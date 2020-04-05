The virus outbreak is compromising the ability of nations to prepare for natural disasters and deal with the aftermath. https://t.co/4Lk14VaNq4 — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2020

Even as Ecuador's coronavirus “patient zero” agonized in intensive care, strangers began tearing her reputation apart online. https://t.co/KKAeZVjWSd — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2020

Mexican health ministry registers 1,890 coronavirus cases, 79 deaths https://t.co/JzlzCDWXrl pic.twitter.com/gxTk47DLpv — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2020

Brazilian health officials grappling with the new coronavirus outbreak have issued a stark warning about a lack of hospital beds, masks, testing devices and trained staff across Latin America's largest nation. https://t.co/3JeNtNIrnd — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2020

Guatemala bans internal travel for Easter to curb coronavirus spread https://t.co/xomWKMwkI9 pic.twitter.com/o7XhFXUx6C — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2020

China mourns victims of coronavirus pandemic by observing a three-minute silencehttps://t.co/zjOhhNNhDr pic.twitter.com/IJCcAlJKLP — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 4, 2020

Mainland China sees rise in new coronavirus cases https://t.co/ATdXptfPLT pic.twitter.com/Mryoxc1Ogm — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2020

This is distressing news, insofar as it highlights the risk of a renewed outbreak in China, but it's also *not at all* what you'd expect from a government hellbent on deceiving the world and pretending that everything is under control. https://t.co/6WuMca5Se7 — gabriel wildau (@gabewildau) April 1, 2020

The CCP may not even have command of China’s COVID numbers because it has stoked the bureaucratic pathologies that bury them. https://t.co/qpzqb1RiQY — Mira Rapp-Hooper (@MiraRappHooper) April 3, 2020

Singapore has been one of the great success stories in countering @COVID19. But now it's experiencing new cases, not just from imported ones. A new 4-week lockdown. How hard it is to achieve control, avoid a 2nd wave https://t.co/kmKjh3L4K8

by @NiharikaSM and @felizysolo @WSJ pic.twitter.com/JisRdSctoJ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 4, 2020

The provincial government of Jeju Island, South Korea, is suing a mother and daughter who visited the island on vacation despite the younger one having symptoms of coronavirus https://t.co/l296RO3ei3 — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020





Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths https://t.co/ieiWeEw6dz pic.twitter.com/yBoGs1KsVp — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2020

Portugal has temporarily given all migrants and asylum seekers full citizenship rights, granting them full access to the country's healthcare as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus escalates in the country https://t.co/5kx8kjBI5Y — CNN (@CNN) April 5, 2020

Spain "close to passing the peak of infections" as number of coronavirus deaths falls for second day in a row, Spanish PM says https://t.co/f9Kx3VMUFK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 4, 2020

Italy reports drop in intensive care cases for first time since start of coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/EZN1ka0nGW — The Independent (@Independent) April 4, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY: Meals for Paris' marginalized amid coronavirus. https://t.co/jVq3bmzswU — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2020

According to figures released on Saturday by the Department of Health and Social Care, a total of 4,313 people have now died in the UK. https://t.co/rZi9QNVcRy — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

Sweden's liberal pandemic strategy questioned as Stockholm death toll mounts https://t.co/99yJhoQToS pic.twitter.com/SzqcQcqcNh — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Why Dutch lockdown may be a high-risk strategy https://t.co/jCQa9KWKtE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 4, 2020

Egyptian officials say at least 17 medics in the country’s main cancer hospital have been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, raising fears the pandemic could prey on health facilities in the Arab world’s most populous country. https://t.co/tSAtSayPCr — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2020

The UAE is using drones to help sanitize its cities amidst the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Nb9TMkJ1a5 pic.twitter.com/TvG9H7oO4c — CNN (@CNN) April 5, 2020

Coronavirus crisis: Iran says low-risk economic activities to resume next week https://t.co/HrbtRR9d9w — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) April 5, 2020

Already in a 21-day #coronavirus lockdown, South Africa is now embarking on the widespread testing and quarantine campaign involving some 10,000 field workers who are being sent out into homes in villages, towns and cities to screen for symptoms https://t.co/JYffUjWiO3 pic.twitter.com/ryRmARQfIq — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 4, 2020