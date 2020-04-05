Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Moment of Zen: Best Buds

Let’s end the night on a sweet note.

Sunday Moment of Zen: Best Buds

I walked into the bedroom to see this. I’m not sure what’s going on, but check out that awesome tail. ❤

A little respite open thread.  I hope you’re all hanging in there.

      Mary G

      The other day I posted results of the Getty Center’s challenge to social isolators to replicate famous works of art with household items. Here are some (more than three) copied to Twitter from a Russian FB page:

      The “Isolation” Facebook group where Russians stuck at home impersonate famous paintings is by far the best thing to come out of the #coronavirus lockdown. I’m going to post my top 3 https://t.co/dy6yTTEVcb pic.twitter.com/yqM56lHrvV— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020

      Also, Mollie O’Cathein’s parents Liz and Brian are doing one painting a day:

      Parental Pandemic PortraitsDay 1American Gothic || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/afnksQD8zp— Molly O’Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020

      Reply

