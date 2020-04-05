Tonight we kick off Episode 7 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series: Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

Tonight’s Topic: Tell Us A Story

Anyone (older than BG) who grew up around Chicago will recognize this. It’s what I thought of immediately when BG shared his topic for tonight.

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, we want to know what cultural object or idea saved your life. Or, less dramatically, influenced your life in such a way that it was never the same again.

It could be a book, song, a film, a painting, a photograph, a building, a night at the opera, or anything that tells us a little story about how, without art (to paraphrase Nietzsche), life would be a mistake.