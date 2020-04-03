Today Gov. Polis asked everyone to wear a mask when out in public.

#breaking: @GovofCO is asking all Coloradoans to wear cloth coverings when they are going out of the house to do things like go to the grocery store. However, the Governor says non-medical masks should be worn to save resources. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/Y4kTlWquGo — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) April 3, 2020

I used these instructions to make a mask, though a friend of mine is sewing masks for family and friends and hers will be much more stylish, I’m sure.

Scout was not happy.

Open thread