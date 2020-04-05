One small good thing:

"I've heard from a number of shelters who actually say they've got a backlog of up to a thousand volunteer foster homes on a list, waiting for animals to take care of." https://t.co/H6sWzLmAMi — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2020

Lab workers are unseen warriors fighting the coronavirus. https://t.co/hn0zNadxLh — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2020

Experts and health officials who are battling the coronavirus outbreak are missing a critical piece of information: the number of health care workers who have tested positive for the disease. https://t.co/fe2HX2atwj — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) April 5, 2020

That literally all of the healthcare workers are infected at this point and the ones still working are just the ones who don't show symptoms is blatantly obvious but nobody wants to talk about it. https://t.co/iyD6omz6bB — Galar Regional Medical Director (@weedlewobble) April 3, 2020

The fact that warnings about COVID 19 was in the PDB is a smoking gun. https://t.co/1p9O0zsOsZ — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 4, 2020

My team spent last week trying to understand how the Administration is or isn't directing the medical equipment supply chain. Our conclusion: it's a total, complete, absolute clusterf**k. No one is in charge. No one knows the rules. No one knows where the supplies are. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 4, 2020

Intense global demand to get protective equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus battle is prompting states and hospitals to compete against themselves in a shady marketplace where prices are soaring. https://t.co/jEZrA6lq71 — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland asked his Korean immigrant wife to appeal to South Korean officials for help in combatting coronavirus. They agreed to send tests. ?@jestei? https://t.co/BkxV5FE12v — Mark Landler (@MarkLandler) April 4, 2020

Asked about people who are still gathering in groups, Pritzker says they're either not paying attention to the news or "they're stupid." They're putting themselves and their loved ones in danger. https://t.co/7ZR4vprS7W — Amanda Vinicky (@AmandaVinicky) April 4, 2020

This is where we're at in buying PPE. An Illinois official sped on a highway to get to a meet-up in a McDonald's parking lot, where she handed off a $3.4 MILLION CHECK to buy N95 masks from China with 20 minutes to spare, beating other bidders. https://t.co/267fo2kpUA — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) April 4, 2020

New York state now has almost as many cases as the whole of Italy https://t.co/idSTwOQycV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 4, 2020

The department, which operates in the most populous city in the state that has the third most COVID-19 cases in the country, has a total of over 500 officers quarantined and 114 civilians and officers test positive for the virus. https://t.co/LvwKbXqSDI — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2020

"We've seen grown men cry," Jeremy Katz said. "They're appreciative because there's none around. I've had emails and Facebook requests from nurses across the country begging for one of them because they're afraid to go to work." https://t.co/vsNZGvfMwD — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

“The system that the federal government has put in place is not working, plain and simple. It's not adequate.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says a military leader needs to be in charge of fixing the supply shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/RQZRWylMLy pic.twitter.com/TKqo5Y7Urg — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020





US customers of medical supplies — masks, PPE, ventilators — were VERY late to put in orders relative to overseas customers. Today, American manufacturers are having to balance foreign customers who put orders in early and US customers who put in orders late. 1/7 — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) April 3, 2020

In the meantime — TODAY — the best solution is to coordinate the delivery of scarce resources to the acute crisis regions while also increasing production. I’m not a logistics expert, but it seems like better allocation if resources is still possible with federal leadership. 6/7 — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) April 3, 2020

State’s coronavirus testing to now include asymptomatic residents https://t.co/vtsiB9rXiv #HNN — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) April 5, 2020

Authorities are seeking to secure additional body storage wherever possible as U.S. officials estimate the death toll from the coronavirus could reach as high as 240,000. It’s a crisis being repeated worldwide. https://t.co/hgXletRcuP — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2020

America's armed services are finding it harder to bring in new recruits as the worsening coronavirus forces families and communities to hunker down, even as the country turns increasingly to the military for help. https://t.co/9XuvtcwRAI — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged Christian churches to find socially distant ways to launch Holy Week on Palm Sunday https://t.co/G6DLhLwP7I — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

The US states which still aren't on coronavirus lockdown, mapped https://t.co/fjZ9MjXsBz — The Independent (@Independent) April 4, 2020

Eight US governors have decided against issuing statewide directives urging their residents to stay at home as the outbreak of the coronavirus escalates and spreads across the country, the last holdouts in the nation. https://t.co/8pKkZdNE13 — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

Georgia governor put Tybee Island back in the beach business — whether the town liked it or not https://t.co/tXB6WR5juB — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

A pair of US data companies are making a public pitch by tracking the location data from the phones of people who visited the beach in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in March https://t.co/52r3uv9NcG — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2020

Sean Penn's nonprofit team plans to run three of Los Angeles' six testing sites. https://t.co/k7we5TnpIk — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2020