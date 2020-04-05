The national stockpile is intended for states’ use, which was explained on the government’s own website—until the language was changed hours after Kushner’s description. https://t.co/bSK8m04hiM — ABC News (@ABC) April 4, 2020

..who is getting a cut of the profits (the Kushner family?) We need whistleblowers in Customs, DHS, HHS, the White House, to point out who is doing this. And then, when the time comes, we need to hold these monsters accountable. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 5, 2020

It happened again. Somerset County NJ officials ordered 35K N95 masks for front-line healthcare workers. 24 have died in Somerset already. The Trump Administration took their *entire* order without warning. Where'd it go? @joshtpm https://t.co/qInLJ77QQs — Brian Murphy (@Burrite) April 4, 2020

Sounds pretty clear that this isn't a matter of the Feds out bid or force the vendor to sell to them but rather they commandeered a physical order. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 4, 2020

There are some cases I know about that aren't public. I think in many cases the govt or orgs are still trying to get their stuff back. So they're keeping quiet about it. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 4, 2020

France and Germany described it as piracy. https://t.co/hzgzhNzbNy America's image is being further destroyed. This is the story from the Vatican News agency. https://t.co/hzgzhNzbNy — PSBlaw (@BregmanPs) April 5, 2020





SCOOP: @SBAGov awarded a $50M contract for coronavirus loan processing to a team including @RocketLoans.

* ROCKET LOANS owner DAN GILBERT donated $750k to TRUMP’s inauguration & $67k to the ’16 GOP convention.

** Trump has called Gilbert “a great friend” https://t.co/KAXWwcf0nu — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2020

RE this thread, just occurred to me that I read somewhere that Kushner is working closely with Navarro. He of the reactionary trade policies. The guy who wants to make supply chains less international. The author of Death by China. I’m betting he’s involved in this. https://t.co/b5erRCMiM8 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) April 4, 2020



Yep:

Context as Pres Trump touts hydroxychloroquine, which he believes could be a "game-changer" against the coronavirus: The WH coronavirus task force had its biggest fight yet on Saturday, pitting Peter Navarro against Anthony Fauci, per @jonathanvswan. https://t.co/UqQPwwYM3R — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 5, 2020

While Kelly Loeffler was insisting fears of coronavirus were being hyped by Democrats to hurt Trump, she and her husband also invested in a company that makes medical protective gear https://t.co/GlVtDYJKts — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 5, 2020

Former watchdog warns one program could be “be defrauded in massive ways.” https://t.co/6eBLbBuhlf — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2020

🚨Federal efforts failing to keep pace w/ accelerating economic catastrophe – Millions of newly jobless overwhelm unemployment lines – IRS sites, call centers dysfunctional – Critical small biz loans denied – Medicaid, food stamps, welfare risk overrunhttps://t.co/MIc6xSLRaR — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) April 5, 2020