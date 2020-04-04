Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Wetsuit optional.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

The house always wins.

Word salad with all caps

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We still have time to mess this up!

Shocking, but not surprising.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is how realignments happen…

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Han shot first.

I personally stopped the public option…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Coronavirus Open Thread: To Mask, Or Not?

Coronavirus Open Thread: To Mask, Or Not?

by | 60 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Oval Office Squatter might not wear one (given the snorting noises, he has enough trouble breathing through his nose that he’s afraid of further obstruction), but it’s beginning to look like the rest of us will be. If only because of social pressure — going out in public ‘undressed’ will start to draw negative attention, and that’s more effective than public health advisories in changing peoples’ behavior.

From Joseph G. Allen, assistant professor of exposure and assessment science, at the Washington Post, “You need to wear a mask. Here’s how”:

Now let’s talk about the right way to use masks:

  • Each person in your home should have a mask — absolutely no sharing.
  • The mask should cover the bridge of your nose and cup your chin.
  • There should be two straps, one that goes above your ear, and the other below
  • How to put it on and take it off — what we call donning and doffing in my field (yes, those are the terms we use) — is also important. To put it on, use one hand to hold the outside of your homemade mask and put the top strap over your head, followed by the strap that goes below your ear. To take it off, don’t touch your mask, which could have infectious particles on it if you came into contact with someone infectious. Instead, take it off using the two straps.
  • If you make one mask, wash it daily.
  • If you make multiple masks, place the recently worn one in a bag and set it aside for five days (there shouldn’t be any virus left after that time). Wear a new one each day.
  • Wash your hands when you’re done


    • In Asia, masks aren’t just shields. They’re also symbols. They’re an affirmation of civic-mindedness and conscientiousness, and such symbols might be important in other parts of the world too. If widely used, masks could signal that society is taking the pandemic threat seriously. They might reduce the stigma foisted on sick people, who would no longer feel ashamed or singled out for wearing one. They could offer reassurance to people who don’t have the privilege of isolating themselves at home, and must continue to work in public spaces. “My staff have also mentioned that having a mask reminds them not to touch their face or put a pen in their mouth,” Bourouiba noted.

    Or masks could have the opposite effect. Whenever Santarpia sees someone wearing a mask in public, that person is constantly touching it, futzing with it, and pulling it down to wipe their mouth. “Masks are really uncomfortable, and no one wears them correctly,” he said. “Rather than being protective, you’ve put something on your face that makes you want to touch your face more, or to touch the outside of the mask, which is infectious. You’ve created a hazard for yourself that’s right on your face.”…

    Long thread:

    Reader Interactions

    Commenters

    No commenters available.

    • A Ghost to Most
    • Amir Khalid
    • Another Scott
    • Barbara
    • Baud
    • Bill Arnold
    • Brachiator
    • CaseyL
    • chris
    • debbie
    • dnfree
    • Elizabelle
    • Gin & Tonic
    • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
    • HumboldtBlue
    • Jinchi
    • jl
    • Kelly
    • lamh36
    • mali muso
    • Martin
    • Miss Bianca
    • mrmoshpotato
    • Oklahomo
    • Patricia Kayden
    • raven
    • rikyrah
    • RSA
    • Scout211
    • Tdjr
    • The Dangerman
    • Timurid

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      60Comments

      1. 1.

        A Ghost to Most

        Thanks for the tips. I did some experimenting with my three ply t shirt model. I found the finest nylon mesh I had (1284 tpi!), and it is the innermost layer. It allows moisture to stay in the cotton, not on my face.

        Eta the bottom hem of a t shirt makes pretty good straps.

        Reply
      3. 3.

        Patricia Kayden

        Hubby ordered masks but they haven’t arrived as yet. I guess I can start using my large hair scarves in the meantime.

        Reply
      4. 4.

        rikyrah

        I will be making myself a mask, while I wait for the ones that I have bought.

        Reply
      6. 6.

        Brachiator

        I like the paper towel improvisation.

        People wanted masks

        Now they have an excuse to wear masks

        Social distance and hand washing is still essential

        Reply
      7. 7.

        mali muso

        I think I have some scarves and bandanas that I can make work, plus lots of hair elastics.  The only time I’ve ventured out in the past few weeks has been a run to Costco to stock up on staples.  Now getting my other groceries delivered from Aldi.  Hoping to keep the masking to a minimum as long as we’re just hanging out at home.

        Reply
      8. 8.

        Gin & Tonic

        I’m a long-time active practitioner of two sports/pastimes – snow skiing and road bicycling – in which the prevailing style went fairly quickly from no-helmet to helmet. No legal requirements anywhere, but if you show up on a group ride or at the lift without a helmet on, you are really, really odd. I’m wondering if I’ll see the same phenomenon with masks.

        Reply
      9. 9.

        RSA

        Wouldn’t it be nice if we had an authoritative source for this kind of information, instead of having to rely on random people on Twitter?

        Nemesis points out that vacuum cleaner bags are good for filtering out small particles. But that’s just one criterion. Davies et al., in “Testing the Efficacy of Homemade Masks: Would They Protect in an Influenza Pandemic?” Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, 2003, write,

        The surgical mask had the highest filtration efficiency when challenged with bacteriophage MS2, followed by the vacuum cleaner bag, but the bag’s stiffness and thickness created a high pressure drop across the material, rendering it unsuitable for a face mask. Similarly, the tea towel, which is a strong fabric with a thick weave, showed relatively high filtration efficiency with both B atrophaeus and bacteriophage MS2, but a high pressure drop was also measured.

        In lay terms, with a high pressure drop, you’re going to have difficulty breathing through a well-sealed mask, or you’ll be breathing around it, obviating its filtering capabilities. We have a Twitter recommendation for a material that is empirically found to be “unsuitable.”

        I’m no expert. I am angry at this administration and Republicans in general, for making it so difficult to find reliable information during a crisis.

        Reply
      10. 10.

        Miss Bianca

        Walked into Ace Hardware in my tiny town this morning, masks are very much in the minority. Not quite convinced of their efficacy except as security theater, personally, so reluctant to start. Will if I have to, I guess, but I’m finding myself oddly resistant to the notion.

        Reply
      11. 11.

        Elizabelle

        It was so weird yesterday deciding which bandana to use for a trip to the bank lobby.  Suited up like a bank robber.

        However, the lobby was closed and so drive-through it was.  Maskless.  There was a county policeman assigned to the bank’s parking lot.  He was maskless.  Beautiful sunny 70s afternoon.

        It seemed most of the shoppers at Lidl yesterday were masked.  Not the store staff, though.

        Reply
      12. 12.

        RSA

        Also, I’m trying to figure out whether we’re living in a libertarian paradise, with oppressive government regulations out of the way and states competing for medical supplies on the open market. On the other hand, it could be a socialist hellhole, with the forced shut-down of private businesses and the give-aways to people unable to work. Hmm, maybe libertarianism doesn’t provide the right framing concepts…

        Reply
      13. 13.

        Martin

        Data time:

        Italy: +681. A little bit down, but not enough to establish a trend. This is day 16 in the range. But Italy is reporting a drop in ICU cases, so their fatalities should be dropping around now. I mean, everything is going in the right direction in Italy. It’s just a matter of timing and degree. Spain is reporting lower fatalities, but I’m not sure it’s a meaningful number. I’ll be adding a Spain model. If it is meaningful, it’ll mean they could turn fatalities lower in a way that neither Italy or China could. Understanding why could be useful.

        US: +1320. I swear to God, if you are looking for a dataset to perfectly illustrate exponential behavior in a social context, you couldn’t find anything clearer than US fatalities. We are just bang-on. Slope of the log of the data fits R2=0.995. This is where I question the IHME model showing a peak +2600 fatalities on 4/16. We’re on track to hit that by Tues or Wed unless NY stalls out completely, and I don’t see why that would happen this early. So, I don’t think iHME has a bad model overall, but I think they are more determined to fit to a gaussian function than they are to connecting that function to known triggers. Anyway, as delightful as this data trend is to a statistician, this is someone dying every minute, and that’s horrific.

        NY: +630. So NY is nearly half the nation’s daily fatalities. Their trend continues to settle slightly. Their 7 day trend continues to diverge from their overall trend, but it’s slow and it started from a very high initial trend, but where the model was predicting simply impossible numbers, now it’s predicting bad but at least plausible ones. They should still see +thousands numbers. Send help to NY. And NJ is right on their tail.

        CA: +24. Again, easing like NY is. A small, slow divergence from trend. The upshot here is that as we race toward our lockdown payoff, the easing looks like it will keep CA below +100/day. I think I can say that Santa Clara has completely stalled out on fatalities. Same for other bay area counties. They shouldn’t have any appreciable growth in daily fatalities from here out. It may be weeks before they drop, but this should also indicate that their hospital pressure will soon ease and fall off. Curve flattened! LA is seeing similar easing to the state, but again, mild. LA may get to +40 or so, but they should be able to carry that with surge capacity. ICU cases are still climbing in my county but hospitalizations are not. They’re discharging non-ICU cases as fast as new non-ICU cases are coming in, but ICU cases keep piling up because they spend so long there. So to the extent that they can convert ICU beds and have a few thousand respirators, they should be fine – and surrounding counties should be able to pitch in. Good work CA.

        FL: +25, FWIW. Their data is all over the place. But their model (uniquely) keeps trending upward. In fact, their 7 day trendline is now steeper than NYs 7 day. Maybe it’s hitting the retirement communities and wasn’t there before? Anyway, if fatalities don’t turn until 21 days after lockdown, they’re looking at something in the +3000 range. Hopefully FL took voluntary measures before the state action and can avoid that.

        Reply
      17. 17.

        Another Scott

        I made a mask from an old medium-size white t-shirt similar to the 2-minute YouTube of a no-sew dusk mask that’s been going around.  I folded over the bottom to give 4 layers of fabric maybe 5″ wide, cut it, cut out 1″ long straps, etc.  It was easy to tie on without knots.  I then went on a ~ 1 hour walk with our doggie Ellie around noon.  It worked OK.  The part over my nose did try to slowly slide down over time, and there were times when my exhalation made my glasses fog up, and the extra humidity made my nose more runny than usual, but it was workable.

        I’m thinking of sewing the edges of the 4 layers together, and using shoestrings instead of rubber bands or the t-shirt material for ties, to make it a little more stable on my face.

        I also ordered some bandanas from Etsy and from Nordstrom yesterday – Amazon seems to be sold out (as one might expect).  If I come up with a more optimized design for my face, I’ll eventually have more stylish fabric to use.

        Cheers,
        Scott.

        Reply
      19. 19.

        Jinchi

        Remembering that the numbers of infected appear to be doubling every 2-3 days in many places, if one of your neighbors was infected 2 weeks ago, dozens of them would be infected today. The peak looks to be another 2 weeks off at best, at which point hundreds could be. The risk of exposure is getting much higher.

        Reply
      20. 20.

        Kelly

        As I have mentioned before I use my neck gaiter (a kind of ski mask not a big growth on my neck) over the top of a bandit style bandanna mask. The neck gaiter is very stretchy which seals the edges a bit. Tucks into my collar, reaches above my nose and around my head like a big turtleneck. Entirely covers my beard. The bandanna is doubled over so I have 3 layers.

        Recommend whatever you wear give it a good long try at home so you don’t find you need to fiddle with it out in the world.

        Reply
      21. 21.

        HumboldtBlue

        I have two sisters (including the one who was in Morocco when the pandemic took fire and who just managed to make it home with her husband) who have been sewing masks for a month. Hospitals can’t use them but everyone else can. Getting enough elastic has been a minor issue.

        Reply
      22. 22.

        CaseyL

        I still have some craft respirators, which I can use/wash out/re-use.  I’m hardly leaving the house at all (other than to get mail and take out trash) so a couple of masks should last me a while.

        Dish towels?  Dish towels!  I have more of those than God.  My Mom sent me a whole stack of them ages ago and they’ve been stuffed into the back of a cabinet ever since.

        What I lack are rubber bands and surplus hair-ties.

        Reply
      23. 23.

        Oklahomo

        My stepfather is a cancer survivor with one lung.  The family doc gave us all masks and told us to keep him home and for us to go masked and gloved two weeks ago.

        Reply
      24. 24.

        lamh36

        Sigh.

        I sincerely hope people do not think wearing a mask means they are free and clear to no longer have to follow stay at home orders.

        Yes a mask offers some protection, but you know what offers more, staying home social distancing.  That is how we will control and flatten the curve of this pandemic.

         

        My biggest fear is that too many people will take wearing a mask as some type of fail safe against this virus.

        So sure wear a mask, but please only leave the house do for ESSENTIAL reasons only🙄

         

        Also too please learn proper care and disposal of whatever mask you plan to use for extended use

        Reply
      25. 25.

        Bill Arnold

        I’m not going into a store of any sort until mask wearing breaks 50% in my area or it’s mandatory at the store (“private property” – they get to make the rules). It has not yet – too many Trump supporters and skeptics. Confirmed infection rate in my county is 1% and real probably 5 times that, some without symptoms (pre or asymptomatic), so maybe 1 in 20 to 1 in 50 2-way interactions are with an infected person; I would very much prefer that they (infected persons) were masked. Plus I do not have 100 percent confidence that I’m not personally infected, so blocking my particle spray from breathing/talking(/coughing/sneezing) is a public good, statistically. (I am not coughing or sneezing.[3])
        And look carefully at anyone who is saying that the science is not there for mask wearing. (I mean ask why the skepticism.) There are a lot of papers[2], none show a detrimental effect, and many show a significant effect. At least one metanalysis[0], and also a nature paper yesterday.[1]
        [1] Respiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masks (Nature Medicine, 03 April 2020)
        Surgical face masks significantly reduced detection of influenza virus RNA in respiratory droplets and coronavirus RNA in aerosols, with a trend toward reduced detection of coronavirus RNA in respiratory droplets. Our results indicate that surgical face masks could prevent transmission of human coronaviruses and influenza viruses from symptomatic individuals.
        (pdf)
        [0] Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (06 July 2011)
        These data suggest that wearing a surgical mask or a N95 mask is the measure with the most consistent and comprehensive supportive evidence. Seven out of eight studies included masks as a measure in their study and six out of seven of these studies found masks to be statistically significant in multivariable analysis.
        [2] Papers about effectiveness of basic masks
        [3] Curiously, I have not coughed much at all (am cough-prone) since upping vitamin D to 4000IU per day (I’m large, 2000IU probably enough for smaller people.) Also vitamin E (200mg per day, but not more and 10-40 mg zinc per day also have reasonably supportive science re respiratory infections. These from a piece in this week’s New Scientist; I can’t drop more links in this comment.No evidence yet that it applies to COVID-19, but evidence exists for other viruses.

        Reply
      26. 26.

        Martin

        @raven: Ms Martin has as well. She decided to take the weekend off after making 200 masks and will resume Monday with some Model 1 v3 masks (replaceable filters for front line workers), Model 2 v1 masks (fitted/washable for regular folks) and prototyping Model 3 v1. Model 3 will dispense with the elastic and go with a flexible fabric and velcro. She’s sourced some more non-woven poly, so she’s good for another few hundred. She’s trying to get enough different styles that she can make what she has the resources for.

        It has now turned into who can dig up the wildest fabric for a mask. I think she’s sourced some twink construction worker fabric.

        Reply
      27. 27.

        Amir Khalid

        The paper towel and rubber bands mask sounds like a good idea, but I might consider using a double thickness of paper towel for sturdiness and better filtration efficiency.

        Reply
      29. 29.

        The Dangerman

        @Miss Bianca:

        Will if I have to, I guess, but I’m finding myself oddly resistant to the notion.

        Will if I have to, I guess; I followed their suggestions and let the masks go to the frontliners…

        …so if they want me to wear a mask, when they are on the shelves, I’ll buy, I guess.

        Reply
      31. 31.

        raven

        @Amir Khalid: OT, have you seen “The English Game” by the guy who did Dowton Abbey? It’s a six part series on Netflix about Fergus Suter and Jimmy Love and  Arthur Kinnaird. The football parts aren’t very good but it’s fairly interesting.

        Reply
      32. 32.

        Scout211

        I made the fitted style of mask for the two of us 2 weeks ago.  For the last two days, I have been making the pleated style for my daughter and her family of 5.  I liked that design so I made two of the pleated kind for us, too.  I will be making another one for our neighbor who is in his 70s and lives alone.

        Reply
      33. 33.

        debbie

        @lamh36:

        Every report I’ve watched or heard has emphasized a mask won’t protect  you from others, but will protect others should you be asymptomatic.

        I tossed my bandanas years ago, so have ordered a mask from etsy which should be here by next weekend, unless their shipping has become crappier than Amazon’s now seems to be.

        Reply
      34. 34.

        Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

        Out of curiosity: Does anybody know if those rectangular furnace filters or those central AC filters could be turned into masks or be effective at filtering viral particles/aerosols?

        I have some blue cup surgical masks and 10 N95 respirators. I figure they can be reused multiple times for trips out to the grocery store and left alone between uses for several days to let any viral particles die

        Reply
      35. 35.

        Martin

        @raven: She likes having her hobby be extra useful. I like finding a use for the fabric I’ve moved to 4 houses over 25 years because it might be useful some day. The day has finally come.

        Reply
      37. 37.

        Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

        @debbie:

        Somewhat true, as even with an N95 or better respirator, the masks won’t offer 100% protection because of lack of proper fit testing, BUT it will still better than nothing for sure; and surgical and cloth masks will offer some protection as well. Along with these masks, people definitely should use social distancing when in public and stay home as much as possible

        Reply
      38. 38.

        Bill Arnold

        I saw an unmasked family of 10 enter a grocery store today. I was simply scouting (car window closed, vent on recirculate, car has cabin air filter) to see level of mask compliance which seems to be stuck at about 20% today in my town.

        Reply
      41. 41.

        Bill Arnold

        From thread below, coughing, sneezing, talking resulting in microdroplets floating in air, very interesting video.
        Micro droplets suspending in air
        Doesn’t directly address mask usage but obviously masks would block much of the projection of droplets during talking (and breathing) at least, and probably during coughing, sneezing too. Also an interesting bit about clearing the air with proper ventilation.

        Reply
      43. 43.

        raven

        @rikyrah: No, the mail-delivery lady said her hubby was recovering from a heart attack but still working at a plumbing supply place so we gave her one. She’s making some to give to the hospital to go over the n95’s and then a bunch for friends and family. Almost everyone that learns she’s making them asks.

        Reply
      45. 45.

        raven

        Elected leaders in two coastal Georgia communities on Saturday blasted Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide shelter-in-place order, which allows beaches to reopen with social distancing, saying the mandate undermines local efforts to contain the coronavirus.

        As the state’s death toll from coronavirus increased to 208, Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions and two Glynn County commissioners said Kemp’s order increases the chances groups will congregate there and raise the risk of infections. Sessions went as far as to threaten legal action.

        Local officials previously closed beaches on Tybee and St. Simons islands, while the state-owned Jekyll Island also closed its beaches. Kemp’s order, which took effect Friday, nullified local ordinances that did not match the statewide shelter-in-place order, doing away with many local actions such as beach closures.

        Reply
      46. 46.

        Martin

        @raven: That’s legit amazing.

        We got elastic/non-woven poly from a local linen manufacturer. Their sales are down right now, so they have inventory of materials and they’re doing some mask production but they can’t use up all of their inventory on that, so they were happy to sell to us making masks.

        Reply
      47. 47.

        Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

        @Martin:

        Has she thought about using virus-rated furnace/central AC filters as mask material? Apparently people have been making DIY masks out of them

        Reply
      48. 48.

        raven

        “As the Pentagon ordered 100,000 body bags to store the corpses of Americans killed by the Coronavirus, Governor Brian Kemp dictated that Georgia beaches must reopen, and declared any decision makers who refused to follow these orders would face prison and/or fines.

        While the beaches have to reopen under the Governor’s order, Tybee will not have beach access and parking lots will remain closed until further notice. It should also be noted that Tybee currently is not properly staffed with Emergency Medical Services and there are no life guards in place. At no time has the state designated a single point of contact to orchestrate the implementation of the Governor’s plan.

        Additionally in spite of the serious health situation facing our community and the world, Governor Kemp has rescinded all restrictions put in place by local municipalities since March 1st.

        Tybee City Council and I are devastated by the sudden directives and do not support his decisions. The health of our residents, staff and visitors are being put at risk and we will pursue legal avenues to overturn his reckless mandate.”

        Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Kemp tweeted a message saying beachgoers are mostly locals who are complying with social distancing orders. He also said no issues had been reported by DNR or the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

        Reply
      51. 51.

        Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

        @raven:

        Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Kemp tweeted a message saying beachgoers are mostly locals who are complying with social distancing orders. He also said no issues had been reported by DNR or the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

        Oh yeah, I totally trust the word of the guy that oversaw his own election and won by razor-thin margins /s

        If I was a mayor in Georgia, I’d tell Kemp to go fuck himself sideways and dare him to arrest/fine me.

        I have an old HS friend in the army who lives in Augusta, Georgia with his wife. He had asthma during childhood. He’s very fit and healthy because he did crossfit training to try to get into Westpoint, but ended up going the ROTC route. I’m worried about him and I’m furious with Kemp

        Reply
      53. 53.

        Barbara

        I made a mask this morning. It is too big so I am going to insert darts and modify. I am going out so little that I feel like it isn’t necessary. My husband has three or four N95s that he bought for dust generating projects, which I can also use. I am still so angry.

        Reply
      54. 54.

        Another Scott

        @chris: I haven’t noticed any posting issues.  Let WaterGirl know in the “Site Feedback” link (in the Contact Us section on the menu line at the top of the screen), just in case.

        Good luck.

        Cheers,
        Scott.

        Reply
      56. 56.

        Timurid

        I’m still struggling with the calculus on groceries. I could go another 3 weeks or so without a grocery trip, but is that a good idea. We currently have ~250 confirmed cases in a city of about 150,000. In 3 weeks it will be more, so every person I see while shopping will have a higher chance of being infected. But traffic may be lower, and people (both the store staff and the customers) may be more serious about safety by then.

        Reply
      59. 59.

        CaseyL

        @chris: I am gobsmacked by the ingenuity.  How do people come up with this stuff?  She must have been dismembering some material for something else, pulled on it, watched it become “string” all by itself, and a lightbulb went off.  Thank you!

        (My comments have been getting “520’d” all evening; I first noticed it when trying to link to photos in the Artists Among Us thread.)

        Reply
      60. 60.

        dnfree

        The senior community (people 55 and over) I live in has several volunteers sewing masks. Orders are taken by email, payment left on the front door and masks delivered, and the proceeds are being donated to a local food pantry. Can’t think of a better plan than that!  Limit is two masks per household and orders are still coming in. Because it benefits a food pantry, some people donate more than the designated cost.

        Reply

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.