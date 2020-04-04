6,200+ deaths.

244,000+ confirmed coronavirus cases.

10,448,000+ unemployment claims in March. This is the tragic cost of Trump's chaotic, incompetent coronavirus response. pic.twitter.com/TjrYakBSXN — CAP Action (@CAPAction) April 3, 2020

CNN: According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there are at least 277,953 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. 7,152 people have died in the U.S. from coronavirus. On Friday, 32,740 new cases were reported and 1,169 people died. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 4, 2020

As more of the U.S. comes under stay-at-home orders because of the coronavirus, a clear trend has emerged: —Those who make more money are traveling less and limiting their exposure to the virus. —Many lower-income workers don't have that luxury. https://t.co/lEbAsCht44 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 3, 2020

It's hard to escape the feeling that the administration is very aware of who is hit the hardest by this and that has shaped their response. https://t.co/fFOJAX1EfW — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 3, 2020

Physicians in public health and on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis say they fear the response to the pandemic will lead to health care disparities, especially for minorities and low-income communities.https://t.co/Jq37CojnyG — NPR (@NPR) April 2, 2020

Gov. Baker says the state had ordered 3 million N95 masks from BJs. Had them confiscated during delivery process in the port of New York. Grateful they were able to secure the supply from China using the #Patriots plane. — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 2, 2020

This is absolutely nuts: the Feds keeps seizing PPE ordered by MA. In desperation the MA Gov creates a backchannel to Chinese ambassador to the UN and has the New England Patriots send a jet to pick the PPE up and finally get it to MA hospitals. https://t.co/YPCHZj3djf — Prasad Jallepalli (@jallepap) April 3, 2020

Trump’s a two-bit thief who aspires to be a mob boss. Robert Kraft is a personal friend of his — and, more importantly, a friend of Putin — so Trump graciously ‘permits’ his friend to make a grand gesture, even as Trump’s stealing PPE shipments right & left to stockpile for… well, ask his son-in-law Jared…

TRUMP: "We have a stockpile. It's a federal stockpile. We can use that for states or we can use it for ourselves." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 3, 2020

Trump’s already killed more Americans than Osama bin Laden. He’ll be lucky his corpse isn’t disposed of the same way.

1/ FACTS: It took until March 17 for Trump to finally REMOVE his own trade war tariffs on imports of masks from China. Until March 17, he didn't want imports of masks. On April 3, Trump announced he would commandeer them. https://t.co/pAprCUfuah — Chad P. Bown (@ChadBown) April 4, 2020

Who is this "ourselves"? https://t.co/2W9ntRbZjy — Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) April 3, 2020

I do not understand the federal government collecting taxes from us, using that money to buy medical supplies from the private sector, then giving the supplies to the private sector so the private sector can rip off states that have to purchase the supplies with more tax dollars. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 4, 2020

Berlin says that US confiscated 200,000 masks (FFP2 and FFP3) at airport in Bangkok that were ordered for Berlin police. Masks were produced by a 3M factory (US company) in China. City of Berlin says this is "modern piracy" and urges Merkel government to address this with the US. https://t.co/2kXfFCGOHq — Daniel Drepper (@danieldrepper) April 3, 2020

“Trump has long insisted that the primary responsibility lies with the states in managing the pandemic.” https://t.co/kyd9wyGTfe — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 4, 2020





Seriously, can anyone make heads or tails of this answer? pic.twitter.com/Uh90GpOtNY — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 3, 2020

‘Lord of the Flies: PPE Edition’: How the coronavirus is fueling global competition and fury over medical resources. With a mini-SCOOP on USAID/State strategy document’s dire predictions. https://t.co/vqWFOHB3g3 — Nahal Toosi (@nahaltoosi) April 3, 2020

New Orleans #COVID19 case growth is showing some of the most concerning trends in the country, second to New York. pic.twitter.com/YhDAEJ3yCc — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 3, 2020

After initially resisting calls to issue a stay at home order despite every state that borders Alabama having one, Alabama’s governor now issues the directive. The state has over 1,400 cases. https://t.co/CmEIibtSOK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 3, 2020

NEW: Two months before the novel coronavirus likely began spreading in Wuhan, the Trump administration ended a $200-million program aimed at detecting — well, novel coronaviruses. The staff had been working with the lab in — well, Wuhan. w/ @RaineyTime https://t.co/N9LsMS3eN3 — Emily Baumgaertner (@Emily_Baum) April 3, 2020

It’s important to emphasize that it’s really COVID-19, not the lockdowns, that are causing this economic damage. Even without the lockdowns, people wouldn’t be out at restaurants or shops or going on trips like they normally do. — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) April 3, 2020

This is actually just what Trump believes. Helping Americans in liberal areas affected by coronavirus is a favor, an act of generosity, rather than civic obligation he has as president. https://t.co/LXczX0NNsE — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 3, 2020

Trump has used emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic to implement the kind of strict enforcement regime at the U.S. southern border he has long wanted https://t.co/v9FuLKnYRs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 4, 2020

🚨

We got internal Border Patrol guidance for the new mass-turnbacks policy. It confirms the US has stopped offering any protection to border-crossers who fear persecution—abandoning even obligations the Trump admin used to admit it was bound to. https://t.co/Doorn9kw9s — Dara Lind (@DLind) April 2, 2020

South Korea, Taiwan & the United States all registered their first Covid-19 case on the same day: January 20, 2020. As of this morning at 15:00GMT: Taiwan: 348 cases, 5 deaths

S. Korea: 10,062 cases, 174 deaths

United States: 245,442 cases, 6,098 deaths#IWouldGiveMyselfaTen — Nils Gilman (@nils_gilman) April 3, 2020