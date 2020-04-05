Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Afternoon Silliness/Tikka Ain't Got Time For Trump's Nonsense

Sunday Afternoon Silliness/Tikka Ain’t Got Time For Trump’s Nonsense

by | 47 Comments

So, this picture (taken yesterday) expresses both Tikka’s and my contempt for our current leadership:

Sunday Afternoon Silliness

And here he is, the Right Hon. Tikka, about to testify to Trump’s manifold failures, swearing his oath on the text of his choosing:

Sunday Afternoon Silliness 1

And last, a challenge for y’all.

Context, and shared pain: my sibs and I are addicted to various forms of wordplay. We’ve been trading limericks in our weekly video calls. Here’s one from my older brother:

We are learning to live with the virus.
In fact I think you’ll admire us.
     No more feeling strapped,
     Pesach helped us adapt.
Now we’re switching to toilet papyrus!

Not too shabby!

Sunday Afternoon Silliness/Tikka Ain't Got Time For Trump's Nonsense

And here are my three entries from yesterday. They don’t all scan, but they mean well:

My cat, Tikka, begs us remember
Lest our emotions we dismember
The virus, he hissed,
Will not be missed,

Nor will Donald, come the rout in November.

A ribosome did an RNA replicate,
Crown’ed molecules to precipitate
Trump in his seat…
Is denied a repeat

After the disaster he failed to anticipate.

Tikka shelters in place,
Sporting his I-Hate-You face.
“You’re too slow to feed me,
And that kibble is lousy..

I should be in charge of this space!”

Now the challenge, or the opportunity. Jackals, have at it: share your bad jokes, memes limericks, clerihews, Balliol rhymes, Tom Swifties–hell, a sonnet, if you’re on it.  The more it hurts the better it is for all of us.

Image: William Mulready, The Sonnet1839. (Yeah, I know. It’s pretty dreadful. But it fits!)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      Hungry Joe

      A joke, kind of, and not even original: S-f writer C.J. Cherryh, on people crowding into churches because they’ll be safe there because Jesus, etc.: “Don’t sit on the railroad tracks and ask God to stop the 5:15.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Oh, sure, Tom!  Where were you for the limerick contest here a week ago yesterday?  Saving all your best stuff for your own post.  I see how you are!  :-)

      edit: In case it’s not obvious, i am not serious.  The more fun the better, wherever we find it.

      P.S.  I cannot look at a photo of your beloved Tikka without thinking “Note to self:  Do not fuck with Tikka.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tom Levenson

      @Amir Khalid: He really does channel Lee. I’ve got one I’ve been saving for you, and that’s kind of disappeared. I’ll have to dig through the catalogue.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MobiusKlein

      Grr, went to the store for TP, and when I got in line, there was one pack left.  Then before I got in, it was purchased.   Down to two rolls for a family of 4

      Reply
    12. 12.

      joel hanes

      dreadful

      Your standards are high.

      Late in life, my beloved great-aunt took up watercolors, and gave her output to anyone to whom she could plausibly give a gift.

      Now those were dreadful.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Capri

      @WaterGirl:  Reminds me of the observation that the one thing the current pandemic has in common with that of 1918 (and every other pandemic back to the black death) is prayer. If the prayers and church going didn’t slow down the fricking plague, why would you think it’s going to stop it now?

       

      In the apartment across the street from live 2 grade school boys who run around in front of their building most afternoons. I’d love to leave them and their mother something to occupy their time – educational and engaging. Would love some suggestions.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Catherine D.

      @Tom Levenson:

      @Amir Khalid: He really does channel Lee. I’ve got one I’ve been saving for you, and that’s kind of disappeared. I’ll have to dig through the catalogue

      Oh, great, thanks both of you, Now I’m dredging up an MST3K episode with Lee van Cleef and a van Patten? Worse than an earworm

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @MobiusKlein: Same, so might as well do a limerick about it:

      The TP shortage continuously aggrieves.
      The hoarders are no better than thieves.
      There’s no end to the demand,
      And no deliverance at hand.
      We’ll soon be wiping our asses with leaves!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      satby

      @MobiusKlein: in the garden thread I mentioned that I was going to fetch TP for #2 son from #1 son. Someone also told me to check Dollar stores. So on the way home I hit a Dollar General at the edge of South Bend and scored more! I can mail you four more rolls, hit my Etsy site (click my nym) and send me your address in a message.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Yutsano

      @John Cole: Papa Stevedore Hemingway is floofy. And is only fierce because you obviously underfeed him. Tikka will fuck anyone up without a second thought.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      raven

      @WaterGirl:
      The Who – 5:15
      Inside outside, leave me alone
      Inside outside, nowhere is home
      Inside outside, where have I been?
      Out of my brain on the five fifteen
      Out of my brain on the train
      Out of my brain on the train
      On a raft in the quarry
      Slowly sinking
      Back of a lorry
      Holy hitching
      Dreadfully sorry
      Apple scrumping
      Born in the war
      Birthday punching

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Michael

      @Michael: But now I have more things (this guy’s paintings) to look for the next time I’m at the Tate and V&A WHERE AMONG OTHER PLACES OVER THERE I WAS GONNA BE AT RIGHT ABOUT NOW.

      So thanks.

      According to a Wikipedia footnote, he was covered in the book Sexual Heretics which the NYPL and the Strand bookstore (cheaper than any used copy listed on Amazon) have. Both closed of course.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      tokyokie

      There once was a fat guy from Queens

      Who cloaked his bald pate by all means

      He colored his skin

      Like a clown mannequin

      And killed thousands of human beings

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dlwchico

      A suspected Covid-19 male patient is lying in bed in the hospital, wearing an oxygen mask over his mouth and nose.
      A young student female nurse appears and gives him a partial sponge bath.

      “Nurse,”‘ he mumbles from behind the mask, “are my testicles black?”
      Embarrassed, the young nurse replies, “I don’t know, Sir. I’m only here to wash your upper body and feet.”

      He struggles to ask again, “Nurse, please check for me. Are my testicles black?”

      Concerned that he might elevate his blood pressure and heart rate from worrying about his testicles, she overcomes her embarrassment and
      pulls back the covers.

      She raises his gown, holds his manhood in one hand and his testicles gently in the other.
      She looks very closely and says, “There’s nothing wrong with them, Sir. They look fine.”

      The man slowly pulls off his oxygen mask, smiles at her, and says very slowly,
      “Thank you very much. That was wonderful. Now listen very,
      very, closely:

      “Are – my – test – results – back?”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      K488

      For your sister, with whom I share a field:

      We use Zoom to outfox the Corona

      Teaching music that came from Verona

      But why teach the Baroque

      In the midst of this joke?

      Just give up and go sing My Sharona!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      LuciaMia

      on people crowding into churches because they’ll be safe there because Jesus

      Whats amazing is these are probably the same galoots thatll harrumph about “God will not be mocked” and “you cant tempt God.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      CaseyL

      I am at home on my own

      But I can handle being alone

      I’ve cats for companionship

      Food ‘n stuff can be shipped

      And people are on my smartphone

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MobiusKlein

      @satby: That’s generous of you – but I’ll try my luck locally first.

      Nextdoor may come in handy, perhaps.   I’ll try begging and bartering there first.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      waratah

      My daughter found some Toilet tissue  at Lowe’s a couple of weeks ago. I have not been inside in years, just the garden center. I would not have thought to look there.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      CaseyL

      Those of you who photograph your cats:  How do you get them to stay still long enough to click?

      I swear mine believe that having a picture taken drains part of their souls:  they can be in the cutest or most majestic of poses… and the minute I raise my phone they move, turn their heads, or just walk away.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      marv

      Our “Pres” was late on the jump
      The White House turned into a dump
      He’s even changed words
      I used to say turds
      Now I’m taking a Trump

      Reply
    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      @waratah:

      Now that you mention it, Home Despot has added a pretty big janitorial supply section and TP is one of the items they typically carry. Hmmmm.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      NotMax

      (A quickly composed rather ragged one, with a touch of artistic license.)

      A pestilent virus named covid
      For which Trump administered no lid
      Thus it rages amuck
      Still he passes the buck
      Election defeat his quo pro quid.

      Reply

