Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Yes we did.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Verified, but limited!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Women: They Get Shit Done

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This Blog Goes to 11…

Consistently wrong since 2002

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We still have time to mess this up!

Shocking, but not surprising.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Word salad with all caps

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

No one could have predicted…

We have all the best words.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Mission Accomplished!

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Monday Morning Open Thread: Back to Work

Monday Morning Open Thread: Back to Work

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The Democratic Shadow Cabinet didn’t take the weekend off…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Chris Johnson
  • debbie
  • JPL
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PenAndKey
  • prostratedragon
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      PenAndKey

      “Create Supply Commander to quickly coordinate distribution of supplies”

      Pretty sure Trump already did that when he put Jared on the case.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      prostratedragon

      Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden says he has informed his Democratic rival for the nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, that he is beginning the process of vetting potential vice presidential running mates

      Good!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      Where are the lawsuits charging Trump with hoarding PPE for his future profit and engineering the decimation of non-MAGAts?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @prostratedragon:

      As long as the candidate’s initials aren’t B and S, agreed that it’s a good thing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      What future profit? That profit is occurring right now, as FEMA intercepts shipments and provides them to private middlemen for distribution.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Get data on impact on minority communities

      No. We want Trump to be opposed to the virus.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chris Johnson

      @Baud: Robert Hanssen, y’all. That guy was caught in 2001.

      I’m increasingly convinced that the stolen masks are going to Russia. Trump is opposed to the virus, when it’s in Russia. He is entirely in favor of it running amok in the USA and is doing literally everything he can to facilitate that.

      Details about specifically how he handles his fucked-up treason and why he got that way are less relevant at this time. I think it’s much less about sharing kinky daddy-play with Putin, and much more about him getting his ass kicked by Russians for trying to cheat them in real estate deals, and then being well and truly compromised. History will show him as more a creepy slave than an ‘agent’, more a deeply broken personality than a cogent and knowing collaborator in Russian wartime aims.

      …and if this ain’t a war I’d like to know what is. It’s looking to kill off more Americans than previous wars, and it’s being managed by a hostile foreign country.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      With huge caveats that

      It’s a work in progress.
      Database for comparison is limited.
      It may eventually serve as an adjunct to but not a replacement for diagnostic tools.
      Differences in hardware sensitivity and in ambient sounds picked up are to be considered.
      And so on and so on.

      Treat it as an intriguing curiosity in need of much further testing and refinement and definitely not yet a tool to rely upon.

      New App Attempts to Detect Signs of COVID-19 Using Voice Analysis

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Amir Khalid

      @prostratedragon:

      This is another thing the Democratic shadow cabinet needs to bring up. By hijacking other nations’ medical supplies, Trump is dragging America’s good name through the mud yet again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Brett Crozier, the US Navy captain who was removed from his command this week after he wrote a memo expressing concern for the health of crew members exposed to coronavirus, has himself tested positive, the New York Times first reported.

      The Times report cited two US Naval Academy classmates close to Crozier’s family. The details of Crozier’s condition were unclear.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      Fuck. Johns Hopkins is telling me today there are 337,933 confirmed cases in the United States, compared to runner-up Spain’s 135,032.

      Great job, Trumpie!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.