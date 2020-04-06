Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: Georgia 'Christian' Man

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: Georgia ‘Christian’ Man

by | 41 Comments

Maybe Erik ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erickson really *is* that clueless! Or then again, given that he lives a short distance from the Stone Mountain Memorial, mabye he just felt a need to compete with all the other Repub racists now so prominent in the news media. Surely negative attention is better than no attention…

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      Calouste

      Really Erick, I don’t care what you think will happen to me if I don’t believe in your fairy tales. Because you know, it’s a fairy tale.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      leeleeFL

      Erick, son of Erick, apparently is that clueless.   Barring that, he’s just  decided to fly his f-ing freak flag as high as corn in Kansas.  If this is really “The Stand” in real time, he obviously thinks he’s safe.

      Aargh!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      ziggy

      This is why I read nonfiction–you can’t make this s*** up!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TheOtherHank

      I really don’t want to join their book club. They seem kind of harsh. Plus I don’t think many of them have actually read it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Achrachno

      He’s intellectually challenged, rigid and unable to see another POV, but he’s not stupid enough not to recognize what that “flaming” cross means.  I’d bet a substantial sum that he’s on board with the implied racist threat. It was his idea to add the lights!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J R in WV

      How does this walking turd know that his opponents are even Christian? That isn’t something that shows in your typing tweets, is it?

      And what did he expect, lighting up a cross in Dixie wouldn’t be thought of as KKK related activity? What else could it be, anyways???

      Is this guy related to the Trump family? Somehow?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jl

      @Another Scott: Luke 6

      ” Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.  Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven “

      And Mark 7

      ” Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. “

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lamh36

      open thread.  Cool.  Day 1 of my 4 days off and I spent majority of the day spring cleaning and binge-watching Umbrella Academy!

       

      Dangit why nobody ain’t tell me how good Umbrella Academy was! I’ve been binge watching for the past 6 hours…and I CAN’T STOP WATCHING an I still got 3 eps to go! Feels so great having time off to binge watch shows I’ve missed!

      So glad they finished filming season 2

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: the draft-dodging sociopath stood up in front of the country and said that a military commander expressing concern for the well-being– the lives– of the personnel serving under him was “weak”.

      James Mattis continues to approve by his silence

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Another Scott: It is a terrible picture. But the real issue is instead of him responding with: “Got it, that doesn’t look appropriate, I understand why people are upset, etc, etc” he just has to double and triple down, because he’s the most victimized person from the most victimized ethnic and religious group in American history.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Groucho48

      He’s trolling. That quote about “light shining in the dark” is pure snark.

      Interesting that he feels secure enough in the present day that he is comfortable condemning non-Christians for all eternity out loud.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Duane

      @J R in WV: Maybe this is “Remember the Lost Cause” Month in Georgia and it is a holiday decoration. More likely a publicity stunt so Erwik could play the oppressed Christian that had Easter stolen by the libs.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Splitting Image

      I’m trying to decide whether the guy who called David Souter a goat-fucking child molester was unaware of how a burning cross on his lawn would be received outside his Twitter feed or whether he knew what he was doing and was asshole enough to do it anyway.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TS (the original)

      I have NEVER heard of people “lighting up crosses” to celebrate Easter. The cross was carried on the backs of those who were to die – it is no symbol of celebration. These people are racist, from the first hair on the head to the tip of their toes.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Captain C

      But the trolls have not only decided it is not a nice thought, but have overrun my social media feed to accuse me of being in the KKK. First, I’d like to thank God my first thoughts are not the thoughts of internet trolls. Second, overwhelmingly the trolls aren’t even Christian.

      I notice that in Erick Bin Erick’s tweet here that while he’s quick to outrage, he doesn’t exactly deny an affinity for the Klan.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      hells littlest angel

      It’s hard to believe that the man who bragged about turning on every light in his house to mock Earth Day could be such a jerk.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Uncle Jeffy

      @jl: “wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.”

      That’s why I recognize so many members of the Trump maladministration!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      TheOtherHank

      @NotMax: I’ve read quite a bit of it, and I don’t remember him doing much carpentry, but he was an amazing caterer, and he seemed to have a sideline in wine making.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      I think popehat has zoomed passed that place called “No Fucks Left To Give,” and settled down in “Shouting it out at the top of your lungs.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Leto

      @lamh36: I really enjoyed Umbrella Academy. A little formulaic, BUT still really enjoyed it! Like all the rest of the shows I really like, THEY NEED TO HURRY THE HECK UP! :)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      @TheOtherHank

      he was an amazing caterer</blockquote

      “So we were thinking sirloin.”

      “We do bread and fish.”

      “Our second choice is goat.”

      “We do bread and fish.”

      “Chicken is good. Everyone likes chicken.”

      We. Do. Bread. And. Fish.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SFAW

      @NotMax:

      but pretty darn sure Jesus was a carpenter

      Hmm … I think Ozark’s a carpenter, and I don’t recall ever seeing him and Jesus in the same room at the same time … hmmm …

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SFAW

      Apropos of nothing in particular: after the discussion of Moron Gaetz’s Backpfeifengesicht the other day, I was thinking his face looked vaguely familiar. Now, I ain’t a-sayin’ he and Erickson are look-alikes, but they could be cousins.

      Reply

