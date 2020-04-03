Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Mission Accomplished!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

The Math Demands It!

Yes we did.

The revolution will be supervised.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Too inconsequential to be sued

The house always wins.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

We have all the best words.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We still have time to mess this up!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

This is how realignments happen…

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Shocking, but not surprising.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL

On The Road – frosty – National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

We have a treat today – wahoo!

 

Have a good and safe weekend, see you Monday.

 

Following up on Alain’s visit to the Udvar-Hazy Center, I thought I’d post some photos from our visit to this museum in Pensacola. We’ve been taking Snowbird Florida trips for six years now, and last year our destination was the Panhandle.

I’m an aviation buff, WWII piston planes especially. Every person we talked to around Pensacola said we had to visit this museum. They were right – there were more planes than I’ve ever seen in one place, from WWI to modern times … including a few I built as models as a kid.

There were WWI planes, Korean war jets, and a bunch of piston engine aircraft I’d never seen before that were designed too late for WWII and obsolete for Korea.

On The Road - frosty - National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL 6
Pensacola, FLFebruary 22, 2019

F4U Corsair

On The Road - frosty - National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL 5
Pensacola, FLFebruary 22, 2019

SBD Dauntless. This is one of the planes that were recovered from the bottom of Lake Michigan, where the Navy had established its carrier qualifications unit in Chicago, safe from German submarines. Every Navy pilot had to complete eight takeoffs and landings on a converted lake steamer. Planes that crashed or ditched sank to the bottom. 50 years later they started to be brought back up.

On The Road - frosty - National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL 4
Pensacola, FLFebruary 22, 2019

P-40 Tomahawk, painted in Flying Tiger colors.

On The Road - frosty - National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL 3
Pensacola, FLFebruary 22, 2019

Japanese Zero

On The Road - frosty - National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL 2
Pensacola, FLFebruary 22, 2019

NC4, the first plane to fly the Atlantic in 1919. This was one of the WW1 era planes. There was also a Fokker D7, Nieuport 28, and a Sopwith Camel.

On The Road - frosty - National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL 1
Pensacola, FLFebruary 22, 2019

There were at least a dozen carrier models, some of which had incredible detail, which several guys (I’m going to assume it’s guys) put in thousands of hours making. This is the Intrepid, which is now a museum in the Hudson on the west side of NYC. It’s also worth a visit.

On The Road - frosty - National Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FLFebruary 22, 2019

This is the model of the Hornet. Along with its other accomplishments, it was probably most famous for launching the Doolittle Raid of 16 Army B-25s on Japan in April 1942. The model shows a few Grumman F4F Navy fighters. The stripes are where the B-25 pilots had to keep their wheels so that the inboard wing wouldn’t hit the island of the carrier — even though they were medium bombers they were huge in comparison.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.