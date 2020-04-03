Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: TGIF — Maybe?

Friday Morning Open Thread: TGIF — Maybe?

Remember when we had reason to be hopeful?…

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Someone asked me today how would @BarackObama have handled this crisis? Answer in one word – Better. Ok, two words. Much better.

      But would have been criticized much worse for it. #OneDeathIsTooMany

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      I know Obama is supposed to remain detached and presidential, but I still wish he would speak up to point out what a different world it would now be if his pandemic council had not been dismantled in a snit of petty, racist vindictiveness.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Excuse me, ladies and gentlejackals, did someone at this table order an extra helping of cute?

      (Consider it a welcome few minutes of early morning respite.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Patricia Kayden

      @debbie: President Obama doesn’t have to speak up for us to realize that disbanding a pandemic council was a dangerously stupid act on Trump’s part.  The unfolding crisis speaks for itself. President Obama did his part when he campaigned for Secretary Clinton to be elected.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Patricia Kayden

      I’m here to tell you that all that progress goes out the window if we don’t make the right choice right now. And it shouldn’t be a complicated choice, because it’s a choice between somebody who is as qualified as anybody who has ever run for this office, and somebody who has proven himself unfit to lead or represent this country that we love.
      …..
      Donald Trump’s closing argument is “What do you have to lose?” The answer is: Everything. All the progress we’ve made right now is on the ballot. Civility is on the ballot. Tolerance is on the ballot. Courtesy is on the ballot. Honesty is on the ballot. Equality is on the ballot. Kindness is on the ballot. (Applause.) All the progress we made that last eight years is on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the ballot right now. (Applause.)

      https://www.newsweek.com/barack-obama-full-transcript-cleveland-510052

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Wish this could fit on a bumpersticker:

      2016: “What do you have to lose?” The answer is: Everything.

      Now: “And we have, that and more.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Immanentize

      @Baud:
      This was the real reason, I suspect, that Obama isn’t speaker ngvpit. All he could say was:
      “I warned you motherfuckers and you didn’t listen then. I told you so.” And drop mic.

      So, having nothing more to say that “I told all you idiots this would happen.” He says nothing.

      Reply

