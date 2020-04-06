Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Neighborhood Watch

by | 42 Comments

(I’m meh about the Big Lebowski, but Walter Sobchat is a great name for a big burly bicolor cat!)

      cain

      Wait.. was Aaron Purr, a host on the detective show ‘Furry Mason – the case of the missing tuna?” Maybe that was Raymond Purr.. oops.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m just gonna park these two interesting tweets right here:

      Also:

      I sure hope Biden recorded that call because Trump’s totally gonna lie about it.

      trollhattan

      Holy moly, that Twitter thread has the highest concentration of clever cat nyms I’ve ever encountered. And Meh really earns his name.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WereBear: are you watching the Follies? Is the Tone new again today?

      Ohio Mom

      I’m trying to imagine what that Biden-Trump conversation was like. Biden wasn’t going to lavish praise and Trump was not going to be forthcoming — neither had anything to offer the other. Sounds very awkward.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ohio Mom: I’m not sure it was a good idea to rise to Kellyanne’s bait, but maybe Biden will figure out a way to turn it to his advantage. He surely knows none of the Trump people have any intention of acting in good faith.

      trollhattan

      Gavin Newsom’s presser today summarized temp overflow hospital space either available or in process. It will include our local discarded basketball arena, which apparently hadn’t fallen into disarray to the point of uselessness.

      Newsom’s task is like dealing with a wildfire that’s two ridges away, while Cuomo’s in the middle of the fire. There’s a huge span of predicted peaks for California’s outbreak and Newsom is presuming later and larger than some models predict. Seems prudent and it’s okay to hope he’s ultimately wrong.

      kindness

      It’s starting to warm up some so I’ve been keeping the door between my kitchen and the garage open.  There is a critter door in the back door of the garage so they can let themselves in and out.  What is happening a lot now is the cats will let themselves out and within 5 minutes be sitting at the patio door off the living room wanting to be let back in.  When I do they repeat and rinse within another 5 minutes.  I got tired of it.  I’m not leaving the living room door open and if they really want to come back in they have to go back to the garage door and come in on their own.  They hate that part.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @trollhattan: Presumably Joe laid in a “Mr. President” wherever & whenever appropriate. On the principle that (as the military puts it) you salute the rank, not the person holding it. (Though the words probably tasted like ashes on his tongue.)

      Chyron HR

      @Ohio Mom:

      “We’re going to kill you, Donald.  That’s not a political metaphor, I mean you are going to be tried for crimes against humanity and fucking executed, you evil son of a bitch.”

      Ohio Mom

      Trollhattan @17: Yes, a “sir” or two, definitely a “Mr. President” in the mix — I agree with Betty, we have to figure Joe Biden knows what he is doing, he’s an old-fashioned politician used to dealing with all types.

      But he has nothing to learn from Trump and there is nothing Trump is interested in hearing about from anyone else so I assume it was a brief call.

      Baud

      @Baud:

      NPR

      Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call,” according to a statement from Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield. “VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

       

      “We had a really wonderful, warm conversation,” Trump said at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House. “He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that, and we just had a very friendly conversation.”

      https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/06/828341826/biden-and-trump-discuss-coronavirus-response-by-phone

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Goddamn. Turned on MSNBC to watch Ari Melber and found Trump still in full baying/​preening mode. I could take only five minutes before I had to turn it off. He is lying about everything. And the lies are becoming more outlandish.

