Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

The revolution will be supervised.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Yes we did.

Lighten up, Francis.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Verified, but limited!

Women: They Get Shit Done

This blog will pay for itself.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This is how realignments happen…

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Respite Open Thread: Saturday Afternoon Sports

Respite Open Thread: Saturday Afternoon Sports

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

(Thank you, Mary G, for the link to Dick King-Smith’s twitter feed… truly food for the spirit!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • tokyokie

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      tokyokie

      My niece reported that her cat is liking the lockdown just fine, thank you, as he now has her all to himself and is rewarding her by bringing her lots of dead lizards. I pointed out that the cat’s merely trying to keep her from going out for groceries.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.