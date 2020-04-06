This morning's mental health must:

what a penguin weigh-in looks—and sounds—like: pic.twitter.com/p7Ogz9HZLP — Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) April 4, 2020

The Democratic Shadow Cabinet didn’t take the weekend off…

President Trump is using a global pandemic as cover to exact political revenge against the Intelligence Community Inspector General who revealed his misconduct. Firing IG Atkinson is corruption, and it threatens our national security during a global crisis. https://t.co/uOhSkUJCBL — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 4, 2020

Every day that Donald Trump refuses to use the full power of the Defense Production Act further threatens American lives. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 5, 2020

White House hopeful Joe Biden said Sunday he would wear a mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic and that the Democratic Party's presidential nominating convention might need to be "virtual" to avoid spreading disease https://t.co/CjWefedT2p — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 5, 2020

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says he has informed his Democratic rival for the nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, that he is beginning the process of vetting potential vice presidential running mates https://t.co/JOaWejC9KI — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

Super PACs backing @JoeBiden are slamming Trump with searing spots playing back Trump’s early comments downplaying the #coronavirus. https://t.co/aRa2JNg7Ug via @politico — @JulieZebrak (@JulieZebrak) April 5, 2020