COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Friday/Saturday, April 3/4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Friday/Saturday, April 3/4

Trump’s a two-bit thief who aspires to be a mob boss. Robert Kraft is a personal friend of his — and, more importantly, a friend of Putin — so Trump graciously ‘permits’ his friend to make a grand gesture, even as Trump’s stealing PPE shipments right & left to stockpile for… well, ask his son-in-law Jared…

Trump’s already killed more Americans than Osama bin Laden. He’ll be lucky his corpse isn’t disposed of the same way.


    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      The Evansville METS city bus system is now limiting buses to 9 passengers + driver on board at any one time.

      If that number is already on board, the driver will still stop to tell you why you can’t ride.

      It’s probably overdue and will be a hardship because I don’t have a car, but it’s good they’re taking it seriously.

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Sooooooooo…….*looks around*……..do over with the “overprepared” haver of a not-penis?

      What’s the over/under on how many fuckers hang?

    5. 5.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Heh…when I was a little kid, my dad who drove a METS bus had to explain to me that no, he didn’t play professional baseball at work. 😃

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Over our heads in chaos’: Wisconsin on edge of election fiasco amid pandemic

      As states across the US delay their primary elections in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin has decided to stay the course – and it is in complete disarray.

      Some 111 jurisdictions don’t have enough poll workers to staff a single polling location for the Tuesday vote, and the governor has enlisted Wisconsin’s national guard to help run them. One election official said he feels “sick” asking people to work the polls, knowing it could kill them. Others have advised some voters to isolate their mail-in ballot envelopes for 24 hours before getting a witness to sign it to avoid spreading the virus. And Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called for the election to be delayed.

      In Milwaukee, home to around 300,000 registered voters, there will be just five election day polling locations, instead of the usual 180. Days ahead of the election, Neil Albrecht, executive director of the city’s elections commission, didn’t know where those sites would be or who would staff them. The city usually requires 1,400 poll workers, but had just 400 earlier this week.

      “We are over our heads in chaos right now,” Albrecht said. “The level of public confusion will be so rampant and the access to voting will be so limited.

      On Friday, Wisconsin’s governor, Tony Evers, ordered the legislature to meet in special session at 4pm on Saturday to decide the fate of the election. Evers is pushing to convert to an mail-in election ending on 26 May. Republicans said Friday afternoon they would not take up the proposal.

      Words are insufficient.

