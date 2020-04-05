Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Saturday/Sunday, April 4/5

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Saturday/Sunday, April 4/5

One small good thing:


      low-tech cyclist

      People are dying NOW, and will continue to die in the coming days and weeks, because Trump is not only failing to do even what a replacement-level President would do, but also because he and Ken-doll Kushner are actively making things worse.

      We shouldn’t have to wait until January 20 to have a new President.  We need one NOW.

      Where are the calls for Trump’s resignation? Where are the calls for the Cabinet to invoke the 25th?

      The House must impeach Trump, NOW.  No hearings would be needed, just a list of everything Trump has left undone that should be done, and everything he’s doing to make things worse.

      Then vote and give the Senate one more chance to remove him.  If they don’t, the blood is on the hands of the Republicans who vote to keep him in office.

      mrmoshpotato

      Asked about people who are still gathering in groups, Pritzker says they’re either not paying attention to the news or “they’re stupid.”

      Yes, he actually said this, and it was beautiful.

      mrmoshpotato

      State’s coronavirus testing to now include asymptomatic residents

      In Hawaii.  NotMax is gonna want to put on long pants for this one.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @low-tech cyclist:If they don’t, the blood is on the hands of the Republicans who vote to keep him in office.

      The blood is already on their hands.

      low-tech cyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yeah, but it’s not going to work to tell voters the blood is on their hands because they didn’t remove Trump over the Ukraine stuff.

      There should be a Senate vote on removing Trump because Americans are dying on account of him, right here, right while the Senate is voting about it.

      Make it as simple and direct as possible for the voters.

      bemused

      Every time I see the map of non-lockdown states, I start grinding my teeth. Most of my state, MN, is bordered by ND, SD and Iowa who have brain dead governors.

      low-tech cyclist

      @mrmoshpotato: Sure, the 25th isn’t going to happen.  But I remember how editorial boards across America called for Clinton to resign over l’affaire Lewinsky.  What I’m asking re calls for resignation/25th is, why are they silent now?  Why are they not calling for one or the other of these to happen?

