Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Women: They Get Shit Done

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Consistently wrong since 2002

Too inconsequential to be sued

This Blog Goes to 11…

Han shot first.

Just a few bad apples.

The revolution will be supervised.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shocking, but not surprising.

What fresh hell is this?

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Verified, but limited!

Lighten up, Francis.

Also, too.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Peak wingnut was a lie.

No one could have predicted…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Thieves & Grifters All the Way Down: Trump & His GOP Cronies Confront A Pandemic

Thieves & Grifters All the Way Down: Trump & His GOP Cronies Confront A Pandemic

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,



Yep:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • cmorenc
  • Duane
  • japa21
  • Miss Bianca
  • scav
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Golly gee, I can’t believe anything underhanded is going on.  They seemed like such nice people.  No way we could see this happening.  //

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TS (the original)

      “What do I know? I’m not a doctor. I’m not a doctor,” Trump said. “But I have common sense. The FDA feels good about it, as you know, they approved it.”
      The Food and Drug Administration has not approved hydroxychloroquine, or any other drug, to treat covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It has given a limited emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine, which was popularized as a drug to treat and prevent malaria. A few small anecdotal studies suggest the drug may relieve the disease’s acute respiratory symptoms and clear the virus, while health experts warn its well-known side effects could become commonplace with wide use.
      Trump says the government has stockpiled 29 million pills of hydroxychloroquine and is sending them to labs, the military and hospitals “all over.” Vice President Pence later described conversations with officials in Michigan about a program in Detroit that will make hydroxychloroquine “widely available” as part of a study.

      He is stockpiling a drug – needed for other uses – and didn’t stockpile anything needed for the coronavirus. No doubt he sends one of his minions out every day to buy TP so he can also sell that on the black market.

      Deplorable – every last person who voted for him.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cmorenc

      If indeed a big grift on CV supply / stimulus hijacking by Trump-cronies is going on, a collateral inference is that they are counting on winning the 2020 election, so as to avoid getting caught and prosecuted.  The incentives are therefore far stronger for Trump & his GOP allies to cheat to win the 2020 election than simply gaining unscrupulous partisan advantage to improve their odds, such as the 2018 Ga election for governor.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TS (the original)

      @Duane:

      The US government is now undertaking acts of piracy – when does someone in the administration talk about this as a prelude to being unemployed.

      If state governors talk about it – they lose any hope of support – as well as the goods they ordered.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      scav

      I think we now know what it feels like to be a company bought by vulture capitalists, stripped for parts before and then abandoned by the guys with the parachutes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Miss Bianca

      I’m not sure I can read about this right now – my head is about to explode with rage.

      Time to take a shower.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.