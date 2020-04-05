Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Gardening Under Lockdown Conditions

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Gardening Under Lockdown Conditions

Here’s an experiment — commentor Jeff G sent a video clip of his blooming clivias:

.


From the British site Allotments & Gardens:

In the UK, allotments are small parcels of land rented to individuals usually for the purpose of growing food crops. There is no set standard size but the most common plot is 10 rods, an ancient measurement equivalent to 302 square yards or 253 square metres.

The land itself is often owned by local government (parish or town councils) or self managed and owned by the allotment holders through an association. Some allotments are owned by the Church of England…

Basically, what we Yanks would call a community garden (although of course they’ve got a much longer history over there). Looks to be a ton of useful information at Allotments & Gardens, allowing for cultural differences (I *hope* the line about ‘do not try to boil a courgette [zucchini]’ is a joke!).

.
Monet's Garden at Giverny

Photo credit: Fondation Claude Monet Giverny
.

We can’t travel, but commentor Mike S sends a House Beautiful link for “5 Gardens You Can Virtually Tour” — including Monet’s garden at Giverny, England’s Waddesdon Manor, the Chicago Botanic Garden, Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, and the ‘Top Ten Attractions at Kew’.

And for those who claim they don’t have the skill to photograph your own gardens, some help!

***********

Burpee just sent me an unexpected box with the delphiniums I ordered back in February. And Murphy help us, it’s maybe? probably? safe to plant them directly in the spot I had in mind (a south-facing site next to a window) rather than temporarily potting them up for a few more weeks… since my impulse, when the mail-order tomatoes start arriving in mid-May, will be to ignore everything else.

What’s going on in your garden (planning / dreaming), this week?

  • Adam Lang
  • Aleta
  • Anne Laurie
  • charluckles
  • Geminid
  • Gvg
  • HeartlandLiberal
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • satby

      satby

      Jeff G, those clivias are beautiful! I had never heard of that plant before so I looked it up. It would be lovely to have, but at hundreds of $ a pop, I will just have admire yours!

      @AL, put the delphiniums in the ground, and make a garden cloche of an old gallon plastic jug. But off the bottom and you can remove the top for air circulation and to prevent overheating, but our it back on if you get a frost or freeze warning. I do that for all my first year plants over winter, and even though we had several days below freezing, most of my tiny shrub rose start s never even went dormant.

      charluckles

      Beautiful flowers.

      It’s going to be wonderful weather here today.  I have some spring digging to do.  Including finding homes for the overabundance of new trees that were delivered.  Hoping I have a little time to work on repairing and refreshing a few whimsies with some paint I found on sale at the local hardware before all hell broke loose.

      Gvg

      I am planting trays of seeds. I am on my 3rd wave of using all my wire cage covers. Long ago I learned that squirrels would dig up my new seed trays if I didn’t protect them. I have read that it may be because they can smell new soil and assume it’s caused by another squirrel burying a nut, so they run to try and steal it. I can’t say on that, but if I don’t protect them, I come out the next morning to find all the soil dug out, labels tossed around randomly and my work wasted, so I have learned how to protect them. I make hardware cloth covers. Basically set on top cages for 4 trays of seedlings. Most are 6 inches high, but this year I made a few taller so I could grow taller plant baby’s.
      I have 10 cages so I can start about 40 trays at a time. This year, I have a lot more seeds to start, so I keep reusing them. My first wave was older seed I had bought while house hunting. I had expected that to go much faster than it did, so some of the seed wasn’t fresh and didn’t germinate well. Seed I bought recently has done much better. I bought more as the reality of staying home for months seemed more likely. Also my mother asked me to start seeds for her too so it’s really endless. She is also an excellent gardener, but considers me better at seed starting. She has been giving me a lot of old seed so I don’t expect those to be as successful. Oh well. Some old seed has been successful though and it is a way to clean out a backlog.
      I have planted out a lot. The next few months should be nice. Hope the rains start soon.
      I recently discovered Geoseeds, a wholesaler who sells to the public too. There seeds seem to be fresher and they sell most seed by 500 or 1000 for the same kind of prices Burpee, or Swallowtail or Edenseeds or others sells 20 or 50 for. I like masses of bloom, so I have hopes this season.

      satby

      In my own garden news, my crocus are blooming beautifully, as is my blue squill. I hope they can naturalize more quickly in the sandy soil here compared to the pottery clay stuff at my old place in MI.

      inside I had started my tomato seeds late, but had 5 out of the 8 pods germinate (two each of 4 different kinds). Last night one of the cats knocked the whole shebang down including the heat mat, and then apparently found the wet peat pods fun to play with. I may be able to save three of my seedlings, but until they grow and set tomatoes I don’t know which they are. Starting over today, the three will be transplanted into bigger peat pots. 😣

      Also later today doing an emergency run to my kid’s pizza place in Chicago for a TP pickup. Other kid in Lexington is close to the end of the 20 rolls they had when the crisis hit (they had 12, but could only find a 6 pack about a month ago, and he thought that should be plenty for his family of three until the supply chain caught up. Nope)

      Anne Laurie

      @Adam Lang: You’ve never had English food, have you?

      But everyone tells me it’s gotten so much better, since they let Those People in! (Kebabs & curries FTW.)

      satby

      @mrmoshpotato: it’s a Rosati’s, so he can make all of the above. They mostly do thin crust though. Take out only. I seem to remember you’re a North Sider? This is on the South Side, at 111th and Kedzie.

      satby

      @Aleta: wow, thanks! Those are much more reasonable. I followed the link on growing them to White Flower Farm and they were out of stock but prices ranged from $125-900!! WFF does have great stock, they sell plants that are more mature, and for a plant I really don’t want to fail I’ve very occasionally bought from them. But they’re usually not that far off from average prices!

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Aleta: The pricing there kinda cracks me up. 9 @ 29.95, 1 @ 29.99, 2 @ 30.00.

      I’m trying to imagine why one would cost 1 penny (or 4 pennies) more than another.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: Well if you really want, Clivia USA will be happy to take $750 for the their Adult Bloomed Hirao Green Mother Clivia Plant.

      Beautiful stuff there, just a little rich for my blood.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: I was reading more and these are a hybridized crosses, and the seedlings are those prices. Looking at plant sizes, you start to get into those higher price ranges. But boy, I’m thinking of gambling some of my government relief check on a few of the seedlings 😊.

      the cheaper ones.

      HeartlandLiberal

      While living in Germany, even in large cities we would see areas set aside for gardening purposes like this. Here is quote from online article about how it is in Germany.

      People visiting Germany for the first time might wonder why so many well-kept “slums” appear to be scattered all over the country. Such sites are actually allotment gardens, a phenomenon known under various names in German, such as a “Schrebergarten,” “Kleingartenanlage” or “Gartenkolonie.” Each small plot (“Parzelle”) has its own hut, and people can rent these spaces to do their gardening.

      While “urban gardening” recently turned into every hipster’s pastime, Germany has a long-established culture of city gardens, dating back to the period of strong industrialization and urbanization in the 19th century.

      Today’s gardeners are rediscovering the joys of digging the earth, making their statement against consumerism by growing their own vegetables. But when the allotment gardens were initially created, they aimed to combat urban families’ extreme poverty and malnutrition.

      First called “gardens of the poor,” they are now known as “Schrebergärten,” inspired by the “Schreber movement” launched in 1864, which drew on the ideas of German physician Moritz Schreber.

      During World Wars I and II, the food produced in those gardens became essential for many families’ survival.

      https://www.dw.com/en/a-brief-guide-to-german-garden-colonies/a-39133787

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby:the cheaper ones.

      @ 10 bucks a pop it’s tempting but I’m a little too cheap. I like to buy the half dead plants nobody wants at 25 or 50 cents each and then try to resurrect them.

      Geminid

      Wierd-but-true gardening story. I was working on a landscape construction project near Crozet VA, on a rise about 4 mile from the Blue Ridge. My customer told me about her neighbor at the top of the rise who at one time had 200 lavender plants, a lavender press for oil, and an in ground watering system on account of the site’s dryness. Then ~2005 there was an earthquake 40 miles east near Louisa. In addition to damaging stone work at the National Cathedral in DC, the quake opened up a spring on her property. Now it’s too wet, she’s down to 50 lavender plants.

