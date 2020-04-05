Here’s an experiment — commentor Jeff G sent a video clip of his blooming clivias:



.



From the British site Allotments & Gardens:

In the UK, allotments are small parcels of land rented to individuals usually for the purpose of growing food crops. There is no set standard size but the most common plot is 10 rods, an ancient measurement equivalent to 302 square yards or 253 square metres. The land itself is often owned by local government (parish or town councils) or self managed and owned by the allotment holders through an association. Some allotments are owned by the Church of England…

Basically, what we Yanks would call a community garden (although of course they’ve got a much longer history over there). Looks to be a ton of useful information at Allotments & Gardens, allowing for cultural differences (I *hope* the line about ‘do not try to boil a courgette [zucchini]’ is a joke!).

.



Photo credit: Fondation Claude Monet Giverny

.

We can’t travel, but commentor Mike S sends a House Beautiful link for “5 Gardens You Can Virtually Tour” — including Monet’s garden at Giverny, England’s Waddesdon Manor, the Chicago Botanic Garden, Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, and the ‘Top Ten Attractions at Kew’.

And for those who claim they don’t have the skill to photograph your own gardens, some help!

Nikon is offering free online photography classes for all of April – The Verge https://t.co/6pwiu2o7oC — a bitch who didn’t ask you (@BtSquared2) April 3, 2020

***********

Burpee just sent me an unexpected box with the delphiniums I ordered back in February. And Murphy help us, it’s maybe? probably? safe to plant them directly in the spot I had in mind (a south-facing site next to a window) rather than temporarily potting them up for a few more weeks… since my impulse, when the mail-order tomatoes start arriving in mid-May, will be to ignore everything else.

What’s going on in your garden (planning / dreaming), this week?