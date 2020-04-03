Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Open Thread: Face Masks Are The Hottest Accessory Of 2020 (sigh)

Open Thread: Face Masks Are The Hottest Accessory Of 2020 (sigh)

18 Comments

Today Gov. Polis asked everyone to wear a mask when out in public.

I used these instructions to make a mask, though a friend of mine is sewing masks for family and friends and hers will be much more stylish, I’m sure.

Scout was not happy.

Open thread

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, fuck me.

      That settles it – I gotta find a bandana or something. Or just pull up my turtleneck over my face Bazooka Joe-style.

      Or just not go out in public again like, ever.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Was out at Lidl this afternoon, and would say more than half of the shoppers (not many) were masked.

      Waiting in line, read the NYT breaking news that cloth masks were now recommended, but der Trump would not be wearing one himself.

      No chicken whatsoever in the case, not that I was shopping for it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Damn, New York had 690 people die today, that is more than the total virus deaths for New Jersey, the state with the next highest deaths.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      Ha! Governor DeWine said something about maybe requiring people to wear masks whenever they go out, so I went to etsy and got this. Faux élégante, non?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kelly

      I wear a neck gaiter, sort of a stand alone turtleneck that I can cover my nose and mouth with, over a bandanna tied bandit style. The bandanna is doubled over which gives me 3 layers.  The neck gaiter is very stretchy, goes all the way around my head, tucks into my collar, sealing most of the gaps.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      I keep looking at masks on Etsy. but the fact is that I need to stay home. This cracked me up. Too bad I don’t have any of these:

      I made a Jockstrap Mask Tutorial, because I’m ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/JiYhV3K8uh
      — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) April 3, 2020

      Reply
    10. 10.

      chris

      I put new filters in my industrial organic vapour mask and I’m good to go. It’s basically a reusable N95 and might even be overkill but I can’t sew worth a damn. Should be fun at the grocery store tomorrow.
      Looks like this.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Aleta

      Check this for Kushner’s fingerprints

      (Post) In September 2018, the Trump administration received detailed plans for a new machine designed to churn out millions of protective respirator masks at high speed during a pandemic.

      The plans, submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) by medical manufacturer O&M Halyard, were the culmination of a venture unveiled almost three years earlier by the Obama administration.
      But HHS did not proceed with making the machine.

      The project was one of two N95 mask ventures — totaling $9.8 million — that the federal government embarked on over the past five years to better prepare for pandemics.

      An HHS spokesperson, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post that although Halyard’s plans were feasible, no funding was available to build the machine.

      HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, the department that solicited the Halyard design, had a budget of nearly $1.5 billion for 2020, according to an HHS report.

      More  at the link

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      I thought I was getting the Thunderdome with Tina Turner, not this clown with the baggy suit..

      That’s my new comeback around the house, “Forget it, Jake, it’s Thunderdome.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      raven

      My bride spent the day making them. We drove about 30 miles to get 10 years of elastic yesterday and she was off to the races.

      Reply

