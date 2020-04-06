Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Verified, but limited!

The Math Demands It!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

What fresh hell is this?

Wetsuit optional.

Shocking, but not surprising.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Mission Accomplished!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

This Blog Goes to 11…

How has Obama failed you today?

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Women: They Get Shit Done

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

This is a big f—–g deal.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Interesting Data From Our Google Overlords

Interesting Data From Our Google Overlords

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

Google has released movement reports using their “world-class anonymization technology” (ed: LMFAO) to look at changes in behavior versus a pre-COVID baseline. I’ll let you take a look for yourselves, but holy shit, Spain :

Way to go, Italy:

Both Spain and Italy might be on the other side of the apex. New York is no Spain or Italy, but it’s the best of any US state I saw:

We need to do better. Georgia, watch out.

This data comes from Google location services, which is off by default, though I’ll bet a lot of us turn it on (I do) because you get some decent location-based recommendations from it. I’m pretty shrug shoulder emoji about Google having my location data, for a variety of reasons.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AliceBlue
  • clay
  • Cthulhu
  • danielx
  • download my app in the app store mistermix
  • germy
  • JCJ
  • Just One More Canuck
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PSpain
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Soprano2

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    3. 3.

      raven

      We live in Blue Athens an our mayor and council shut this shit down quickly. I posted this earlier but no one seem to be interested so I’ll post it again.
      Q&A With Epidemiologist-Turned-Restaurateur Tim Dondero
      “The move here by the mayor [Kelly Girtz] and town to close food establishments to sit-down customers, asking people to stay at home, that was more dramatic than most parts of Georgia; it was earlier. Atlanta has just done it—I think it went into effect this evening. [Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Monday, Mar. 23, a 14-day stay at home order for the city of Atlanta.] So, here was way ahead. At first I thought, well gee, that’s really jumping it. But now I’m very positively impressed. And I begin to wonder if we may be spared if discipline is maintained here for a while. So I think the response has been good. I think Athens was ahead of the game, and I approve completely.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      @raven:

      One of the things I get from looking at the charts for places like Georgia and Florida where the government was reluctant to tell people to stay at home is that people were starting to stay home without being told.  Most places saw a dip starting in mid March, even if it wasn’t the total collapse you see in places with strictly enforced orders like Italy and Spain.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Just One More Canuck

      What’s with red states and parks? The only conclusion I can draw is that people in red states hate each other so much that they cant stand being cooped up with each other

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      @Just One More Canuck:

      A lot of places have said it’s OK to keep going to the park as long as you maintain social distance while you’re there.  Even here in California, parks in general are open, though some areas within the parks, like playgrounds and basketball courts, are closed.  So people may keep going to the park as a way to avoid going stir crazy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PSpain

      I am surprised 1st and 3rd categories are at 94% and 90% here in Spain.  All of those places are closed.  It must be  how they define those categories. There is no going out for a walk everyday like in New York.  No driving without a reason or you are fined.  No grocery shopping far from home.

      People have been fined the minimum 600€ for abusing the rules like  going to a corner store and buying 2 cokes and gum, or biking to the next town for bread when they have an horno in their town.

      Were we are in the city of Valencia people are surprisingly following the rules.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      @raven: I read that, it was interesting. I think it’s going to be a bloodbath in the restaurant industry here. We’re looking at one of those loans to see if we can defray the costs enough to be open for limited takeout, but honestly we make our money from selling drinks.  It’s hard to decide what to do, because we have no idea how long this is going to last, plus we have a stupid governor in MO so who knows. At least my city was smart, our stay-at-home order went out the 3rd week of March.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      AliceBlue

      @Roger Moore: Yes.  I live in Georgia and the clothing store where I work closed on March 18.  Of course our idiot governor ordered schools closed but reopened the beaches, overriding local officials.  The mayor of Tybee Island is spitting bullets.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      danielx

      This is a repost from last night, but seems appropriate:

      I did get a laugh from brother in law today when I picked up firewood from him, with desperately needed personal conversation with him and my sister – at suitable distance of course. He said said Lebanon* hillbillies are still out and about, oblivious, and said natural selection will ensue – said I know these people. He retired from UPS as a master mechanic after thirty years, I’ll take his word for it.** I said, been my impression that hillbillies are pretty hard to kill off. He ruminated on this for about thirty seconds and said yeah, you’re right, it’s sad – great people are dying and those motherfuckers are like cockroaches – short of using a fire axe, flamethrowers and tactical air support you can’t get rid of them.

      *Lebanon, Indiana being the county seat where they live, though out in the boonies to an extent. Got serious poor white trash there whose biggest point of pride is low melanin.

      **We talked later and he did qualify this – he knows a lot of blue collar folks who don’t (or can’t) pay as much attention as they should to social distancing, but they do work. He said the area hillbillies to which he was referring – who he’s been observing for lo these many years – are people who mostly don’t have jobs because they don’t want to work or because they couldn’t pass a pre-employment drug test if their lives depended on it. They gonna party in groups if they want, and ain’t no doctors, scientists, governors or anybody else gonna tell them what to do, nosiree.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      clay

      @Roger Moore: We started more-or-less staying home the week of March 8*, and got serious about it the following week.  Well before DeSantis issued his half-hearted order for Florida.

      (*It helped that this was when we were on Spring Break.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @PSpain: It drains your phone battery to have the GPS on all the time, so Google is often close but not 100% accurate in its location fixes.  Also, the categorization of the location is not going to be totally accurate in all cases.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      raven

      @Soprano2: Athens businesses survive on the University football Saturday money and I really don’t think we’ll be playing in the fall. Graduation and weddings are also huge and my buddy up the street is juts hanging on with walk up. He’s byob so that part didn’t hurt him but his catering is gone. We’re wondering what will happen with our rental house. Juts as this started we had to drop 5k on HVAC and this is a student driven market even thought we’ve not rented to many.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JCJ

      @danielx:

      A friend in high school called Lebanon Lebtucky (I am originally from the sophisticated metropolitan West Lafayette)

      I always liked seeing the Waffle House sign looming above that exit on I-65

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.