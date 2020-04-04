NO SEW MASK! 😷💗😷💗 Please share with your friends ! pic.twitter.com/ThUh1lKfNt — Constance Jones (@Constance8News) April 3, 2020

Paper: Surgical face masks effectively block the spread of seasonal coronaviruses in respiratory droplets, suggesting that masks could prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2. https://t.co/dbGDQW3xaB — Nature News & Comment (@NatureNews) April 4, 2020

The Oval Office Squatter might not wear one (given the snorting noises, he has enough trouble breathing through his nose that he’s afraid of further obstruction), but it’s beginning to look like the rest of us will be. If only because of social pressure — going out in public ‘undressed’ will start to draw negative attention, and that’s more effective than public health advisories in changing peoples’ behavior.

From Joseph G. Allen, assistant professor of exposure and assessment science, at the Washington Post, “You need to wear a mask. Here’s how”:

… Now let’s talk about the right way to use masks: Each person in your home should have a mask — absolutely no sharing. The mask should cover the bridge of your nose and cup your chin. There should be two straps, one that goes above your ear, and the other below How to put it on and take it off — what we call donning and doffing in my field (yes, those are the terms we use) — is also important. To put it on, use one hand to hold the outside of your homemade mask and put the top strap over your head, followed by the strap that goes below your ear. To take it off, don’t touch your mask, which could have infectious particles on it if you came into contact with someone infectious. Instead, take it off using the two straps. If you make one mask, wash it daily. If you make multiple masks, place the recently worn one in a bag and set it aside for five days (there shouldn’t be any virus left after that time). Wear a new one each day. Wash your hands when you’re done

Here is a useful chart on what materials to use for people that want to make a mask themselves. pic.twitter.com/RxwdsJn0uP — Nemesis (@pard0nmyfr3nch) April 4, 2020

Terrific & useful piece by Mr. @edyong209 about the debate over how SARS-CoV-2 transmits (droplet v aerosol) & what the evidence & the experts say about the public wearing masks. #Covid19 https://t.co/jtiXwUVeVz — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 3, 2020





… In Asia, masks aren’t just shields. They’re also symbols. They’re an affirmation of civic-mindedness and conscientiousness, and such symbols might be important in other parts of the world too. If widely used, masks could signal that society is taking the pandemic threat seriously. They might reduce the stigma foisted on sick people, who would no longer feel ashamed or singled out for wearing one. They could offer reassurance to people who don’t have the privilege of isolating themselves at home, and must continue to work in public spaces. “My staff have also mentioned that having a mask reminds them not to touch their face or put a pen in their mouth,” Bourouiba noted. Or masks could have the opposite effect. Whenever Santarpia sees someone wearing a mask in public, that person is constantly touching it, futzing with it, and pulling it down to wipe their mouth. “Masks are really uncomfortable, and no one wears them correctly,” he said. “Rather than being protective, you’ve put something on your face that makes you want to touch your face more, or to touch the outside of the mask, which is infectious. You’ve created a hazard for yourself that’s right on your face.”…

(1/2) New study just out, face masks effective for source control against influenza and seasonal coronaviruses, even reducing virus detection in aerosols in patients with coronavirus infections. 5 years of hard work to generate the data https://t.co/nXJOKLVTvk — Ben Cowling (@bencowling88) April 3, 2020

Yes. Cloth masks (less so than surgical masks & less again than N95 respirators) *can* reduce risk of inhaling potentially (an as yet unproven, but possible route of SARS-CoV-2 infection) infectious aerosols & can protect mouth/nose from impact of larger propelled wet droplets 1/ — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟🧻 (@MackayIM) April 4, 2020

👉There have been interesting & innovative additions to cloth mask designs & inserts of late but these haven't been put through tests. They may be more effective than those in earlier studies. More funding of research & some direction might have better-positioned us for now.

You can iron cloth masks to clean them. Would microwaving work, @c_drosten? https://t.co/nyVIMZaDWy — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) April 3, 2020

Designers are sewing fabric masks for those of us who want an extra layer of protection against coronavirus—and to ensure medical-grade supplies are reserved for the healthcare workers who really need them. https://t.co/ZXPaofeNmW — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 4, 2020