Coronavirus: steepest daily case count rise as more than 100,000 diagnosed. More than 100,000 cases were diagnosed on Friday, a 27 per cent increase in 24 hours, the steepest rise in cases by some margin in a single day. For live updates, visit https://t.co/cFECoOSxyY pic.twitter.com/QVl0TkcVPw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 4, 2020

Coronavirus update:

– 1.12 million cases worldwide

– 60,154 fatalities

– 35,939 in serious/critical condition

– 238,732 recovered

– Nearly all countries reporting cases

– Currently most affected: USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Iran — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) April 4, 2020

Correction: Total confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain rise to 124,736, surpassing Italy https://t.co/ObAdUnTfZZ — Bloomberg (@business) April 4, 2020

The CARES Act: A Down Payment on Global #COVID19 Response Efforts? https://t.co/i37v3mnoyp — Amanda Glassman (@glassmanamanda) April 3, 2020

Singapore — which has had one of the earliest and best responses of any country — is going back into lockdown https://t.co/U0GMoKhDEZ — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) April 3, 2020

This is terrifying for several reasons. First, it’s hot and humid in Singapore so if they are seeing an uptick, this doesn’t bode well for our summer. Second, Singapore has an extensive test and trace program. If that doesn’t work in a compact *city-state*, will it in the US? https://t.co/wju7DCd4b4 — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) April 3, 2020

South Korea extends intensive social distancing to reach 50 daily coronavirus cases https://t.co/PDD9Mrkeiq pic.twitter.com/4K5sYmzu4D — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2020

Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases, one more death https://t.co/cXvIRZBmkt pic.twitter.com/NIfdTxhCQX — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2020

Some potentially hopeful news out of Europe, though…

Reproduction number of #covid19 in Germany has been at roughly 1 for a few days and that seems to be stabilizing, says @rki_de head Lothar Wieler (at about 15.15 minutes). “But we have to get below 1. So we hope that we will succed in the next few days.” https://t.co/CzzXj7eQuz — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) April 3, 2020

#BREAKING Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second straight day at 809 pic.twitter.com/evAcV23t90 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 4, 2020





NEW: France reports 5,233 new cases of coronavirus and 1,120 additional deaths, including 532 people who died in nursing homes and were previously not counted https://t.co/ACTvkkQ0g2 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) April 3, 2020

Protecting our citizens is our main priority.

We are working flat out on containing the spread of the #coronavirus and helping patients. All video updates by President @vonderleyen on EU response to coronavirus in our Twitter moment. Click here ↓https://t.co/2YjQPhdDuL — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 4, 2020

.@KGeorgieva: The IMF has a $1 trillion war chest and we are determined to use as much as necessary in that protecting the economy from the scarring of this crisis. https://t.co/7AKYvg1s2X #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ypZNcwHC1M — IMF (@IMFNews) April 4, 2020

Nigeria's elite are trapped by coronavirus and now exposed to the squalid hospitals they could previously avoid https://t.co/6dYE7e361E — Bloomberg (@business) April 4, 2020

“They’re like, ‘Mum, how come we don’t have anywhere to isolate?’” she said. “‘What’s going to happen to us in lockdown?’ I said, ‘Mummy is going to do her best to get us a home.’” https://t.co/PRiTy5S030 — Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes) April 4, 2020

They will start granting various national security exceptions to the sanctions, many of which were set by Congress and can't just be lifted by Trump. In that regard, this "aid shipment" is a Trojan horse to establish such runarounds. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) April 3, 2020

I mentioned the other day that the stuff we track was seeing a Covid-19 activity surge very similar to the MH17 surge. Lots of new/newly reactivated accounts, lots of targeting journalists. https://t.co/wlApViqUtu — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) April 3, 2020

Bolsonaro is now, I think it’s fair to say, handling this as badly or worse than any other world leader. https://t.co/HLQ3cQSxRX — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 3, 2020

A British serviceperson has become the first confirmed case of #coronavirus in the Falkland Islands https://t.co/Kc4Xipt2Rh — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 4, 2020