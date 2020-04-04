Hey guys- it’s time for you to highlight your special skills, whether it is drawing or baking or singing or banging on the drums or cooking or writing or floral arrangements- you name it, if you got a skill for it and want to show it off, here is the place to do it!
So I need to submit a couple of jpegs of my artwork to Cole or Watergirl? I was trying to figure this out last night. I don’t have a website to link to at this point.
Okay! My book, WIld Hare, made the Kirkus Review list of one hundred best indy books. Here’s the review: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/laura-koerber/wild-hare/
Bob Fallon is half-human and “half-forest spirit from the wild hare clan,” and he owns one of the last remaining bits of forested land in northern Wisconsin. It would be easy for him to dismiss humankind entirely—and on some days, that’s exactly what he wants to do. His clan’s mantra of “feed, fuck, fight” has governed a lot of his life, and he can’t help but feel a smoldering rage about the destruction of the forests and other injustices in his surroundings. Koerber’s characterization of Bob is perhaps the book’s strongest element; the protagonist’s jaded, acidic attitude will put readers perfectly into a noirish mindset. At the same time, Bob does a great job of providing context, both for the decaying world he inhabits and for his own limited abilities: “since I’m a fairy, why can’t I fix things?” When Arne, one of his few friends, is jailed for failing to pay speeding tickets, Bob starts raising money for his release, but this is easier said than done, as Bob has spent years avoiding townspeople, doing begrudging odd jobs for them, or outright stealing from them—and the state adds Arne’s room and board to the fine every day. Bob works inside and outside the law as he runs afoul of local militia, a congressman with shady ties, and a host of other fairies, spirits, and tricksters. Overall, the story manages to weave together a complex tapestry of themes, from climate change to poverty to what qualifies as morality in a world that’s facing catastrophe. The prose is clear and concise throughout, giving readers a sense of each scene and character through the protagonist’s eyes.
More reviews: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/50927751-wild-hare
I used to donate all sales to animal rescues but I gave half of my last check to Biden and half to Any Grath. Thank you for this opportunity to share our stuff!
if you got a skill for it and want to show it off
Balloon Juice After Dark traipsed in early today.
:)
Oh wow, that’s a terrific achievement with Kirkus. And it sounds like a great read.
- 5.
I have a new YA fantasy coming out on June 27. The release was delayed from May in the hopes that by then people would have energy for something other than worrying about the virus. It’s called THE WYSMAN. Here’s the blurb:
Street kids are dying. Does anyone care?
Former street kid Jarka is now an apprentice Wysman, training to advise the king. When poor children begin disappearing, he’s horrified to suspect that the monster grabbing them comes from the castle. His search for the truth takes him from digging up ancient history to battling those who want to beat or bleed the magic out of him. And whose side is the king on, in his determination to bind his nobles to him no matter what black arts they’ve been dabbling in?
ETA: Also, to Kattails @1, I’d like to see your art.
Impressive.
I used to donate all sales to animal rescues but I gave half of my last check to Biden and half to Any Grath
You are good people.
@Laura Koerber: Fantastic. Congrats
How about a pome? I used to rite pomes:
ONE MIDNIGHT, NEAR PADDINGTON
The clock hands clapped
and she left me to the square
once more a pumpkin
holding a slipper of air
Now where
might I find
the shape of a soul
to fit this dream
much less a kingdom
to give her
His clan’s mantra of “feed, fuck, fight” has governed a lot of his life,
That should have been the Baud! 2020! campaign slogan.
i can help you plan and execute asymmetrical, irregular, and unconventional wars, revolutions, revolts, rebellions, insurgencies, guerrilla campaigns, counter revolutions, counter insurgencies, and counter terrorism campaigns, Civil Affairs and PSYOP Operations.
So, a PTA President?
Edit: Or HOA Board member.
I just submitted two blog articles from my political rant page to the Florida Writers Association’s Royal Palm Literary Awards in the Nonfiction Short category.
I hope to get a story finished for their Annual Anthology soon, as well as a short fiction story to submit as well.
I’m making hours of live music on the internet. If you like modular synths and/or techno music :)
https://soundcloud.com/airwindows
It’s downloadable, but if you download it you get the real deal, basically the original master. 24/96k, for them as likes audio lots :)
As far as making a living, I’m a secondary school history teacher (and feeling pretty lucky at the moment to have a job that I’m not likely to lose, to be honest). But in my non-money-making life, I do photography and music.
My photography is here.
My music is here. Everything you hear is done by me, at home. I’m thinking about spending some money on a good electronic drum pad so I can finally add percussion & drums to the songs and finish them off completely.
Since open thread:
Coughing, sneezing, talking resulting in microdroplets floating in air, very interesting video.
Micro droplets suspending in air
Doesn’t directly address mask usage but obviously masks would block much of the projection of droplets during talking (and breathing) at least, and probably during coughing, sneezing too. Also an interesting bit about clearing the air with proper ventilation.
I sent TaMara my song for the times, an updated version of “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” for one of the respites. Been doing FB songs for my friends, next up is “It Must Have Been Moonglow.” I live on 5 acres and will be doing concerts for my 12 neighbor families once it warms up here in NW MT outside of course. +1 for amplification.
To any writers in the mystery and or horror genres:
Mystery & Horror LLC is opening up for submissions for a second volume of their popular MARDI GRAS MURDER anthology! Follow the link here for more info. http://www.mysteryandhorrorllc.com/submissions.html
I like to make bicycle frames and forks for garage hobbies – box of tubes and a torch type of stuff. Bicycles have such simplicity and beauty that I consider them art.
Wow, Kirkus! Congratulations!
I make things. All sorts of things, but my artsy side is taken up with utilitarian items constructed of walnut, leather, and brass.
Right now, I am making face masks from treasured tee shirt art.
I got a brother I just unfriended on Facebook. What kind of misery could you inflict on him?
I just sent a couple of jpegs to Watergirl, if that works. Right now I’m refreshing an old skill, calligraphy; I do watercolor flowers, seasonal images for commercial work (licensing). Have some new ideas percolating and honestly, the time at home lately has been super useful in just brushing up and being able to play and experiment.
I’ve always spent time outdoors and have been working on oil paintings. The gallery I have has been closed for 3 weeks, but he’s working on hanging in, he’s been in business for a while. So fingers crossed on that. I love to garden, and have a BS in Geology, so it all kind of slots together.
Great to see what everyone does!
I know a few people who write military romance, so …
Most Balloon Juice members qualify for the friends and family rate.
Inquiring minds want to know who gets stuck paying list price?
In failed artist news, the short story anthology that I submitted a story to got cancelled due to Covid-19 related financial difficulties. Feh.
@Adam L Silverman: What are the rates, flat rate vs hourly? Is there a minimum fee? “Kill” fee (heh) if I back out–Presume you keep the advance. Materials–do you supply or do I need to put up the rocket launcher? Fully insured? You’d show us how to get the most bang for our bucks? Work with reliable subcontractors? this is serious stuff here.
@Jack Canuck: Jack I especially love that soft gray dream of trees. Lovely
