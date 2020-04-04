Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We still have time to mess this up!

This is how realignments happen…

Wetsuit optional.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Too inconsequential to be sued

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Word salad with all caps

Also, too.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I personally stopped the public option…

How has Obama failed you today?

What fresh hell is this?

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Reality always wins in the end.

Women: They Get Shit Done

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Late Night Open Thread: Making Our Own Fun

Late Night Open Thread: Making Our Own Fun

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.