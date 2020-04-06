CDC Issues New Guidelines Urging Americans To Protect Themselves From The Foul Miasma By Wearing Leather Bird Beaks Stuffed With Aromatic Herbs — Galar Regional Medical Director (@weedlewobble) April 5, 2020

⚠️The number of daily #COVID19 deaths in the US now exceeds *all* other countries (#China not accurate). Sadly, daily #coronavirus deaths will continue to rise, until ~2 weeks AFTER we #FlattenTheCurve of new cases. The next 3-5 weeks will be brutal. 📸@jburnmurdoch pic.twitter.com/CIUIZwQYEJ — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 5, 2020

British report (Sky Media):

The US is now leading the world in the steepness of their #COVID19 curve. They've just overtaken Spain.

This chart (with its log axis) reflects GROWTH. The steeper the curve the faster the disease is spreading & killing people. The flatter (and the lower) the better. pic.twitter.com/OnFOwQU6OL — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) April 5, 2020

New research from @meyerslab at @UTAustin finds #coronavirus is likely an epidemic in most of the country, even if there only a small number of confirmed cases. Likelihood is 95%+ in most of Central Texas. https://t.co/NfwjhyPHKG pic.twitter.com/CpI850DsuQ — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) April 5, 2020

… With no consistent federal policy, local officials have been left on their own to decide when to enact control measures, Most should assume it is already here, she said. Over all, the study finds, 70 percent of all counties in the United States — making up 94 percent of the country’s population — are likely to have epidemics. The study defines an epidemic as an outbreak that grows exponentially instead of fizzling out on its own, eventually infecting a large fraction of the population… People who have been infected and have mild symptoms, or none at all, can pass the disease to others. Those cases, often undetected, are a prime driver of the outbreaks, Dr. Meyers said. Even in counties with no reported cases, there is roughly a 9 percent chance that an undetected outbreak is already underway, she said. For those reasons, social distancing should be practiced across the United States, whether an outbreak now is visible or not, Dr. Meyers said…

#UPDATES US governors appeal to the White House for a national strategy against the fast-spreading #coronavirus, as deaths surged and health authorities warn the coming week could resemble a "Pearl Harbor moment" https://t.co/3VGW03bjvL pic.twitter.com/vHWPBzqndE — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 6, 2020

I’m aware this is a cliche in public health circles. Important to repeat cliche when it is understandably not obvious to those who spend their time thinking about other things. https://t.co/aJkiGMo5E7 — Marc Lipsitch (@mlipsitch) April 4, 2020

If you only read one story today, read this @AP bombshell by @mbieseck: AP: U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemichttps://t.co/Dr01w1a6RV — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) April 5, 2020

… A review of federal purchasing contracts by The Associated Press shows federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders of N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators and other equipment needed by front-line health care workers. By that time, hospitals in several states were treating thousands of infected patients without adequate equipment and were pleading for shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile. That federal cache of supplies was created more than 20 years ago to help bridge gaps in the medical and pharmaceutical supply chains during a national emergency. Now, three months into the crisis, that stockpile is nearly drained just as the numbers of patients needing critical care is surging. Some state and local officials report receiving broken ventilators and decade-old dry-rotted masks. “We basically wasted two months,” Kathleen Sebelius, health and human services secretary during the Obama administration, told AP… When an AP reporter attempted to ask Trump about the issue on Sunday, the president cut off the question. “FEMA, the military, what they’ve done is a miracle,” Trump said with a flash of anger. “What they’ve done is a miracle in getting all of this stuff. What they have done for states is incredible.” Trump then ended the briefing and walked off the podium…

I wouldn't go so far as to say #COVID19 case counts are "meaningless," but it is very true that the true toll is FAR larger than reported because some — most? vast majority? — of cases are staying sick at home, never getting tested.

Bottom line: Any numbers are an undercount. https://t.co/6rhnC44MCf — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 4, 2020

The reason why Germany > US on the #coronavirus is b/c they are testing lightly symptomatic folks. That is a much more effective way to control spread. This graphic also shows that lightly symptomatic folks vastly outnumber the severely ill. So our counts are at least 3x-4x off. https://t.co/f15jygkmdJ — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) April 5, 2020





“Why waste the swabs on decedents?” The United States’ abysmal job in Covid-19 testing has not only paralyzed the country, it will permanently obscure the US death toll, as states and CDC inconsistently count the dead. w/@emmersbrown @bethreinhard https://t.co/hgmaqtIz7z — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) April 5, 2020

… The CDC’s official death count, which is based on reports submitted by states, stood at 6,593 as of Saturday. Because of a lag in reporting, the number was significantly lower than the more frequently updated counts by media organizations and university researchers. The Washington Post’s count of fatalities surpassed 8,000 on Saturday. The federal government’s death count is broadcast around the world daily as an indicator of how quickly the virus is spreading and how profoundly the nation is struggling. It has clear political implications for President Trump, whose approval ratings rose in late March despite his having downplayed the virus’s dangers for weeks…

We need to have a reassessment of the death toll and need to update it. The adjusted death toll should be across the tickers of every cable news station so that Trump can't downplay the severity of this crisis. https://t.co/K9dK7izDgI — Blank Slate (@blankslate2017) April 5, 2020

Hydroxychlorquine is an anti-malarial drug, which means it’s most widely been used by people who are… darker than the Financial Times print stock, let’s phrase it. So, of course, there’s been statements on social media that its more dangerous side effects only happen to, you know, Those People. Which is why Sweden’s news is significant:

Sweden stops treatment trial of #COVID19 with Chloroquine after some patients got severe side-effects such as seizure and vision impairment. https://t.co/4S36qLdaOR — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) April 4, 2020

Hours after Fauci says hydroxychloroquine is not yet proven, Trump says: “We have stockpiled 29 million pills of the Hydroxychloroquine … And they're not expensive..What do you have to lose?" https://t.co/4AtMkkIKZv — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 5, 2020

Well, there’s a chyron for you. pic.twitter.com/Uq4ViGi18y — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 6, 2020

Again, can't be underscored enough. Hydroxychloroquine is being tested to see if it is effective. No drug has been approved by the FDA to treat coronavirus. https://t.co/VZGrPs4zA0 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 5, 2020

is it cynical to ask about administration holdings in certain drug manufacturers https://t.co/JRFHpnTien — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) April 6, 2020



Cynical?

Giuliani is extensively promoting experimental coronavirus treatments, talking to the president several times in recent weeks about them. He has criticism for Fauci and others skeptical of the drugs. Latest w/?@PostRoz? & ?@jonswaine?: https://t.co/UzpTuSusLf — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 5, 2020

No evidence of protection: Data from a large registry of patients w/ autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis & lupus, finds no evidence of #COVID19 prevention by taking hydrochloroquine. Patients take the drug to relieve symptoms. Trump pushes it as a COVID preventive https://t.co/rnELOmYcd1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 5, 2020

please let the actual expert talk https://t.co/v87jMFqEgX — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) April 6, 2020

#Coronavirus now third-leading cause of death in US https://t.co/Dps6Xgn8oE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) April 5, 2020

.@CDCgov has started doing serology studies aimed at finding how far and fast #Covid19 is spreading. https://t.co/X9wInRrfG1 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 4, 2020

Pearl Harbor was a surprise military attack that we didn’t know was coming & couldn’t prepare for. COVID19 is a virus that we saw spread across the world as our intel agencies & scientists warned us. This is an inaccurate & shameful comparison. https://t.co/8uBGTUztPl — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) April 5, 2020