Military Life: Leto on Life in the Military

Today we kick off Episode 6 of the 8-part Guest Post series: Military Life: Two Perspectives

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Military Life: Two Perspectives with Leto and Avalune

The topic today is Life in the Military, from Leto’s perspective.  Next Saturday, we’ll hear Avalune’s perspective on military life and family.

*****

“This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill – the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill – you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes.” – Morpheus

Military Life: Leto on Life in the Military

I’ve thought a lot about this post, how I would convey to you what/how “Military Life” is like. It’s both simultaneously utterly thrilling and utterly banal. It’s intense flashes of manic, head-on-fire action followed by prolonged bouts of the utterly mundane. It’s not so different than any office worker trying to leave for the day, and then their boss dropping a fucking volcano potato on their desk with a due date of two weeks ago (because the original email was sent out four weeks ago and it sat in the exec’s inbox for three weeks and four days before they were reminded that this was due TWO WEEKS AGO).

Humans have tried to capture war through the ages in various forms. On walls, vases, books, paintings, music, and movies. Our current generational attempt focuses on special forces and everything they go through. Honestly I hate most of those films. Even the ones that try to show a human side to their people, not just ACTION! EXPLOSIONS! FANCY GEAR!, fall flat for me. The movie/series I’ll return to time and again is Band of Brothers. And it’s not for any of the war scenes, though those are very well executed. It’s the banal moments that hold the most significance for me. People being corrected for uniform infractions, reveling in taking a hot shower after not doing so for months on end, and imitating your boss while being stuck doing tedious shit. The reason I love those is because that’s military life.

The action parts, if you actually ever see any, are mere blips in your career. Get around vets and you’ll hear us say, “Oh you were at X; yeah, that sucked” and we’ll kind of leave it at that. But we’ll spend ages talking about the kid who got shoved into a wall locker at basic training and told, “I WANNA HEAR MICHAEL JACKSON! SING BEAT IT!” because he wouldn’t stop humming while the Training Instructor was trying to show everyone how to fold their shirts properly. Or we talk about the time the guys from Civil Engineering didn’t get a dig permit before digging out near the Radar Approach Control Facility, subsequently severing the 200 pair fiber cable controlling the main radar for the airfield because they thought it was a tree root, continued digging and then hit the main water line which shot water up 50ft and filled the hole with 10ft of water. I laughed then, I’m laughing now.

One of the main complaints I heard, and still hear, is that the recruiter lied to them/a family member/a friend. Yes, we have some shit recruiters. They’re salesmen. But there’s also no way that they can answer every question a person has about military life because it’s too vast. There’s no one single path that everyone travels down. It’s like life or time. It’s relative. We do share some common experiences: basic training, tech school, first assignment, last assignment, leaving the service… and that’s about it. I’ve thought about if I had a time machine and I could tell my younger self what to expect, how to better prepare for what’s coming up. Honestly? I don’t know if I could distill it into some sort of essential map to better follow. Also I don’t know if would want to.

The experiences that I had, all the good and all the bad, shaped me into who I am today. To go back and to fiddle with that would be to produce something wholly unrecognizable now. On top of that, at 21, I was still a knucklehead who didn’t want to listen to anyone about jack shit. I also want to point out that we do have some really good recruiters who try to prepare their folk for what’s coming. But they can only do so much. “Yes it’s going to suck. We all had to do it. You’re going to get yelled at like you’ve never been yelled at before. They’re going to expect you to move before they’ve said to move, but if you move before they say to move you’re going to get yelled at. Do what you’re told and you’ll be out of there before you know it.”

For most of though, Charles explained it the best:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair …, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way …”

Never in a million years would I try to sell someone on going in, especially now. But if they were to ask me for advice, I’d play it as straight as I could. It’s the same that I did for our son. One of the best things so far has been comparing stories with him. He’s a military brat, doesn’t know any other world, thought he knew a fair amount, but after going active duty he’s gained a whole new insight about some of the things I did, the reasons for them. An insight he’d never have if he’d stayed civilian, and not because I haven’t told him about things, which I have, but because he wouldn’t have had the proper frame of reference to appreciate it. At the same time I try to not pry too much, nor offer up too much advice (unless he asks for it) because this is his journey, not mine. I did my 22 and I’m happy where I am. This is his time, his experience, so I don’t want to rob him of that. He has enough NCOs breathing down his neck, he doesn’t need helicopter dad NCO doing the same.

As I close this out I’d like to take this opportunity to thank WaterGirl and John for giving me a chance to talk to everyone about this. I’d also like to thank everyone who dropped in to ask a question or share their stories. Seeing vets pop out of the woodwork is always a satisfying thing just because of solidarity, plus most of you have good stories that you tell well. So thank you. With that, the floor’s open and I’m here for the next few hours. Have at it!

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Leto

      Hey everyone! I’m here, watching Casino Royale (the best Bond film next to Goldfinger), and having coffee. See everyone in the comments :)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Eunicecycle

      Hi Leto, thanks for sharing your insights. It just reminded me of a nephew who was always a bit of a wild one, and a recruiter talked him into joining the military. When he was telling us about it, he said, “I need to get out of here. I’m tired of people telling me what to do.” No,he didn’t make it. He didn’t get a dishonorable discharge, it was “for the good of the service” or something like that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      raven

      It was just so different 50+ years ago. Ya’ll are smarter and better trained than we ever were. When I think about Project 100,000

      and the stupidity of taking underprivileged and undereducated to counter draft deferments it still makes my blood boil. Even though I was 17 year old kid my background from an educated family and my reading ability put me in the upper reaches of the Army. There certainly are similarities in terms of the boredom punctuated with moments of terror but much of it is different. Now, for the grunts it’s probably similar except that their time in the bush is probably much more limited in the current shit. It’s also important to point out how few are really in the shit. Sure there are mines (IED) and the odd angry incoming but most people in the military (and this includes “the greatest generation) are pretty far removed from combat. E.B. Sledge in his “With the Old Breed at Pelilu and Okinawa” points out that people 50 yards behind the line don’t really know what it’s like. God bless those poor motherfuckers who really were “the point of the spear”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jager

      @Leto:

      When I was in Army basic, we had Labor Day weekend off. (noon Saturday to 6 pm Monday) Everybody had big plans, not me. I bussed 90 miles to a little resort town on a lake, rented a room, bought a loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter, a bag of chips and a half-gallon of milk, then watched a baseball game on TV. Fell asleep, woke up at 10 found a pizza house, ate a large pepperoni along with a couple of beers and went to bed again. I was so tired of being asshole to elbow with other guys, that unless I went out to eat I just stayed in the room, by myself. I felt like a new man when I got back to basic.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      @Eunicecycle: General, hopefully under honorable conditions. If I was black I’d still be in Leavenworth but, as it is, somehow I got an honorable (there was also a “reenlistment code” on your 214 and mine was “hell no”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      raven

      @Jager: When I was in basic at Campbell in 66 they sent us HOME halfway through for Christmas . Now for a 17 year old skin and bones kid it didn’t matter much but some of the guys with weight issues ended up getting recycled because it was just enough time to fall out of shape.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Leto

      @Amir Khalid: Ha! Was hoping someone would remember the original; for me I’m referencing the Daniel Craig re-make of the series. The OG Casino was a bit too campy ;)

      @Eunicecycle: yeah, I’ve trained a fair number of troops like that. For some the military is a course correction in their life. Helps temper them, refocus them, and in some cases saves them. For others it’s oil and water. We try to determine that early on in the process to save everyone the headache of what will ensue.

      @raven: One of the things that tripped up most people in my career field is the fact that Air Force Technical Orders are written at the 10th grade reading level. You would think that wouldn’t be a problem until you find out that most kids never make it there. When I was an instructor, a good part of my time was making sure the kids understood wtf they were reading. Making sense of the TO, how to navigate it, how to find information. You could see it click for some people, that “A-HA!” Moment. For others it was always a struggle.

      Also regarding combat, that’s still true. On the mega bases, it was basically like living in the States. The team of people I deployed with to Iraq, and I’m considering the entire team of 80 members even though we were all split up to different parts of the country, several of us saw lots of action. One group was hit by an IED and their people sent home early. Another faced repeated shelling, with a few receiving the Purple Heart for wounds sustained.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kirk Spencer

      @raven: It’s always different. And it’s always the same. I mean, was 80s-90s and saw the folk from yours and the folk coming in, so I could see what you’re talking about re brains.

      Yet we were all soldiers. And you know what I mean, none of that crap they put in movies. It ain’t the blood you share, it’s, well, like Leto said. The guys who found the perfect spot to duck away too bad there was all that poison sumac there. The LT with too much time on his hands who… yeah.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Leto

      @Jager@raven: Man… that doesn’t happen anymore! Once in basic, you’re there for the duration. Here’s my end of basic story: I graduated right after Fourth of July, but during that last week is when the families would come in for the parade and graduation ceremony. You’d usually get two days off, by which you could go with your families (if they came), and “be normal” for 48 hours. What that meant for me was going to Burger King, eating a greasy ass burger, then heading over to a distant cousin’s house for Avalune, the kid, and my parents to hang out. When they dropped me off several hours later I was greeted at the barracks door by our TI yelling at me for “being late!!!” Apparently at the end of week 1 we’d been docked 4 hours from our leave time and I, along with so many others, had forgotten that. To top that off, the greasy BK burger made me sick (because I’d eaten nothing but really good/clean food for 5 1/2 weeks), and I felt like shit the rest of the night.

       

      Good times :)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      @Leto: I studied the GI Bill and GED as part of my dissertation and the GED was created because the education component of the post WW2 Bill was basically for post secondary education (trade schools and such were included) but almost half of those who served in that war didn’t have a secondary credential so they created the GED to allow them to gain that credential.

       

      “Soldier” by Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Herbert has a part in it that looks at how many people there actually were in the field at any one time in Vietnam and it was a ridiculously low number. Yea, you are right, the logistical tail has always wagged the dog.

      One thing you haven’t discussed it the “inter-service” and even inside the various unit “conflict”. In my experience the military fostered that kind of shit as way to promote unit pride. I know guys who think you weren’t shit unless you were in THEIR unit.  Everyone hated the signal corps until they needed air called in.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jager

      @raven:

      I was a squad leader in basic at Fort Wood, had a kid in my squad who was on the “fat boy diet”. Didn’t help, he’d spent 10 bucks a night at the ice cream truck. He got recycled and we didn’t miss him, damn he was a whiny little, but fat, shit. His mother sent him cases of treats, he’d sit on his bunk and gorge himself and never share.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      @Leto: Army times, 2017

       

      Most Americans can look forward to taking a little time off around Christmas, and that includes tens of thousands of future soldiers in the midst of basic training.

      Fort Jackson, South Carolina, the Army’s biggest basic training post, had several thousand of its own to ship off for Victory Block Leave a week before the holiday, set to return on Jan. 3.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      raven

      @Jager: The one guy I have vivd memories of looked just like Pet Pyle in Full Metal. I have my yearbook from basic and I go right to him when I open it.

       

      You know that now the Marines do specialty training at the Army bases? I knew a guy who was USMC Motor Trans and he did his AIT at Lost in the Woods. Ditto Arty, they all go to Ft Sill.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Leto

      Here’s another basic story, with bonus bad recruiter content:

      When you get to basic training, you usually arrive in the dead of night. I think we got off the plane around 11pm, on the bus and at Lackland by 12am, where you’re then greeted by the same sloped forehead Neanderthal you saw in the basic training video playing at the recruiters office, and prayed you’d never meet, yelling at you to, “GET THE FUCK OFF MY BUS!!! NOW NOW NOW NOW NOW!!!” You then spend the next several hours standing on these yellow footprints spray painted on the ground, dropping and picking up your bags, and getting to know the specific brand of cigarettes the TIs smoke because they’ve taken a personal interest in your and are 3” from your face “gently reminding you” of your many imperfections.

      You then are taken to your barracks room where you’re told to find an empty bed, stand between it and the lockers, and put your luggage on the bed. A team of 5-6 TIs then proceed to empty the contents on the bed because they’re looking for any contraband. A few beds down, one of the guys empties a complete set of hunting gear (minus guns/knives) onto the bed. The TIs howl in laughter and ask him why the fuck he brought any of this stuff. The guy stammers out the the recruiter said he’d have time “to hunt”. Again, the TI’s howl in laughter. They then proceed to make him dress up in all his highlighter orange glory and march around the barracks yelling, “DON’T SHOOT, I’M HUMAN! DON’T SHOOT, I’M HUMAN!”

      You want to laugh at this because it’s probably one of the funniest things you’ve seen. It’s like a John Candy movie come to life. But you don’t because any sound will invite the furies to visit you early and you don’t want that.

      /end scene

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Leto

      @trollhattan: A friend of mine shared that with me earlier in the week and I knew it had to accompany the post. :)

       

      @raven: OMG, the amount of “you’re shit unless you’re X” is/was still alive and kicking. Every career field has that. For comm it’s “Without comm, there’s no bombs!” I remember seeing a whole list of those sharpied onto a picnic table in Kuwait. They were funny.

      The best way to relate this is, it’s like family and siblings. The siblings (different branches/units/etc…) all pick on each other. We all give each other shit, and we are allowed to give each other shit. But as soon as someone else comes along and tries to stir it up, we all come together and focus fire out.

      Unless it’s the Coast Guard. /s

      Reply
    18. 18.

      raven

      @Leto: Here’s a strange one for you. This guy, Sgt Dallas Pinkney III was my DI. He’d been a grunt in Korea and said he knew as an 11B he would die in the Nam (he didn’t). I always wondered what happened to him so I’d google him now and then. I came across this picture on the Stars and Stripes site. It’s from when he created the USAUER Drill team! He was one strak motherfucker and at the end of basic he gathered us and said “I know we were tough on you but the politicians are sending you to a war and we hope we gave you a bit of discipline that might save your life”.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Leto

      @raven: I’m not surprised by that? I’m sure it’s part of trying to reduce resources spent on duplicate efforts, as well as more total force integration. But some of the more long term studies have found that doing these types of integration, specifically the mega joint bases here in the states, are just a massive waste of funds.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      @Amir Khalid:

      Which Casino Royale?

      Heh! Good one.

       

      @Leto:

      Enjoyed both Casino Royale and Goldfinger. But pound for pound, From Russia, With Love is the best Bond film.

      ETA: I remember when dopes were claiming that Daniel Craig just wasn’t right for the role of Bond. But he has nailed it. And it is a crazy sign of the times that they have had to delay the upcoming Bond film.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Zelma

      Very interesting posts. I have two cousins-in-law who were in the services. One was a Marine in Vietnam; the other spend 22 years in the Navy as an aeronautics tech so he spent a lot of time on carriers. He was in for the first Gulf War. For both, the service was formative of who they are and both talk about the funny stuff, not the tough stuff.

      I know that the quality of the services has increased without the draft, but I can’t help but feel the volunteer military has created a gap between the country and its military. When I was growing up post-WWII, there were so many who had shared the same (or similar) experience. Now it’s like a different world for most.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      narya

      Comments about reading/comprehension level are interesting. Dad was in the Army from 50-52; one battalion went to Korea, one to Germany. He went to Germany. He kept getting sent to training/education sessions, because dad is smart and literate (only HS education, and still one of the smarter people I’ve every met), and they had to send SOMEone, and a lot of guys around him weren’t quite so literate.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jager

      @Leto:

      A college friend of mine went to Army OCS, Some guy from Lousiana brought a fishing motor and gear with him when he arrived at the Benning School for Boys, he put it in the luggage room. Of course, the training officers went bug shit on the guy when they found his gear. He told them, “I heard there was some good fishin’ around here.” From then to graduation he was called “Fisherman” and got a never-ending ton of shit.

      Reply

