The Llandudno goats are so much better with a West Side Story soundtrack.
(thanks to @AndrewStuart and the Bergamo boars) pic.twitter.com/A71FumsGNa
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 31, 2020
Cats really hate aluminum foil.
Also, Janet. pic.twitter.com/kmaoJcMJ73
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 30, 2020
My friend Rosie’s doggo has recently had seven puppies.
They’ve just been introduced to the joys of a puppy play pit. 😬
The tails! Their little bottoms… 😍 pic.twitter.com/HM2oFlP9Ia
— helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) April 2, 2020
