Led by @WhipClyburn , the Select Committee will root out waste, fraud, and abuse, and ensure money makes it to those who need it most – the working families struggling to pay rent and put food on the table. #FamiliesFirst https://t.co/mlqwIZdA9O

Schiff says the Intelligence Committee is reviewing early briefings on coronavirus that intel officials gave to Congress. That could be fruitful in determining whether the admin didn’t act promptly enough given what was already known about the coronavirus. https://t.co/Y13XbWcPa0



Harry Reid’s former deputy chief of staff (and, to be fair, Warren booster), Adam Jentleson:

… The news will get worse with every passing day, and the relief from the Phase Three legislation will not come fast enough , building enormous pressure for more action. In the best case scenario, the Senate relents and passes the Democratic bill, or a version close to it. Worst-case scenario, McConnell brings it up for a vote to kill it, but even then, Democrats will have set the starting line. At a time of unprecedented crisis, it is politically and morally untenable to argue against relief for Americans, or that it’s too generous. The mover wins—all the upside lies in acting quickly to deliver generous relief. Democrats have the high ground and they should use it decisively, because lives depend on it. Here’s how Democrats should decide what goes in the bill: Get the biggest box you can find. Then take every policy that will help working people and our democratic institutions survive this crisis. Put them in the box, address it to Trump and McConnell, and drop it off for curbside, no-contact pickup.

To survive this, we need to structurally reorient key aspects of our economy. The massive job loss is wiping out the employer-based model for health care, which America is the only developed country in the world to maintain. At a minimum, we need to reduce costs, reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment and create a pop-up public option that can be implemented immediately. Senator Warren’s transition health care plan, which creates a public option, lowers prescription drug prices, strengthens Medicare and Medicaid and attacks corruption in the health care industry, is a good place to start. We need to put as much cash in people’s hands as possible to prevent Americans from starving and to spur consumer demand; direct cash payments have reliably proven to be highly effective as economic stimulus. We also need massive debt forgiveness. And we need a plan to put people to work on infrastructure projects—including green jobs, which are enormously popular—when health conditions allow, in a government initiative modeled after FDR’s Works Progress Administration. It will take a long time to dig out of this crisis, and a program like this will put people to work while bringing our crumbling infrastructure into the 21st century. And since a democracy can’t function without voting, we need remote voting and enhanced federal resources for states to carry out secure elections…

Corruption is already breaking our government, but when big sums of federal funds start flowing, it can get exponentially worse. The money needs to reach the people, not be diverted to corporate stockpiles or shareholders. The $425 billion corporate bailout leveraged in Phase Three should be tightly restricted in Phase Four. And at a minimum, Phase Four should establish an anti-corruption commission with subpoena power, regular public meetings, and frequent public reports.

The American people will be furious about the fallout from this global health crisis and they have every right to be. It did not have to be this bad. A global pandemic is not Trump’s fault, but a piss-poor federal response resulting in more fatalities and more economic carnage is entirely his responsibility—and that of congressional Republicans who abetted him every step of the way. Democrats need to drive this home because the message and the policy go hand in hand: the more effective Democrats are at holding Republicans accountable, the more leverage they will have to deliver the relief people desperately need…

At the end of the day, Democrats are not the deciders: any bill has to pass a Senate controlled by Republicans and be signed into law by President Trump. But the utter failure of Trump and congressional Republicans gives Democrats enormous leverage. And Americans are counting on them to use it.