Maybe Erik ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erickson really *is* that clueless! Or then again, given that he lives a short distance from the Stone Mountain Memorial, mabye he just felt a need to compete with all the other Repub racists now so prominent in the news media. Surely negative attention is better than no attention…

You should protect yourself when you hang the lights. Maybe drape a white sheet over your face and body. For protection. https://t.co/WNlXPOuQFG — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 5, 2020

"The blogger noted he "added the lights" to the cross, which set his social media critics ablaze with Ku Klux Klan comparisons and questions about the racial significance behind placing what appears to be a "burning cross" in one's yard." https://t.co/G6z5PSPVhZ — STOP tRumpnado ?? (@Trumpnado2016) April 6, 2020

But the trolls have not only decided it is not a nice thought, but have overrun my social media feed to accuse me of being in the KKK. First, I’d like to thank God my first thoughts are not the thoughts of internet trolls. Second, overwhelmingly the trolls aren’t even Christian. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 5, 2020

"You aren't allowed to critique burning a cross if you aren't christian" is a new one https://t.co/RVF1ejETjl — Gorilla Warfare (@MenshevikM) April 5, 2020

Tell us Erick. Tell us what happens to Jews. https://t.co/9HfAN3dF0D — Staying inside to own the virus (@agraybee) April 6, 2020