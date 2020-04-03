Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: THE SPICE MUST FLOW!

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: THE SPICE MUST FLOW!

Just one more dungpile as we attempt to navigate the neverending river of filth…

Required disclosure: I never actually managed to plow through Dune, not even during my sf-obsessed teen years when I had all the time in the world. But from what I remember of deformed monster and would-be tyrant Baron Harkonnen, at least he managed to accomplish a few things…

Whoops:

These days everyone not on his payroll, or in the death cult, just assumes he’s lying about everything.

    1. 1.

      joel hanes

      Trump is Raban Harkonnen, not the old Baron, Vladimir.

      That makes Jared a pale simulacrum of Feyd-Rautha, without the intelligence or the physical skills.

    2. 2.

      cain

      Our president seems to live in his own reality. Maybe he doesn’t think he’s lying, he’s just on a different plane, and when it sucks he moves to another plane where the odds was that he made a decision that was good previous. Crikey

    4. 4.

      opiejeanne

      I’ve been musing about what it will be like when it’s safe to leave home again. Will we be freaked out by close contact, by unmasked people, by huggers?

      I think it will feel very strange for a while, and I’m expecting to live this way for quite a few months, maybe a couple of years.

    8. 8.

      sanjeevs

      Reporting tonight it’s clear that there are huge, huge fortunes being made now on the COVID Crisis. We keep hearing that states and cities are having to bid against each other to purchase lifesaving goods. But who are the counter parties?

      Those folks have a product in short supply and customers who are willing to pay anything because they need it to prevent residents of their states from dying. The US doing airlifts to bring supplies from abroad for private contractors is part of this. But only one part.

      It’s pretty clear the states know what is happening. But they can’t investigate or attack the people who have the product they need. So it’s implicit if you read between the lines but it’s not explicit.

      If you’ve got the right connections and access to trade networks and political power there are fortunes to be made starting bidding wars for products people are literally dying for. This is much uglier than I think most people imagine. And it’s being made possible by no clear federal response or a federal response which wants to eave disaster response to private sector markets.

      https://twitter.com/joshtpm/status/1245932600839090176

    9. 9.

      Darkrose

      I am so exhausted. I was on the phone for three hours with one of my best and oldest friends. She’s having a rough time, and we listened to each other and sympathized until she started talking about politics. She’s a Bernie stan, and…I’m not. I tried to stay cool, but when she went all-in on the conspiracy theory stuff, I got pissed. We ended okay, on an agreement that we’ll vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is, but it’s frustrating that someone as smart as she is seems to think that people voting for the other guy is OMG RIGGED

      More than anything else, I will probably never stop disliking him for not being realistic with his supporters and allowing the conspiracy theories to fester.

