So, this picture (taken yesterday) expresses both Tikka’s and my contempt for our current leadership:

And here he is, the Right Hon. Tikka, about to testify to Trump’s manifold failures, swearing his oath on the text of his choosing:

And last, a challenge for y’all.

Context, and shared pain: my sibs and I are addicted to various forms of wordplay. We’ve been trading limericks in our weekly video calls. Here’s one from my older brother:

We are learning to live with the virus.

In fact I think you’ll admire us.

No more feeling strapped,

Pesach helped us adapt.

Now we’re switching to toilet papyrus!