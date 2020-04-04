Day eleven of lockdown; all sports must be conducted alone indoors, or exclusively with members of your household…
You don't HAVE to be a squirrel to maximise the fun, but being a squirrel helps. pic.twitter.com/JzKepACUjN
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 3, 2020
???? How about this – a #tripod #greyhound playing snow #soccer ? Yep perfect paw to snout coordination. pic.twitter.com/mhpWNtcXrL
— jennifer holmgren (@TodaDogs) March 31, 2020
I dubbed in Eye of the Tiger pic.twitter.com/ByNMJlLkdr
— ?? Joshua Bates (???) ?? (@thatcountryjew) March 30, 2020
Guinea hen of unrivalled authority shows the cheeky Jack Russell who’s boss. pic.twitter.com/9XfB3xuUTs
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 1, 2019
(Thank you, Mary G, for the link to Dick King-Smith’s twitter feed… truly food for the spirit!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings