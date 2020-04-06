On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

Sunday evening I was doing some chores and found a calendar that requires a daily change of numbers and monthly change of month name. To my surprise, it showed March 5, the last time life was normal, before things went quite so cuckoo.

After viewing a recent post about the sport of geogaching, I learned what this bag hanging on an information sign on St. Augustine Beach was all about. Although not in my pics, the warning flag today was red. Unlike south Florida, our beaches aren’t closed. Yet.