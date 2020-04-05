Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Tell Us A Story

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Tell Us A Story

by

This post is in: , ,

Tonight we kick off Episode 7 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

Tonight’s Topic:  Tell Us A Story

Anyone (older than BG) who grew up around Chicago will recognize this.  It’s what I thought of immediately when BG shared his topic for tonight.

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, we want to know what cultural object or idea saved your life. Or, less dramatically, influenced your life in such a way that it was never the same again.

It could be a book, song, a film, a painting, a photograph, a building, a night at the opera, or anything that tells us a little story about how, without art (to paraphrase Nietzsche), life would be a mistake.

    70Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      Some of us Chicagoan’s were “abroad” at that time. Now, Two Ton Baker and “laugh your troubles away at Riverview”..

      Reply
    2. 2.

      BGinCHI

      I have quite a few of these moments because, given where, and under what circumstances, I grew up, I should probably be working at the Subaru factory outside town. I’m extremely fortunate to be doing what I do and have the life I have, and I owe it all to books and reading and ideas.

      Here’s one moment:

      In summer of 1992 I was at the end of my first year of a PhD program in Toronto. I couldn’t legally work, so I subletted my apt and moved to Charlottesville, VA, where I lived in a farmhouse with two friends and their array of pets. I tended bar and waited tables.

      The previous semester I’d taken an amazing English Dept seminar on Lacan, and in it I’d volunteered to do a presentation on his seminar on Hamlet. I worked my ass off on it. I was in an inter-disciplinary PhD program, and we didn’t have teaching positions of our own. We had to try to get them in other depts. These were VERY hard to get.

      One afternoon, at the end of my Sunday brunch shift behind the bar at The Virginian, the phone rang and it was my mother. She said the English Dept was trying to track me down and couldn’t find me anywhere, as they wanted to offer me a position as a Shakespeare TA for the coming year. I had to call the next day or I wouldn’t get it. I remember holding the receiver out and literally looking at it in disbelief.

      So I called, and they offered, and I accepted, and that was the beginning of my career as a Shakespeare Prof.

      Truth be told, I didn’t know shit about it. I’d read Hamlet 20 times for my presentation, but my BA and MA were in Political Philosophy. Turns out someone had quit their program and at the last meeting where they had to staff up, they had no one to TA that course, and so my Lacan prof raised his hand and said, “I have just the guy for you.”

      I’ve learned a lot since then and by indirections found a lot of directions out.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      pamelabrown53

      Does anyone have a single cultural touchstone that changed the course of their lives?

      For me it was cumulative: different art forms and philosophies that intertwined and reinforced one another while I was navigating my way from young adult to adult.

      Probably took too long judging from my decisions and mistakes.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      12 years old, transferred from a public school where I was more or less benignly ignored to a private school where I immediately became the butt of all the Kool Kidz’s cruel humor. The saving grace? Discovery of an existing band of misfit toys I became fast friends with. Our common language, our patois, our assurance that there was a big, weird, wide, wonderful world out there beyond Grosse Pointe?

      Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Weekly on Channel 56. Then Monty Python and the Holy Grail, then Life of Brian, then Jabberwocky, then Time Bandits. Warped my tender young mind beyond recall, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      As the graffito relates, Nietzsche is pietzsche.

      :)

      Without taking the time to rummage through the memory box (which might as well be made of Swiss cheese) I’d have to go with the original Star Trek.

      On the shallow side, perhaps, but it is what it is.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      Cultural object? I posted this earlier this week but I’ll do it again. In “Whistle and Fish” John Prine talks about being afraid of bees. He’s talking about his first job at “Skips Fiesta” at 1st and North in Maywood (West side of Chicago). This joint was part of the fabric of every gear head who grew up in Chicago in the 60’s along with Santa Fe Speedway, Mr Norms Dodge/Chrysler and US 30 Dragstrip in Indiana. I worked in gas stations in Villa Park in those days and my clearest memory is opening Bill and Walts Texaco on Roosevelt Road and switched on the radio to the news of Richard Speck and 7 nurses.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BGinCHI

      @pamelabrown53: I have lots of them, but I was trying to get some anecdotes and not life stories……

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jackmac

      Lifelong Chicagoan here with absolutely no awareness or memory of this show.  Besides, in 1969 (the year of this episode), I was a smug 13-year-old who had moved on from kids’ TV. It was a much better year to follow baseball, at least until the Cubs collapsed in September.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BGinCHI

      @Miss Bianca: I became an Anglophile because of Brit novels and TV, though I’m not even sure I knew it was happening to me.

      Music too: once I heard Graham Parker and Elvis Costello, I was lost.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      @jackmac: I came home September 3, 69 and went right down to the U of I with 100 hits or organic mesc I picked up in San Francisco when I mustered out. Seeing Santana at the Fillmore West was life changing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Miss Bianca

      @BGinCHI: Shakespeare too, I have to add. Started reading him on my own at age ten or so. Fueled my determination to go into theater.

      Were you at the University of Toronto? I desperately wanted to go to the University of Toronto to do a PhD in medieval history after seeing a troupe of actors from the UT known as the PLS – Poculi Ludique Societas – who did absolutely brilliant productions of medieval plays. Alas, ’twas not to be, but my drama program got to be involved in a couple big productions of the English medieval cycle dramas back in the 80s that they sponsored. That changed my life, too!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BGinCHI

      @Miss Bianca: Social & Political Thought at York University. Though I took classes at U of T as well, and used their library a lot.

      SPT had the smartest students of any program I’ve ever attended, by a stretch, and my actual PhD (into which I transferred, in the US), was top-notch.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mary G

      I was nine or ten and my dad was in year three or four of fighting cancer and I was often left alone because the kindly neighbor my mom left me with was a raging alcoholic, so I read a lot. I had finished the children’s section of the tiny library in town, so I started sneaking into the adult section. I thought I was being very sneaky and nonchalant, but the librarian noticed and told me to check out P.G. Wodehouse and James Thurber. Those books saved my life.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      Cutural objects? No, more like moments: The moment I heard Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic on headphones; the moment I saw cops beating up kids on t.v. during the 1968 Democratic convention; the moment I heard Muddy Waters playing live; the moment I heard Patti Smith’s Gloria; the moment someone handed me a paperback copy of Ironweed; and on and on. Many moments that made me me, for better or for worse. Those are the good moments; I think if I could have been more mindful of the bad moments, I might not have repeated them like I did.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BGinCHI

      @Mary G: I was also going to write about the public library.

      What would I have done without that place? Like Lisa Simpson, the old lady librarians all knew my name. I owe that place a BIG debt.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      raven

      @debbie: Ha, I sat in there barracks at Ft Lewis waiting to ship to Vietnam and watched the convention. “We’re finally on our own” came early for me.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Good god. I remember being dragged to one by my boyfriend. “A Dirty Western.” The musical score was the best part. The rest was ridiculous.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BGinCHI

      @debbie: Perfect. Thank you.

      I’ve been thinking of moments just like that during the pandemic, as it feels like the normal flow of life has stopped and offered us an opportunity to reckon with things.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      debbie

      @raven:

      What a nightmare that must have been. By the end of that year, I and my friends had adopted “Abandon all hope ye who enter” as our motto.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MomSense

      I’m a PK and moved around a lot growing up.  My grandmother was a pianist and my mom was a violinist.  My mom played in symphonies, pit orchestras, and even in commercials.  I grew up going to everything and watching from backstage.  I think that’s why I became a dancer.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      debbie

      @BGinCHI:

      Yep, stopped dead. I had the thought while out walking this afternoon checking out spring that I likely wouldn’t live to see the world return to some semblance of order.

      I really know how to cheer me up!😉

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mnemosyne

      I have zero memory of this show (grew up on the North Shore) but I was an early reader who disliked being “read to,” so it may just be something I skipped. Now, show me a few episodes of “Zoom” …

      My idea for an author blog is along the lines of “Pop Culture that Changed My Life,” but with a snappier title. For this exercise, I’ll go with a syndicated radio show: “London Calling,” featuring all of the British hits of the 1980s. That’s where I got my fix of everything that wasn’t being played on American pop radio yet like The Smiths, The Cure, etc.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotMax

      @BGinCHI

      “Philosophy seems to me on the whole a rather hopeless business.”
        – Bertrand Russell

      ;)

      @Mary G

      Yeah, the Freddy the Pig books the librarians habitually shoved at me take one only so far.

      ;)

      Would furtively make my way to other parts of the library and end up taking out books by Aldous Huxley and Zola; also of plays by Chekhov. (Weird kidlet.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Miss Bianca

      @NotMax: Hey, I LOVED Freddy the Pig! Actually, that was a pretty life-changing moment for me, the time I found “Freddy and the Popinjay” when I was nine years old, nestled among the British military history books in my father’s library. No idea what it was doing there, but I finally pulled it one day because the title intrigued me.

      The rest, as they say, is history – just not British military history.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      prostratedragon

      The Storyteller! I remember him. He came from stillness, and at the end of the story returned to stillness. That always haunted me.

       

      Emmendation: I think I remember the earlier, WGN edition of the show. In 1969 I was entering college, and would have been glad it was still around for the younger kids.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      pamelabrown53

      @BGinCHI:

      Gottcha and thanks for replying,

      Don’t know how “life changing” but influencing: attending Mizzou in mid-seventies, I met a woman at a local “Bouche Burger” establishment who later married a male biology student who was a great friend of mine. Serendipity.

      We shared many hours of drinking to Jonie Mitchell and relating that to feminism, existentialism and raucous, sometimes silly laughter.

      20 years later, savoring her, Vanessa Redgrave and the Bouche Burgers, I left the straight life!

      Does that count?!

       

       

      @BGinCHI:

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I remember my first (and only) porn movie.  We grew up watching Flash Gordon, so when the movie came out when I was grown up, that was a big deal.

      But there was also Flesh Gordon, which was an X-rated version of Flash Gordon.  So my sister and I and her husband and the guy I was dating all went to see Flesh Gordon on a lark.

      They handed everyone a towel as we walked in the door (eeeew!).

      If you ever watched Flash Gordon, you know that “They’ve got Dale!” was a frequent refrain, because she was often taken and had to be rescued.  At one point, they used that line in the movie, and my date shouted out “Everybody’s had Dale!”

      Which we thought was pretty funny.  Did I mention you could also drink alcohol at that theater?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Eric S.

      I do not know the TV show pictured. I was born in 1971 in downstate IL (Quincy). My parents moved to the west suburbs (Woodridge) in 1979.

      I think my answer to this week’s question is Star Wars. Cliche, I know, but it’s been a touchstone throughout my life. Dad took me to see the original in 1977. It was mind blowing to my 6/7 year old mind. I have had a life long love affair with Sci-Fi ever since. My brother and I had so many of the toys it was ridiculous.

      I’ll even say the prequels gave me another realization. The things I loved as a kid didn’t have to hold up in adulthood but I could still love what I did in my childhood.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      NotMax

      @raven

      Oh gawd, that triggered a recollection. Wasn’t a kids show aired in the NYC area back when which didn’t have hokey ads for Freedomland amusement park in the Bronx and/or Palisades Park in New Joisey.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Scout211

      When television was first broadcast “in living color.”

      When Ed Sullivan introduced the Beatles.

      ETA: The first season of Saturday Night Live

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Redshift

      One thing that made a big difference in my life at one point was the book “I’m Okay, You’re Okay,” about Transactional Analysis. It was when I was a teenager, going through stuff that was no worse than most teenagers, but like most teenagers, I was miserable. It really made a lot of sense to me and helped me get on a more even keel. I haven’t read it again in decades, and it’s not something I live my life by, but it was exactly what I needed right then.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mnemosyne

      @BGinCHI:

      The one Shakespeare Guy I think I’ve met is Miles Parks Grier from Queens College/SUNY. I was a random idiot at a symposium he presented at, and I had to miss his presentation because we had to take our dying cat to an emergency vet appointment.

      I’m still convinced that a character in “A Discovery of Witches” is based on him. I can’t entirely explain it, but the character just feels like him, and it’s not just because they’re both Black.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      middlelee

      The Fires of Spring, Michenor. Published in 1949 and I probably read in my late teens, 1958-1959. So much excitement about what’s to come, about possibilities.
      Much later, Robertson Davies Deptford Trilogy, starting with Fifth Business. Books so full of people who stretched, learned, enjoyed the hell out of living. And overcame their beginnings, and got even, years later. I think I read most of his fiction eventually.
      I started reading at about age five. My mother said it was in desperation because she was always reading. She let me read whatever I wanted, assuming correctly that what was too old for me would go over my ahead and not be a bad influence. The whole family read whenever possible. Meals were quiet because we were all reading. I read biographies, novels, comic books, true confessions, non-fiction about everything, everything except The Great Books. At age 70 I realized I was never going to read them and furthermore, I didn’t need to.
      For 80 years books have allowed me to visit the lives and worlds of people all over the world, in many centuries. They have encouraged, explained, sustained. Laughter, tears, joy. Books never fail me. I no longer feel compelled to finish every book I start reading. At this point, life really is too short.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      NotMax

      @oatler.

      Brass figlagee with bronze oak leaf palm digitally awarded you for mention of Shep. Weeknight ritual, broadcast live from a studio at WOR. Which than had only the single W in its call sign.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My father really wanted me to see Amercan Graffiti when it was first in the theaters.  I was about 10.  We walked the few blocks to the uniplex in State Street in Geneva and found that its run had ended the night before.  There was a new movie playing, so my dad said what the fuck and we got tickets.  Neither of us knew any thing about the movie, so we got popcorn and sodas then sat down to watch.  The movie was Young Frankenstein.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Mnemosyne

      @Eric S.:

      I like to remind people that the first competent Action Heroine was Princess Leia. Without her, we wouldn’t have characters like Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

      People today just don’t get how hilarious and groundbreaking it was when she realized that her two “rescuers” didn’t know what they were doing and shot out the door to the garbage chute herself. 😂

      Reply
    59. 59.

      BGinCHI

      @Scout211: Vivid memory of the first time I ever watched an SNL skit.

      It was Belushi doing Joe Cocker. I was 10, watched it with my dad (a rare thing), and I thought it was shocking because I had no idea who Joe Cocker was or what a parody was (at least that kind).

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Eric S.

      @raven: I remember hearing those names. My father is a huge high school basketball fan. Illinois high school basketball tournament lays (a) claim to being the original March Madness.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      raven

      @Eric S.: Oh yea, my old man used to come down to C-U and we would go to every game. That’s when the entire sweet 16 was played there and there was one class. I used to fish over in Hamilton/Keokuk back in the day too.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      piratedan

      well life turns on moments doesn’t it?

      in regards to my life trajectory, I think the seminal one for me was that I was 10 and with both of my parents being employed by the former corporate giant (whose initials stood for I’ve Been Moved), I was in my 3rd school of my young life when in independent studies, a teacher noted the book I was reading… HG Wells’ War of the Worlds… which for most 10 year olds I guess was a bit of a stretch.  He asked me if I was enjoying the book and to give a synopsis of the plot, which I did and my grasp of the story must have impressed him.  The next day, my parents got word to show up to school.

      they were informed that the school had reviewed my past record of academic achievement and that somehow no one had ever noted it before but it would be in my best interests to place me in the accelerated program.

      so school went from boring to challenging and challenging begat opportunity to be exposed to more opportunity…  so in many ways, my life changed because of one person, who noted a quiet student reading something that was generally something that not all 10 year olds would be reading, so its hard to say which had more impact, the teacher or the book, but I prefer to think of them as a pair, by themselves they were helpful, together, their effect was amplified.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      BGinCHI

      @Omnes Omnibus: I remember the first time I saw it. I didn’t get it. I’d loved Blazing Saddles, but YF’s humor was doing something I couldn’t really grasp.

      Cool your dad took you to stuff like that. I’m fearless that way with my kid, too.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Miss Bianca

      @BGinCHI: What kills me now is that the brilliant seasons of SNL with Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, Gilda Radnor, et al. were current at the same time as I was indulging my Monty Python grand pash, but I was such a snob and refused to watch it – because SNL was what all the self-proclaimed Kool Kidz were watching and quoting, so in my teenage contrarianism I figured it had to be shit. I have frequently kicked myself in retrospect for missing out on SNL’s first golden years in real time.

      Reply

