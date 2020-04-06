Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / Foreign Affairs / Military / How About a Crisis in Military Leadership to Spice Things Up

How About a Crisis in Military Leadership to Spice Things Up

39 Comments

This imbecile:

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly made an unhinged speech to the crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, in which he lashed out at former Capt. Brett E. Crozier and told sailors to stop complaining and do their jobs.

Modly fired Crozier on April 2, two days after the San Francisco Chronicle published a leaked copy of a memo written by Crozier, in which he warned his superiors that sailors aboard the aircraft carrier would die of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) unless about 90% of the crew were moved into individual quarantine. Crozier has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

“If he didn’t think, in my opinion, that this information wasn’t going to get out into the public, in this day and information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive, or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this,” Modly told the Theodore Roosevelt’s crew on April 5. “The alternative is that he did this on purpose. And that’s a serious violation of the UCMJ which you are all familiar with.”

Crozier, of course, did the right thing for his sailors.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      Frankensteinbeck

      People were asking in previous threads how the enlisted (not the ones on his ship, in general) feel about actions like Crozier’s, and about the retaliation against him.  You would have a good idea, I guess, Cole?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      David Ignatius said that Trump told Modly to fire Crozier. There are quotes earlier from Modly saying that there would be a proper investigation, and then, suddenly, boom, he fired him. Probably Trump also told Modly to get those troops (is that what you call them in the navy?) in line after the videos of their farewell to Crozier surfaced. And probably Modly is enough of an apparatchik to believe he could do that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      I do not envy the poor soul in the TR who’s in charge of re-enlistments. There might be a problem making quota this quarter.

      We watched Zombie Trump last night, reverting to form and peddling snake oil. His “briefings” are turning into a new take on “Downfall.” How long before he tells us Army Group Steiner is on the way to save us?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Way to rally the troops dumbass, Secretary Moldy.  I mean even a horses south end like Cato the Censor knew better.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Nice thread

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      WTF

      So think about that when you cheer the man of the ship who exposed you to that,” Moldy said. “I understand you love the guy. It’s good that you love him. But you’re not required to love him.”

      “Crew of the Teddy Roosevelt, you are under no obligation to love your leadership, only respect it,” he continued. “You are under no obligation to like your job, only to do it. You are under no obligation, you are under no obligation to expect anything from your leaders other than they will treat you fairly and put the mission of the ship first.”

      Is this guy a character from 1984?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      This is turning into a case study on how to make a PR disaster even worse. And while there is no need to feel pity for Acting Secretary Modly, his actions are further exposing the corrosion of healthy norms of civil-military relations.

      Trump is fucking up in all the ways it is possible to fuck up. It is wild to watch the right wing propaganda machine scramble to justify their Dear Leader’s dumbass decisions.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      kindness

      It’s my understanding that most of the enlisted & uniformed military is Republican or Republican leaning. I have to wonder how Trump has changed that? From what we see it appears they are drumming everyone out who isn’t willing to kiss Trump’s grits.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      It’s hard to believe that the same Trump who disrespected the Khan family and John McCain in 2016 would disrespect the military like this.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      raven

      Pogue Colonel : Marine, what is that button on your body armor?Private Joker : A peace symbol, sir.Pogue Colonel : Where’d you get it?Private Joker : I don’t remember, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : What is that you’ve got written on your helmet?
      Private Joker : “Born to Kill”, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : You write “Born to Kill” on your helmet and you wear a peace button. What’s that supposed to be, some kind of sick joke?
      Private Joker : No, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : You’d better get your head and your ass wired together, or I will take a giant shit on you.
      Private Joker : Yes, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : Now answer my question or you’ll be standing tall before the man.
      Private Joker : I think I was trying to suggest something about the duality of man, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : The what?
      Private Joker : The duality of man. The Jungian thing, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : Whose side are you on, son?
      Private Joker : Our side, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : Don’t you love your country?
      Private Joker : Yes, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : Then how about getting with the program? Why don’t you jump on the team and come on in for the big win?
      Private Joker : Yes, sir.
      Pogue Colonel : Son, all I’ve ever asked of my marines is that they obey my orders as they would the word of God. We are here to help the Vietnamese, because inside every gook there is an American trying to get out. It’s a hardball world, son. We’ve gotta keep our heads until this peace craze blows over.
      Private Joker : Aye-aye, sir.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Keel Haul the motherf*cker.  What in god’s name was the purpose of him going to make a speech to the crew anyway?  Then, to then use said speech to a heartbroken crew who had just lost their beloved Captain, to trash said Captain is beyond belief, it is beyond evil and cruel it is deranged.  As Mike Barnicle said on twitter this twat went to Annapolis and obviously didn’t absorb a single thing that he was taught there.  He needs to be fired, and then keel hauled.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Acting-AKA-Pretending Navy Secretary Modly needs to be fired immediately. Lets see if Esper has even  the one frigging testicle necessary to push for it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      Also,  ‘captain of an aircraft carrier’ is not a job that one gets merely as a by-the-way. Crozier was tested and vetted over many years by his superiors– so all the flag-rank officers who judged him capable of his former job are going to be holding their breath, waiting for the second round of consequences.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sloane Ranger

      I just came over to say that I had heard this on the news.

      Unbelievable! If there’s any serving sailor of any rank who still thinks Trump is on their side, they are too delusional to be on active duty.

      Did your SecNav really think this would play well with the TR’s crew or did he not care? He will need an armed escort to get out alive.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      “If I could offer you a glimpse of the level of hatred and pure evil that has been thrown my way, my family’s way over this decision, I would,” Modly said. “But it doesn’t matter. It’s not about me. The former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden suggested just yesterday that my decision was criminal. I assure you that it was not. Because I understand the facts and those facts show that what your captain did was very, very wrong in a moment when we expected him to be the calming force on a turbulent sea.”

      Well, I’m convinced. Also, as quoted upthread, Joe Biden called his actions “close to criminal” and that distinction is important. So, Mr. Modly is a liar as well as a knave.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Modly is the officer who would have a grenade tossed into his tent in the middle of the night, I bet.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Sloane Ranger:

      If there’s any serving sailor of any rank who still thinks Trump is on their side, they are too delusional to be on active duty.

      We shall call them “Patriot Sailors.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      laura

      Some War President we’re saddled with…. some Commander in Chief right there. Real leadership and sacrifice. Also, Stars and Stripes and savings…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @RepubAnon:  Yes, it’s mind boggling someone gave a speech so absurd. It almost feels like some staffer who secretly loathes the Secretary wrote it for him to get the guy to pants himself in public.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jonas

      Are enlisted folks and vets noticing the way Trump treats the military? Can you imagine if, after sacking Stanley McChrystal, Obama’s Army Sec had gone over to Afghanistan and delivered a screed to troops who were upset about seeing McCrystal go telling them to STFU? JFC, the mind reels.

      And, by the way, where *are* all the people who were calling McCrystal’s firing the worst crime in history, and evidence of Obama’s runaway ego and disregard for national security and the interests of the troops? Do I need to ask?

      Reply

