Ambulances from Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota and more, waiting for calls in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens pic.twitter.com/CNXxf0hT5n — katie honan (@katie_honan) April 3, 2020

Cheryl retweeted this earlier tonight. I’ve been to Fergus Falls, MN. It’s a couple hundred miles from where I grew up. I have no specific idea why an ambulance from that place is in Queens tonight, but I have a general idea: the people there care. If at all possible, I know that New York will be there for you when you need us. I hope the crew from Fergus Falls has enough PPE to stay healthy. The next couple of weeks are going to suck for all of us.