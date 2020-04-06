Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking News: Boris Johnson Has Been Moved Into Intensive Care To Treat His Covid-19 Infection

Breaking News: Boris Johnson Has Been Moved Into Intensive Care To Treat His Covid-19 Infection

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital with coronavirus.

He has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him, a No 10 spokesman said.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, is a Brexit hyper-supporter who has a history of offensive comments and actions. The reason that Raab has been selected as the “designated survivor” is because there is no formal chain of succession in case of emergency established in law for the British government. Largely because successive prime ministers have been unwilling to see a formal chain of succession in case of emergency established in law.

10 Downing Street’s real lord and master has issued a statement:

Update at 3:35 PM EST

Here’s the update from The BBC:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, a spokesman added.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday.

The spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving “excellent care”.

A statement read: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      Kent

      This is going to be interesting to watch.  The other shoe to drop will be how many older GOP leaders are already infected.  Gotta be a bunch of them

      President Pelosi is not outside the realm of possibility.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      there is no formal chain of succession in case of emergency established in law for the British government.

      “We need a decision right away. Trot over and ask him to cough once for yes and twice for no.”

      //

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      I saw somewhere that Boris has a girlfriend who is several months pregnant. As a former pregnant person, I feel for her.

      As for there being no formal chain of succession, what’s a little more chaos in the world at the moment?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      Here’s the update from The BBC:

      Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street has said.

      Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, a spokesman added.

      The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday.

      The spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving “excellent care”.

      A statement read: “Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

      “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

      It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hells littlest angel

      Should he be taking up space in intensive care? I mean, he just went in for routine tests.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yutsano

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, a spokesman added.

      Hmm…Raab was one of the candidates for Conservative Party leadership. I wonder if he’ll take this as a sign he should be PM.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sebastian

      That “lets infect everyone on purpose to create herd immunity and get it over with” doesn’t look so smart anymore.

      Wondering if Boris doesn’t regret his betrayal of country and people now. He has a lot of time to think about it. Well, maybe not that long anymore, I heard that lethality rate for ventilator ICU patients is very very high.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dr. bloor

      I’m old enough to remember when Boris’s admission was purely “precautionary” and for the purpose of running unspecified “tests.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Yutsano: He already thinks he should’ve been PM. What will be interesting is the internal Tory fight between him and Gove. And Labour actually did something smart and kicked Corbyn’s hand picked successor to the curb and elected someone smart and politically savvy and not a Corbynite as the new Labour leader.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      OT, but the Massachusetts office of the SBA has confirmed the rumor on EIDL applications – they’ve inexplicably tied the EIDL advance to the number of employees you maintain – you get a paltry $1000 Per employee.

      I’m going to get buried. I may as well take my remaining cash to buy bullets, pitchforks, glass jars, rags and enough gas to roll to see some Wall Street and DC lobbyist types…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      Adam L. Silverman @6: 32 is young enough to be Boris’s daughter. Whatever. It’s a good age to become a mother.

      Kent @ 2: It always feel like a cruel tease to me when people predict Pelosi taking over the presidency. I wouldn’t bet on it but boy how wonderful would that be?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      "They couldn't hit an elephant at this dist—" General John Sedgwick, 1864

      "I was at a hospital the other night where, I think there were… actually a few coronavirus patients, and I shook hands with everybody. And I continue to shake hands…" Boris Johnson, 2020

      — 📻 Anthony Policing (@nailheadparty) April 6, 2020

      Reply
    21. 21.

      chris

      Raab? Great, we’ll finally get an answer to that old question: Are there no workhouses? Pictures of the little match girl to follow.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Catherine D.

      I see a wave of paternity tests in the near future …

      ETA – BoJo apparently doesn’t know how many children he has, just as Drumpf can’t count the sex workers.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      @BGinCHI:   Nope.  I am the bitch who hopes Nigel Farage gets COVIDed out of this existence, since he Brexited the UK with lies upon lies.

      Kind of hoping they kicked Nigel off a ventilator to make room for BoJo.

      As you all know, even if you survive a ventilator, you can have longterm health and cognitive effects.

      Although, with BoJo and Trump, analyzing their cognition ….

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      Because I am a bad person, I am assuming his worsening symptoms mean he’s gone from the sniffles to a mild, dry cough.   But he’s getting extra medical attention because he’s A Very Important Person.

      There’s a good chance I’m wrong, and there’s a good chance I’m right.  (But I’m a bad person either way)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Thin Black Duke

      If BoJo winds up as a cautionary tale, it’d be the best thing he’s ever done in his treacherous career.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      joel hanes

      @Sebastian:

      I heard that lethality rate for ventilator ICU patients is very very high.

      IIRC, only about 20% of those who go on a ventilator come off it alive, and those who do survive are often showing serious health deficits in lung function and cognitive impairment.

      I’m 67, fat, have high blood pressure.  I’ve found and completed a do-not-intubate order — that ventilator should be used for a patient with a better prognosis.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Miss Bianca

      @Sebastian: So, if he’s been moved to ICU, does that automatically mean he’s been placed on a ventilator?

      Because if so…holee shitsnacks, that is not likely to end well for the PM.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      @satby:

      I have mixed feelings about Johnson’s fate. I would have none about that other scenario.

      Could Nancy SMASH become PM? That would be fun. Line of succession leads back to the original colonies!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      germy

       

      “I was at a hospital the other night where, I think there were… actually a few coronavirus patients, and I shook hands with everybody. And I continue to shake hands…”

      So some of the patients had the virus, and some of them didn’t.  But he shook hands with everyone.

      What a thoughtless, superspreading asshole.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cain

      @Kent:

      President Pelosi is not outside the realm of possibility.

      Everyone is vulnerable including Pelosi. I hope our democratic politicians are practicing safety at all times even if our Republican folks are not (but should).

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Miss Bianca

      @Elizabelle: What, Farage is on a ventilator too? How did I miss that piece of news?

      *checks notes* oh yeah, there seems to have been a lot of bad shit happening worldwide, lately…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      germy

      @Miss Bianca:

      So, if he’s been moved to ICU, does that automatically mean he’s been placed on a ventilator?

      No.

      Although apparently a Russian news outlet (trying to create chaos) claimed a few days ago he was on a ventilator, his reps have denied it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Momentary

      I do not quite have it in me to wish for his recovery, but if he does recover, I hope he takes the next opportunity to punch Dominic Cummings right in the face.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      joel hanes

      @Miss Bianca:

      So, if he’s been moved to ICU, does that automatically mean he’s been placed on a ventilator?

      No.  Many COVID-19 patients spend substantial time in the ICU and are never intubated.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      moonbat

      Having a hard time ginning up any sympathy here since his initial herd immunity “strategy” meant that a lot more Britishers would die than had to.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      cain

      @Sebastian:

      Wondering if Boris doesn’t regret his betrayal of country and people now. He has a lot of time to think about it. Well, maybe not that long anymore, I heard that lethality rate for ventilator ICU patients is very very high.

      My understanding is that he’s in the ICU so that he can get ventilator support if needed, but he is not yet on it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      gvg

      I can’t believe Britain doesn’t have a clear legal emergency succession law. That strikes me as unwise for a nuclear power. Of even just a regular country. I hope they fix that asap. It’s a really really bad mistake IMO. Separate from Brexit and Covid and a liar as PM.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      @trollhattan:

      Wondering if Boris doesn’t regret his betrayal of country and people now. He has a lot of time to think about it. Well, maybe not that long anymore, I heard that lethality rate for ventilator ICU patients is very very high.

      I would prefer the queen to run the govt. That would be excellent. Better, Prince Harry.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Elizabelle

      Would love to hear what Queen Elizabeth has to say about this turn of events, in private, although she is probably circumspect there, too.

      She looked healthy and resolute during yesterday’s address.  Which they moved up a bit, with BoJo’s health declining …

      I would assume BoJo is in the ICU so they can intubate him if necessary.  Also, patients can be on supplemental oxygen before or with never going on a ventilator …

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @germy:

      Although apparently a Russian news outlet (trying to create chaos) claimed a few days ago he was on a ventilator, his reps have denied it.

      Imagine the kind of person that would use a virus outbreak, which doesn’t care about borders, to cause chaos that would make the pandemic even fucking worse

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Splitting Image

      Boris the Fucker used the NHS as a club to get his referendum passed, then admitted the day after that he’d been peddling a bald-faced pack of lies. I hope he infected half of his cabinet.

      Riddance good to rubbish bad, as Yoda would say.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ruckus

      @gvg:

      Parliamentary systems are somewhat used to having disruptions in leadership and are somewhat settled in how business actually does go on. When the king/queen ran everything there was a line of succession of course, but the responsibility of day to day governing is the PM. So the PM being incapacitated or dead would be an issue. But look at how well our line of succession/replacement has actually worked. In reality is ours better or worse?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy: I don’t normally talk in emojis, but when I do, it’s because someone did something too stupid for words.

      👨‍🍳😙

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Adam L Silverman

      @gvg: We don’t actually have a functioning continuity of government law or process either. We have one for keeping the executive branch going and that’s it. Norm Ornstein has been pulling what’s left of his hair out about this for 20 years to try to get Congress to set up a system so they can still function if they can’t come into session in DC so that the US doesn’t become a functional autocracy in case of emergency. For 20 years, no matter who he’s partnered with in Congress, no matter how many essays, reports, op-eds, and/or speeches he gives and testimony he provides on the topic, Congress can’t be bothered. And here we are in desperate need of a functional Congress, but with no formal system rooted in even congressional rules, let alone law, to actually have a Congress function remotely.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax: How about if he starts talking, and a bunch of stupid shit starts pouring out of his mouth?

      Oh wait…

      Thankfully, they now have that extra £350 million/week to find the NHS.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Uncle Cosmo

      FFS, Silverman, fix your goddamn title. It’s not “isolation,” it’s intensive care – which is about 100x more serious. Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy,

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kent

      @cain:Everyone is vulnerable including Pelosi. I hope our democratic politicians are practicing safety at all times even if our Republican folks are not (but should).

      I have more faith (or perhaps hope) that our Dem leadership is being more serious and cautious than our GOP leadership has shown.  I guess we will find out if that is the case.

      I really hope to God that both Peloisi and Biden are taking all necessary measures to stay clear of this pandemic.  And of course RBG and the rest of the Dem SCOTUS.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):Imagine the kind of person that would use a virus outbreak, which doesn’t care about borders, to cause chaos that would make the pandemic even fucking worse

      The Russians are going to get hammered by this too.   Perhaps worse than most other countries due to lack of investment in public healthcare since the fall of the Soviet Union.  And a very brittle command structure that is (theoretically) less resilient than here in the US).

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Shalimar

      @germy: I would bet when Boris had minor symptoms, he was being treated quietly at 10 Downing Street.  They only moved him to the hospital because his condition became too serious for house calls.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Elizabelle

      In news of better people than BoJo, and their struggle with COVID-19.

      WaPost: Grocery workers are beginning to die of coronavirus
      At least four people – who had worked at Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Giant – have died from covid-19 in recent days

      … A Trader Joe’s employee with underlying health conditions died of covid-19 early Monday morning … The Scarsdale, N.Y., store where the employee worked has been closed until Thursday to give workers “time to process and grieve,” ….

      Trader Joe’s stores in Brooklyn and Philadelphia also were temporarily closed Monday, for additional cleaning and sanitizing.

      Retailers furloughed nearly 1 million workers this week. But the industry’s troubles are just beginning.

      … In Maryland, Leilani Jordan, 27, a greeter at the Giant’s Campus Way South store in Largo, died last week.

      “She said, ‘Mommy, I’m going to work because no one else is going to help the senior citizens get their groceries,” her mother, Zenobia Shepherd, told The Washington Post. “She only stopped going to work when she could no longer breathe.”

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @joel hanes: Indirectly you point out the flaw in that 20% survival rate – the population that ends up on ventilator is skewed toward older victims and those with pre-existing conditions, who are far less likely to survive a bout of COVID-19 than someone younger or healthier. One wonders what the rate is amongst them once on the ventilator. Probably higher than 20%.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Sebastian: But it’s no worse than the chicken pox, or the flu, or……aaaaarrrrrgggggghhhhhh!

      Move over sweet 16!  Sweet COVID-19 parties are in town now!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      cain

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Putin is probably already going to be very busy with his own pandemic spread. You know it is happening and it’s probably wide spread by now.

      I’m hoping that it will incapacitate his bot farm so that they can’t be effective during a critical time in our elections.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      The Pale Scot

      @BGinCHI: Don’t forget Varney, dog I hate that guy. I’d say send Jeremy Clarkson too, but then you’d have to push Cleese in too. I guess you have to draw the line somewhere

      Reply
    82. 82.

      EthylEster

      I did a bunch of reading on the web yesterday and somewhere I encountered a careful description of the various symptoms and general course of covid-19. I was struck by one statement about the read and white blotchy face the patient gets right before the disease really gets bad. When I saw the pic of BoJo today, I understood exactly.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Brachiator

      @Ruckus:

      Parliamentary systems are somewhat used to having disruptions in leadership and are somewhat settled in how business actually does go on. When the king/queen ran everything there was a line of succession of course, but the responsibility of day to day governing is the PM. So the PM being incapacitated or dead would be an issue.

      The UK is interesting. The prime minister forms a government, which is separate from the Parliament, which supposedly is sovereign.

      But, the Civil Service carries out the day to day operation of the government. You run into a problem if new laws are needed to get something done.

      In Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Parliament had been suspended for some time over some political wrangling, and yet the Civil Service continued to operate, even though it was clearly hampered by a lack of leadership.

      Most of the major decisions regarding BREXIT, especially those relating to Northern Ireland, happened when there was no formal government there to respond or comment.

      But I suspected that if Johnson were unable to continue as PM, a replacement would soon be found.

       

      ETA: I think Prince Charles had also tested positive for the virus. Hope he’s OK.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Barry

      @Kent: “The Russians are going to get hammered by this too. Perhaps worse than most other countries due to lack of investment in public healthcare since the fall of the Soviet Union. And a very brittle command structure that is (theoretically) less resilient than here in the US).”

       

      And an older population?

      And massive levels of alcoholism?

      And a healthcare system likely to be even more corrupt than HealthCare by Jared?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      The Pale Scot

      I’m pretty sure Boris is part of “can’t save everyone” policy group. A fellow traveler at least.

       

      Well Boris, (shrugs), we can’t save everyone.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Miss Bianca

      @Elizabelle: Ugh. Only a matter of time, I suppose, but so sad and disheartening all the same. : (

      btw, you or any of the jackaltariat who knows – I thought Washington Post was making their COVID-19 coverage free for the time being, but I’m getting paywalled every time I try to access one of those articles. I had given up my subscription in disgust for a while there, wondering if it’s time to re-activate…

      Reply
    89. 89.

      sdhays

      @cain: I’m wondering how many Tories are in deep shit right now?

      They have a large, recently elected majority. They have plenty of time to let propaganda do its work. It worked for them with their double dip recession.

       

      ETA: Unless you were referring to potential infection, then yeah, they should be worried.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Ohio Mom: He’s popularly known in the UK as Bonking Boris. His dalliances with the fairer sex are legendary, the number of his offspring unknown. It became clear to most political observers he was going to make a serious run for the leadership of the Tory Party when he divorced his wife around this time last year to get his “bimbo eruption” problem out of the way.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Elizabelle: Last Friday was shopping day (day #15 of hermiting). My first stop was the Giant Food supermarket on 33rd St. in Baltimore. Not a single employee was masked, up to & including the store manager, who told me that the corporate HQ in Landover was supposed to be sending them over. About half of the clientele wore masks.

      Next stop, Safeway at 24th & Charles. No masks in evidence here either, though there were shields up at the checkouts. Couple of 20-something females (Hopkins students probably) came in, no masks, no social distancing. I thought to myself, Maybe we should make the kids carry with them names & contact info for all their relatives over 70 – & then, if they catch COVID-19 & need a ventilator, we could poll their elders as to whether any one of them is willing to give up their place in line for one of the kiddies. (Haven’t been to see Granny in years? Die!!)

      Next the Save-a-Lot and Dollar Tree in Dundalk. Not much masking of anyone, or social distancing. I did a double take at what the Dollar Tree manager was wearing – Is that a sleep mask? I asked. Sure enough. And it worked well enough for her.

      I have a bad feeling about where we’re going to end up & how long it’s going to take – & how many funerals.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      EthylEster

      @Adam L Silverman: Norm Ornstein is getting a lot blunter also. His recent tweets leave little to the imagination. Good on him. This guy has been fighting the good fight for decades.

      Ah, I see you have referenced his twitter account above.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      JPL

      @The Pale Scot: I think you are right but when told of the numbers of those afflicted he then  said stay home.  If he survives after receiving hydroxychloroquine, trump will campaign on it.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Ruckus

      @Brachiator:

      You said it better than I did but this was my point. Their system is not totally top down. Right now ours isn’t either, the states are having to do all the heavy lifting because the federal government is like a 240 yr old ceramic vase that got dropped off the top of the Empire State building. Shattered by incompetence. Rethuglicans held that vase over the side and dropped it because they were too stupid to foresee what would happen if they did, or because they thought that would fix the chip in the handle. Either way, the vase is fucked.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      ziggy

      Much as I don’t like BoJo, this looks very bad. I we sure he is not on a ventilator? I suspect he will be on one soon if he is in the ICU. Only about 15-20% of ventilated patients make it through. It is insane that they don’t have a formal chain of succession, that will change.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Tony Jay

      It says a lot about the Funny Fat Man’s (lack of) credibility that opinion is split between those laughing bitterly at the thought of his steamed potato face squashed behind a too-tight ventilator and those who think he’s taking advantage of an opportunity to play the victim while avoiding the basic requirements of his job. Let Peanuthead Raab field the Media barbs during this period of intense scapegoating, then emerge after the worst of the death-spike caused by his Government’s deliberate policy of delay and denial to “take charge” and “manage the recovery”. It’s entirely his M.O. and straight out of the Dominic Cummings PR For Psychopaths handbook.

      Whatever, the Media handjob he’s going to receive if he doesn’t die is going to be as disgusting as it is inevitable.

      The country is fucked, and a lot of that is down to the shameless bullshit produced by our Press and TV News. Stop me if any of this sounds familiar.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Elizabelle

      @Miss Bianca:   Bummer re the paywall.  Yeah, subscribing to the WaPost would be good.

      Today, you would get to see a feature on the wonderful Kiara, Norwegian volleyball playing pupper.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2020/04/05/kiara-volleyball-dog-is-very-good-content-we-all-need-these-days/

      Kiara the volleyball dog may be a retriever mix, but she’s also a heck of a setter.

      The talented pooch has become a viral sensation by starring in videos that show off her remarkable volleyball skills. Kiara is not just keeping balls in play for fun, though — she is helping her human with his training while the professional beach volleyball tour remains on hiatus amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
      … According to a social media account set up in her honor, Kiara is named after a central character from “The Lion King II.” She is described as a mix between a flat-coated retriever and a black Labrador, and she clearly has a nose for the ball.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      NotMax

      @Miss Bianca

      Just between us, the WaPo paywall is exceedingly easy to bypass with a bit of browser reconfiguration.

      Never even was aware they had one until someone mentioned it here.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Adam L Silverman

      I don’t think Dr. Haseltine will be asked back to Fox News any time soon!

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Miss Bianca

      @Robert Sneddon: What I can’t understand, since BoJo’s as ugly as a baboon’s ass and about as charming, from what I can tell (apologies to any actual baboons, who might reasonably be offended by the comparison), is: how the hell he gets all that action? I mean, seriously. He’s not as physically or mentally gross as Trump, maybe, but he’s definitely on that end of the scale.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      cmorenc

      @Ruckus:

       look at how well our line of succession/replacement has actually worked. In reality is ours better or worse?

      Well, let’s see specifically how our line of succession has worked over US history:

      William Henry Harrison => John Tyler (probably a wash)

      Abraham Lincoln => Andrew Johnson (absolutely terrible downgrade, the negative consequences of which echo even to this day)

      James Garfield => Chester Arthur (a wash?)

      William McKinley => Teddy Roosevelt (BIG WIN)

      FDR => Harry Truman (probably a wash, but good to good)

      JFK => LBJ (probably a wash good to good, but not without significant tradeoffs)

      …and the one that *almost* happened – Reagan to Bush, Sr (would definitely have been a timely big trade up at the moment so early in Reagan’s presidency, before Reagan could do so much lasting ideological damage).

      Reply

