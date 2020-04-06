Google has released movement reports using their “world-class anonymization technology” (ed: LMFAO) to look at changes in behavior versus a pre-COVID baseline. I’ll let you take a look for yourselves, but holy shit, Spain :

Way to go, Italy:

Both Spain and Italy might be on the other side of the apex. New York is no Spain or Italy, but it’s the best of any US state I saw:

We need to do better. Georgia, watch out.

This data comes from Google location services, which is off by default, though I’ll bet a lot of us turn it on (I do) because you get some decent location-based recommendations from it. I’m pretty shrug shoulder emoji about Google having my location data, for a variety of reasons.