Here she is on February 25 saying that “we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” more than a month after the U.S. had its first confirmed case:

On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020

The Fox News blow-up doll pictured at right on the screen above was recently fired for an unhinged rant on Fox Business in which she called the coronavirus another “impeachment hoax.” Even Fox News has higher standards than the Trump administration, at least for female employees.

Trump retweeted the rant because of course he did. My guess is McEnany will be every bit as visible as the DUI lady was, which is to say, visible only to Fox News viewers.

