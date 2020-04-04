Chosen, of course, because Mary-Chapin’s elderly golden decides to add a squeaky-toy backup…
We need to be doing more to ensure Americans have the health care they need. Instead, the President is continuing his mission to steal coverage from millions & tear protections away from the more than 130 million Americans living with pre-existing conditions. #AMR #FamiliesFirst pic.twitter.com/ragUalVgHP
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 2, 2020
Join @levarburton for his live #LeVarBurtonReads Twitter special, featuring a selection from storyteller @neilhimselfhttps://t.co/woe5NLxhZz
— Twitter Live (@TwitterLive) April 4, 2020
SCOOP: Today, Elizabeth Warren sent letters to the CEOs of Uber, Instacart, DoorDash, and Grubhub calling on them to stop misclassifying workers as contractors and start offering them a minimum wage, paid sick leave, health benefits, and more. https://t.co/H1iJ2Ewozp
— Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) April 1, 2020
As I say in the article, miclassified workers don’t qualify for state unemployment in most of US. Warren’s letter is significant because it makes plain a key gig economy grift: misclassifation cuts labor costs AND tax bills. Uber alone would owe billions. https://t.co/i6EBNPQBCF
— Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) April 1, 2020
Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Hegseth. Schlapp. Siegel. Watters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaetz. Inhofe. Pence. Kudlow. Conway. Trump.
Today, we salute the Heroes of the Pandumbic. pic.twitter.com/35WLDgoHcf
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2020
