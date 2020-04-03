Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Reality always wins in the end.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Lighten up, Francis.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Mission Accomplished!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Also, too.

How has Obama failed you today?

Word salad with all caps

Wetsuit optional.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I personally stopped the public option…

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thank You

Thank You

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: 

Cheryl retweeted this earlier tonight. I’ve been to Fergus Falls, MN. It’s a couple hundred miles from where I grew up. I have no specific idea why an ambulance from that place is in Queens tonight, but I have a general idea: the people there care. If at all possible, I know that New York will be there for you when you need us. I hope the crew from Fergus Falls has enough PPE to stay healthy. The next couple of weeks are going to suck for all of us.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Cameron
  • Central Planning
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Elizabelle
  • gbbalto
  • HRA
  • joel hanes
  • Keith P
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Mary G
  • raven
  • sdhays
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      Keith P

      . I have no specific idea why an ambulance from that place is in Queens tonight, but I have a general idea:

      It’s a smuggling operation intended to make Trump look bad when, in fact, he’s very strongly and powerfully doing perfect.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      People are basically cooperative animals. You have to work hard, as Trump does, to try to split them. We’ll heal, but man I wish we could get him out of office this very minute and silence him after that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mallard Filmore

      O/T !!!
      Kern High School District has dropped zoom for online classes. Some classes were invaded by hate images and porn.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TS (the original)

      @Cameron:

      Cuomo spoke of this on his presser this morning. With no centralised help, everyone is helping each other. This shows the failure of trump not anything he can claim.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      Fergus Falls was in the news a few months ago.  A Der Spiegel journalist wrote a fanciful story about them being Trump admiration central.

      Um, no.  Story fell apart, journalist was fired, and Fergus Falls (a very nice little community, way up north) was on the map.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Central Planning

      I found out a friend who lives in Maryland is recovering from covid-19.

      He said he was not able to get a test confirming whether he had it or not. He would only get one if he were in such a bad condition he would have to check in to a hospital.

      I can’t even begin to imagine how many people are really infected.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      That Fergus Falls ambulance traveled 1,400 miles to be in place to assist New Yorkers.

      Thank you, Minnesota.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mary G

      It’s like fires in California – one breaks out where you are and the first thing you see are engines from near communities, and by the next day they are from all over the state and even Nevada.

      ETA: This is why I don’t give up on America, but I have been tempted lately.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HRA

      This is who we are and not who we are portrayed every day from the White House. Thank you for sending this tonight.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      A WWII soldier carrying a donkey. Because the field is mined & if the donkey was free, it would likely detonate a charge & kill everyone.

      So during difficult times the first ones you have to keep under control are the jackasses who don't understand the danger & do as they please. pic.twitter.com/WqRhNtUF77
      — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) April 3, 2020

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @Mary G:

      The description is incorrect.In July 1958 French soldiers (13e demi-brigade de Légion étrangère) in the Middle east found a starving donkey, they rescued it and it became their mascot, they named him Bambi. pic.twitter.com/tsTjjamH0W

      — Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) April 3, 2020

      True? Who knows, but it sounds more plausible to me. Both are good stories. :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TS (the original)

      @Cameron:

      Do you think the fact that it’s a lie would stop him?

      I think the number that would believe him is getting smaller by the minute – he can scream about fake media but they are streaming Cuomo every day.

      And Rachel has NMFTG – and is calling trump out on everything.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      joel hanes

      @Elizabelle:

      Fergus Falls (a very nice little community, way up north)

      One of the only places in the world in which mooseberries  (which are a key ingredient in flying saucer fuel) can be found.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      A good story following the fraudulent Der Spiegel story.  First page is in German, just hit what looks like “accept” and you will get the English language story.

      A Fantastic Town

      Fergus Falls in Minnesota is one of the places Claas Relotius spread untruths about. A visit to a small town where the only thing left for a DER SPIEGEL reporter to do is apologize.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sdhays

      @Central Planning: I found out earlier this week that a colleague of mine in Arlington probably has COVID-19, but also doesn’t have serious enough symptoms to get tested. It’s just crazy that we’re still having to ration testing like this. Are we going to even going to be able to do South Korea-style mass testing by the end of summer, assuming we have the will

      ETA: He’s early 30’s and very fit, so he’s probably going to be fine. I least I hope so…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      joel hanes

      @TS (the original):

      The networks are beginning to cut away from his pressers while Himself speaks.

      Jesus, I can’t believe we had to get to this point for them to finally get a fucking clue.

      Now if only the FTFNYT … nah.  Never happen.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.