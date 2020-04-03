On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Following up on Alain’s visit to the Udvar-Hazy Center, I thought I’d post some photos from our visit to this museum in Pensacola. We’ve been taking Snowbird Florida trips for six years now, and last year our destination was the Panhandle.

I’m an aviation buff, WWII piston planes especially. Every person we talked to around Pensacola said we had to visit this museum. They were right – there were more planes than I’ve ever seen in one place, from WWI to modern times … including a few I built as models as a kid.

There were WWI planes, Korean war jets, and a bunch of piston engine aircraft I’d never seen before that were designed too late for WWII and obsolete for Korea.