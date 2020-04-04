Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: We're All Doing What We Can

Saturday Morning Open Thread: We’re All Doing What We Can

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Chosen, of course, because Mary-Chapin’s elderly golden decides to add a squeaky-toy backup…

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • JPL
  • mali muso
  • OzarkHillbilly

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Keir Starmer has been elected the new leader of the U.K. opposition Labour Party.

       

      The shadow Brexit secretary won the contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn in the first round with 56.2 percent of the vote. Rebecca Long-Bailey, who entered the race as the pro-Corbyn candidate, came in second place with 27.6 percent ahead of Lisa Nandy with 16.2 percent.

      The Corbyn era is over.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      His background (human rights) ought to make for interesting pushback against BoJo. “Let ’em die and get it over with.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mali muso

      It seems no matter how low, venal or evil Rs go, there is still a lower level to be plumbed.  Always.

      On a ‘trying to find new projects to stay busy’ front, I am on day 4 of feeding my first home grown sourdough starter.  It’s bubbling away, so I think that means good things.  I’ve been baking bread from scratch since childhood, but sourdough is a new frontier for me.  Any hot tips or recipes from the jackaltariet?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I saw this post’s header and thought oh yeah, it’s Saturday. Who knew?

      I’m reading Patchett’s Bel Canto, doing a big puzzle, and pretending to write, but all at half speed.

      @debbie:  I wonder how Johnson feels about that now that he has it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JPL: I miss Nixon’s Republican party. You know, the one that recognized blatant abuses of power as a sure electoral loser?

      I hope it still is.

      Reply

