Life in the Sterile Field

You guys liked my last story about by pain in the ass but pretty good guy dad, so here’s another one. You might want to skip this if discussion of medical procedures bothers you.

As I mentioned in the last post, the old man was a country doctor. He did some surgery, and delivered many (~3,000) babies. When he was in his prime, he was deft with his hands, and fast. Now that he’s in his late 80s, he has degenerative arthritis everywhere, and his hands aren’t what they used to be. For example, when I was home a year ago, I had some stitches that had to be removed, and I basically ended up doing it with his direction because he couldn’t do it. This is a minor procedure he would have done in a minute, tops, when he was in his prime. For a lot of us, the Grim Reaper doesn’t take us with one fell swoop of his scythe — he hacks us to bits piece by piece.

Anyway, as some of you know, my mom has lung cancer. At one point in the course of her illness, she had a chest tube placed which could be drained by a device called a PleurX. This is essentially an expensive vacuum bottle that you attach to her chest tube regularly to drain excess fluid in her chest. It’s an advance in care because it keeps the patient out of the hospital. The downside is that the patient’s family, or a home health care worker, needs to manage the drainage. Not a problem for my family! You mean there’s a procedure we can do on our kitchen table, record the results, and discuss whether her output is up or down, and whether she needs to have that tube removed, literally for hours? Where can we get some of that?

Anyway, a PleurX comes in a sterile package, which contains the vacuum bottle, a sterile drape, gloves, alcohol swabs, and dressings. The idea is that you create a sterile field with the drape, and then the person draining the PleurX has to stay sterile while they perform the drainage. It’s a 25-step process and you have to be very careful to avoid infection.

I’ll skip more details, but what I learned performing this procedure is that keeping a sterile field is very fucking hard, especially if a guy who has done over 100,000 sterile procedures (no exaggeration) is watching over your shoulder, frustrated because he clearly didn’t raise his kids right, since they don’t know the first fucking thing about sterile technique.

There are so many ways to contaminate a sterile field, and I might have done a few of them. Once you open up the pack and put on gloves, you can only touch things that are sterile. Very hard, my friends. I had my assistant (usually the old man) removing Mom’s dressing, but the sterile operator has to put it on. It was a ~8×8 inch clear dressing, and that fucking thing stuck to itself almost every time. Added to the difficulty of the procedure was that if I accidentally touched the dining room table, or touched something else that wasn’t sterile, I’d hear about it from Dr. Frustrated as Fuck (gently, he’s not a yeller, he’s mastered the art of quiet intimidation). According to him, even using an alcohol swab to clean my glove wasn’t good enough if I touched something, but I should still do it because it’s better than nothing.

Well, enough of that story. The key point is that Mom didn’t get an infection and the chest tube is out, so whatever our violations of sterile technique were, they weren’t deadly. I’ll never capture the true essence of my dad — part prick and part saint that he is — but I did learn a few lessons that I take with me to the grocery store every time I go. These aren’t official advice, just my thoughts:

  • Gloves are not a cure-all. If you touch a contaminated surface, or someone sneezes and it gets on your glove, and you touch your face, what’s the point of a glove? Since they’re in short supply anyway, better to have good handwashing technique.
  • Home is my virus-free field, and transitioning to it is hard. After I check out at the grocery store, for example, I hand san, dump the cart, gather my bags and load them in the car. Then I wipe down my phone with a Clorox wipe, and hand san again, since I contaminated my hands touching the phone. I use the same wipe to wipe down my keys (touched by my contaminated hands). I often hand san twice in the car because I screw up and re-contaminate with something from the store. I also wipe down my steering wheel and shift handle just because I probably touched them out of habit with contaminated hands.
  • The experts I’ve seen don’t think that getting the virus from groceries is very likely. And it’s basically impossible to clean every item you buy at the grocery store (or at least a hell of a lot of effort). So what I do is unload everything, and wipe down the packaging of anything I’m going to use right away with a Clorox wipe (or wash with water if it is produce because Clorox residue is going to make you sick). After I’m done putting everything away, I wipe down where it was sitting and then wash my hands carefully. I also wipe the knobs I touched. My assumption is that time will kill whatever virus is on the goods I bought.
  • This may seem like a minor thing but I try to use touch free payment (Google Pay in my case, Apple Pay for the iPhone users) so I don’t touch my wallet or shove a card into a slot.
  • Masks add a whole new level of complexity to this. Frankly, I think the role of the mask is to let people feel like they’re doing something. Dr. Howard Zucker, head of the New York State Department of Health, would not recommend masks when asked by Cuomo on Friday or Saturday (I can’t recall which day). The hope with the mask is asymptomatic carriers won’t spread the virus if they wear one. The real danger of a mask is a feeling that this questionable piece of protection will make you less vigilant. I have a couple of dust masks that I will use when I go to the store next time. When I take it off, I’ll put it in a paper bag to sit for a few days for any virus to die, and then I’ll sanitize my hands, because the mask could be contaminated.

Well, that’s what I do, for what it’s worth. Mom and Dad locked down a couple of weeks ago, because either of them will die if they get this. Which brings me to my last observation: if you have a terminally ill elderly person that you’re caring for, make sure you have what you need to ease their pain at the end. We have a supply of liquid morphine in the house for Mom.

  beth
  Betty Cracker
  cmorenc
  debbie
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  geg6
  Geoduck
  NotMax
  oldgold
  scav
  sempronia
  TheOtherHank
  trollhattan
  WaterGirl

      Geoduck

      One possibility to consider is just buying your own fold-up shopping cart, taking that into the store and then loading it into your car (and just leaving it in the car..) Yes, it goes into the contaminated store with you and back home again, but at least it isn’t being fondled and licked by a thousand other plague rats during the day.

      cmorenc

      Frustrated as Fuck (gently, he’s not a yeller, he’s mastered the art of quiet intimidation).

      Somewhat OT, but late UCLA Coach John Wooden was supposedly a grandmaster of quiet intimidation, capable of getting steely-firm through to his players with such a seemingly innocuous remark as “My goodness!

      TheOtherHank

      My grocery store technique is to have an ungloved hand for me and my stuff (phone, keys, etc) and a gloved hand for the store. I have a bag in the ungloved hand and I do my shopping. My local grocery store supports Apple Pay so I can pay with my ungloved hand holding the phone.

      It has, though, made me violate my principles a bit. The store has a self checkout area that I don’t like; I’ve been laid off enough times that I do not approve of doing someone’s work for free so the company can let that person go. But in the current circumstances, I do use the self checkout just to reduce the number of people touching my stuff by one (or two if there’s a bagger).

      beth

      My husband died at home from lung cancer. That last week was full of friends and family saying goodbye either in person, phone or email – made bearable by lots of liquid morphine. The goodbyes brought comfort to them and to my husband. I’m terribly saddened thinking about what is happening to people having to live through that at this time. I will keep your family in my prayers for a soft landing for all.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Sorry for the repeat from below.

      My kindergarten teacher DIL is driving from house to house today, leaving each of her students material for next week. No contact, of course, but I’ll bet they’re excited to see her even out the window.

      OTOH, My son’s employer is still requiring him to come into work where confirmed cases have been found. They’re a defense contractor and are apparently classified as essential. He can’t work from home because his work is classified. I’m angry and worried.

      geg6

      All good thoughts to your parents, mm.

      I’ve been wearing gloves into stores for a couple weeks.  We had some left from my John’s shoulder and knee replacements, so we dug those out and have been using them.  I toss them in the garbage can outside the sore when I leave.  Our local Giant Eagle only lets you grab a cart after the employee at the cart station disinfects it right in front of you.  I do use my card to pay since I don’t trust Apple Pay, etc.  But I wipe it and my car handle, steering wheel and gear shift as soon as I get in.  I pretty much do what you do with my stuff when I get home.  Today, I am making some bandana masks per instructions in the internet but I will be sewing the ends together, not just tucking them, as I don’t trust it to hold together.  Since I’ve had super short hair for at least 35 years, I had no hair elastics and couldn’t find any, so my sister set some out on her deck for me to pick up.  A friend who was using a Survivor (my guilty tv pleasure) buff reminded me that I had one my office colleagues got me many years ago and I’m going to try to dig it out from wherever I put it away.

      sempronia

      Thanks for the post. It captures some of my frustrations with the current craze for sterilizing everything – essentially, you can’t. People are going nuts over wiping down everything from the grocery, getting things delivered, etc., they have no idea how to not touch their faces and everything else with gloves on. It takes a long time to develop the situational awareness that maintaining a sterile field requires (I’m a surgeon). Mostly I’m just glad people are being vigilant, and repressing my  inner sterile-field and sterile-vs.-clean pedant.

      NotMax

      Good move.

      [Maui] Mayor Michael Victorino announced […] a new farmer assistance and food distribution program to help farmers and community members impacted by COVID-19.

      The County of Maui is committing $30,000 per week to Maui County Farm Bureau and Hawaii Farmers Union United, for the next four to five weeks, to purchase food from local farmers and facilitate community distribution. Source

      debbie

      So glad your mother survived your ministrations.

      Your care when shopping is impressive. I try, but fall far short when compared to your regimen. I’m being as careful as I can, but my regimen is to go as early in the day as possible and shop like a bat out of hell at breakneck speed. Whatever I’ve used for payment (cash or credit card) is put on the table where it will stay for at least 72 hours. When this all first started, I hit the ATM, but then realized most people don’t want to get anywhere near it. Now, I use it bit by bit at self-checkout where no one has to touch it.

      scav

      @sempronia: I will likewise admit to being a satisficer rather than a strict optimizer when it comes to the surgical sterile battleground.  What is the level of satisfactory changes by personal condition, of course, but the joy of being a satisificer is panicking less about not attaining absolute perfection at all times.

