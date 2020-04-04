Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

The house always wins.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Also, too.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shocking, but not surprising.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Han shot first.

Lighten up, Francis.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

What fresh hell is this?

We still have time to mess this up!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Verified, but limited!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

This is how realignments happen…

Mission Accomplished!

The Math Demands It!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Artists in Our Midst

Artists in Our Midst

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: 

Hey guys- it’s time for you to highlight your special skills, whether it is drawing or baking or singing or banging on the drums or cooking or writing or floral arrangements- you name it, if you got a skill for it and want to show it off, here is the place to do it!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • Chris Johnson
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Flanders' Other Neighbor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jack Canuck
  • Kattails
  • Laura Koerber
  • Mnemosyne
  • NotMax
  • PaulWartenberg
  • realbtl
  • Tom Levenson
  • Uncle Cosmo

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Kattails

      So I need to submit a couple of jpegs of my artwork to Cole or Watergirl?  I was trying to figure this out last night.  I don’t have a website to link to at this point.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Laura Koerber

      Okay!  My book, WIld Hare, made the Kirkus Review list of one hundred best indy books. Here’s the review: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/laura-koerber/wild-hare/

      Bob Fallon is half-human and “half-forest spirit from the wild hare clan,” and he owns one of the last remaining bits of forested land in northern Wisconsin. It would be easy for him to dismiss humankind entirely—and on some days, that’s exactly what he wants to do. His clan’s mantra of “feed, fuck, fight” has governed a lot of his life, and he can’t help but feel a smoldering rage about the destruction of the forests and other injustices in his surroundings. Koerber’s characterization of Bob is perhaps the book’s strongest element; the protagonist’s jaded, acidic attitude will put readers perfectly into a noirish mindset. At the same time, Bob does a great job of providing context, both for the decaying world he inhabits and for his own limited abilities: “since I’m a fairy, why can’t I fix things?” When Arne, one of his few friends, is jailed for failing to pay speeding tickets, Bob starts raising money for his release, but this is easier said than done, as Bob has spent years avoiding townspeople, doing begrudging odd jobs for them, or outright stealing from them—and the state adds Arne’s room and board to the fine every day. Bob works inside and outside the law as he runs afoul of local militia, a congressman with shady ties, and a host of other fairies, spirits, and tricksters. Overall, the story manages to weave together a complex tapestry of themes, from climate change to poverty to what qualifies as morality in a world that’s facing catastrophe. The prose is clear and concise throughout, giving readers a sense of each scene and character through the protagonist’s eyes.

      More reviews: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/50927751-wild-hare

      I used to donate all sales to animal rescues but I gave half of my last check to Biden and half to Any Grath.  Thank you for this opportunity to share our stuff!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I have a new YA fantasy coming out on June 27. The release was delayed from May in the hopes that by then people would have energy for something other than worrying about the virus. It’s called THE WYSMAN. Here’s the blurb:

      Street kids are dying. Does anyone care?

      Former street kid Jarka is now an apprentice Wysman, training to advise the king. When poor children begin disappearing, he’s horrified to suspect that the monster grabbing them comes from the castle. His search for the truth takes him from digging up ancient history to battling those who want to beat or bleed the magic out of him. And whose side is the king on, in his determination to bind his nobles to him no matter what black arts they’ve been dabbling in?

      ETA: Also, to Kattails @1, I’d like to see your art.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Uncle Cosmo

      How about a pome? I used to rite pomes:

      ONE MIDNIGHT, NEAR PADDINGTON

      The clock hands clapped
      and she left me to the square

      once more a pumpkin
      holding a slipper of air

      Now where
      might I find
      the shape of a soul
      to fit this dream

      much less a kingdom
      to give her

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m a low intensity warfare specialisr.

      i can help you plan and execute asymmetrical, irregular, and unconventional wars, revolutions, revolts, rebellions, insurgencies, guerrilla campaigns, counter revolutions, counter insurgencies, and counter terrorism campaigns, Civil Affairs and PSYOP Operations.

      Most Balloon Juice members qualify for the friends and family rate. Email today for a quote on a bespoke low intensity warfare operation that will make you the envy of your family, friends, and colleagues!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Adam L Silverman:

      i can help you plan and execute asymmetrical, irregular, and unconventional wars, revolutions, revolts, rebellions, insurgencies, guerrilla campaigns, counter revolutions, counter insurgencies, and counter terrorism campaigns, Civil Affairs and PSYOP Operations.

      So, a PTA President?

      Edit: Or HOA Board member.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PaulWartenberg

      I just submitted two blog articles from my political rant page to the Florida Writers Association’s Royal Palm Literary Awards in the Nonfiction Short category.

      I hope to get a story finished for their Annual Anthology soon, as well as a short fiction story to submit as well.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chris Johnson

      I’m making hours of live music on the internet. If you like modular synths and/or techno music :)

      https://soundcloud.com/airwindows

      It’s downloadable, but if you download it you get the real deal, basically the original master. 24/96k, for them as likes audio lots :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jack Canuck

      As far as making a living, I’m a secondary school history teacher (and feeling pretty lucky at the moment to have a job that I’m not likely to lose, to be honest). But in my non-money-making life, I do photography and music.

      My photography is here.

      My music is here. Everything you hear is done by me, at home. I’m thinking about spending some money on a good electronic drum pad so I can finally add percussion & drums to the songs and finish them off completely.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Bill Arnold

      Since open thread:
      Coughing, sneezing, talking resulting in microdroplets floating in air, very interesting video.
      Micro droplets suspending in air
      Doesn’t directly address mask usage but obviously masks would block much of the projection of droplets during talking (and breathing) at least, and probably during coughing, sneezing too. Also an interesting bit about clearing the air with proper ventilation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      realbtl

      I  sent TaMara my song for the times, an updated version of “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” for one of the respites.  Been doing FB songs for my friends, next up is “It Must Have Been Moonglow.”  I live on 5 acres and will be doing concerts for my 12 neighbor families once it warms up here in NW MT outside of course.  +1 for amplification.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Flanders' Other Neighbor

      I like to make bicycle frames and forks for garage hobbies – box of tubes and a torch type of stuff.  Bicycles have such simplicity and beauty that I consider them art.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      A Ghost to Most

      I make things. All sorts of things, but my artsy side is taken up with utilitarian items constructed of walnut, leather, and brass.

      Right now, I am making face masks from treasured tee shirt art.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kattails

      I just sent a couple of jpegs to Watergirl, if that works.  Right now I’m refreshing an old skill, calligraphy;  I do watercolor flowers, seasonal images for commercial work (licensing). Have some new ideas percolating and honestly, the time at home lately has been super useful in just brushing up and being able to play and experiment.

      I’ve always spent time outdoors and have been working on oil paintings. The gallery I have has been closed for 3 weeks, but he’s working on hanging in, he’s been in business for a while. So fingers crossed on that. I love to garden, and have a BS in Geology, so it all kind of slots together.

      Great to see what everyone does!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mnemosyne

      In failed artist news, the short story anthology that I submitted a story to got cancelled due to Covid-19 related financial difficulties. Feh.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kattails

      @Adam L Silverman: What are the rates, flat rate vs hourly?  Is there a minimum fee?  “Kill” fee (heh) if I back out–Presume you keep the advance. Materials–do you supply or do I need to put up the rocket launcher?  Fully insured? You’d show us how to get the most bang for our bucks? Work with reliable subcontractors? this is serious stuff here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.