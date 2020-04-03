Just one more dungpile as we attempt to navigate the neverending river of filth…

Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

Required disclosure: I never actually managed to plow through Dune, not even during my sf-obsessed teen years when I had all the time in the world. But from what I remember of deformed monster and would-be tyrant Baron Harkonnen, at least he managed to accomplish a few things…

Don’t get him riled. He knows people with bonesaws. pic.twitter.com/YtJJRcltPJ — Hoodlum in Lockup again ???? (@HoodlumRIP) April 2, 2020

Whoops:

Trump also said he had spoken to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who had in turn spoken with Russian President Putin. But a Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the conversation hadn’t happened and that no production cut had been agreed with the Saudishttps://t.co/NBDaWQliPl — Sebastian Sienkiewicz (@Amdalleq) April 2, 2020

These days everyone not on his payroll, or in the death cult, just assumes he’s lying about everything.