So, this picture (taken yesterday) expresses both Tikka’s and my contempt for our current leadership:
And here he is, the Right Hon. Tikka, about to testify to Trump’s manifold failures, swearing his oath on the text of his choosing:
And last, a challenge for y’all.
Context, and shared pain: my sibs and I are addicted to various forms of wordplay. We’ve been trading limericks in our weekly video calls. Here’s one from my older brother:
Not too shabby!
And here are my three entries from yesterday. They don’t all scan, but they mean well:
Nor will Donald, come the rout in November.
After the disaster he failed to anticipate.
I should be in charge of this space!”
Now the challenge, or the opportunity. Jackals, have at it: share your bad jokes, memes limericks, clerihews, Balliol rhymes, Tom Swifties–hell, a sonnet, if you’re on it. The more it hurts the better it is for all of us.
Image: William Mulready, The Sonnet, 1839. (Yeah, I know. It’s pretty dreadful. But it fits!)
