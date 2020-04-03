Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Florida Fiasco

It’s omnishambles time in Florida, and it’s no coincidence that Republicans hold every statewide office except ag commissioner. The state’s department of agriculture is probably functioning properly. I don’t know. But Governor DeSantis has made a complete fucking hash of his job during the pandemic. He issued the “stay-at-home” order way too late (it went into effect at midnight). And he undermined more stringent local ordinances to accommodate the crackpot prosperity gospel grifters who want to gather on Sundays to fleece the rubes while they breathe on each other.

Testing has been ramped up, but so far only about .036% of the 22M population has been tested, and most of the testing has been done in metro areas. Every single county has at least one case, but as recently as last week, DeSantis was telling people a statewide stay-at-home order wasn’t necessary because the virus hadn’t spread to “every corner of the state.” As of today, we’ve got more than 9,000 confirmed cases, and experts say the “peak” won’t happen here for another month.

Meanwhile, the bottom has fallen out of Florida’s tourism-dependent and service-heavy economy. As hundreds of thousands flocked to file for unemployment benefits online, the state’s website crashed. Hard. It was deliberate sabotage; during his tenure, former Gov. Scott directed crooks to design that site to keep people from getting the princely sum of $275 a week in unemployment benefits to make Scott’s economic numbers look good. Auditors warned Scott about it, and they warned DeSantis too. Neither lifted a finger.

The director of the department overseeing the unemployment benefits fiasco, who has been on the job since DeSantis appointed him in 2018, apologized and said printed forms are on the way…eventually. He should be fired — not just from his job but also from a space cannon into the sun. Not only can untold numbers of suddenly unemployed people NOT get access to Florida’s stingy unemployment benefits, they can’t get access to the money the feds sent to augment it because that goes through the states.

To sum up, a tidal wave of pestilence is rushing toward the state because the stupid governor followed Trump’s idiotic lead, ignoring the virus until it was way too late to control the spread. And the economy is not only a smoking crater for the foreseeable future, hundreds of thousands or possibly millions can’t access the benefits they’ve EARNED to get them through this time.

The only upside of this horrific situation? If Trump loses Florida in 2020, it doesn’t matter if he hangs onto the Rust Belt. I’m not in the presidential race prediction business any more, but just as a citizen looking around? I think Trump loses this state, and with it the presidency. Sorry about all the dead people and ruined lives, Florida, but the Republican experiment in small government by greedy crooks had to be carried out to its logical extreme, and here we are. Let’s do better next time.

    16Comments

      some guy

      I have spent @10 hours attempting to apply for UI. Feh. Tried using Chrome, Mozilla, and IE, but it just keeps looping. Fuckers

      Jinchi

      Every single county has at least one case, but as recently as last week, DeSantis was telling people a statewide stay-at-home order wasn’t necessary because the virus hadn’t spread to “every corner of the state.”

      Sounds like an echo of the praise West Virginia got for being “the only state without a case of coronavirus”. At the time they had tested a few dozen people total.

      some guy

      Found out last night my best pal from college is taking care of his daughter because his wife has contacted covid19. They are in NYC, and I feel so sad for them all. He told me he feels bad I am in Florida

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Well the Republicans wanted to drowned competent government that actually got things done and helped it’s citizens in a bathtub.  And they succeeded so here we are.  They own this.  And IF (please Flying Spaghetti Monster) the DEM wins the presidency in November, we get to see another round of ” Why haven’t you fixed everything we broke already???!!!??”  Also another round of ” Dems should reach across the aisle and we should have bipartisanship”  Yeah, NO  screw that  I do not want to work with people who never compromised on anything.  Yes things like The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)   got past due to bipartisanship but many of the people who were willing to actually work together to pass bills that helped people are not in Congress anymore.  ANd the voters are just as bad as the reps in some cases.  All those programs they love (SS, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP/SCHIP, unemployement insurance, the ACA.  Where the hell do they think those came from?  I am so damned tired of this.

      SFAW

      During his tenure, former Gov. Scott directed crooks to design that site to keep people from getting the princely sum of $275 a week in unemployment benefits to make Scott’s economic numbers look good.

      You libtards make me sick. Every non-“real American” will/would JUMP at the chance to sit home, “earning” the equivalent of [checks calculator] ALMOST SEVEN DOLLARS PER HOUR, instead of being a productive member of society, earning … well, never you mind about how much they’d be making, just trust me, they want a “free ride.”

      I think Trump loses this state, and with it the presidency.

      Somewhere, Brian Kemp, Scott Walker, Kris Kobach, and Katharine Harris are saying “Hold my/our beer.”

      trollhattan

      Heard on the radio this a.m. Iowa is one of the remaining states proudly not stomping on people’s freedoms so no statewide mandates for them, nosir. Unlike other states, localities are constitutionally unable to make any such decrees so the responsibility completely lies with the governor.

      You folks might consider that when her term is up. And while you’re at it, time for Grassley to go home and mow the lawn.

      p.a.

      I think Trump loses this state, and with it the presidency.

      I hope you’re not giving your fellow Floridians too much credit.  Look for a rethug: it was the (((New Yorkers’))) fault defence.

      Baud

      Sounds pretty bad. But at least for the foreseeable future you’re safe from trans kids using the wrong bathroom.

      Betty Cracker

      AP article entitled: In time of crisis, Trump-Pelosi relationship remains broken. Excerpts:

      Pelosi has played down her lack of communication with Trump.

      “Whatever communications we need to move forward, that will be happening whether I talk to the president or not,” Pelosi said Thursday. “It’s not casual. It isn’t, ‘Let’s just chat.’ It’s about what is the purpose, what is the urgency, does it require the time of the speaker and the president, both of whom are very busy people.”

      [snip]

      Trump has told aides and confidants he feels as if Pelosi has tried to undermine and humiliate him at every turn and he will never forgive her for impeachment, according to two White House aides and Republicans close to the West Wing who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

      Boo-fucking-hoo. Pelosi is a grownup, and she won’t sit around and pout because she has to deal with a rancid haggis to help Americans in the crisis, but not Trump. And yet the article low-key portrays the broken relationship as if both parties were equally to blame if that happens. It’s bullshit.

      different-church-lady

      Florida is one of the reasons I’m so relieved Sanders will not be the nominee, as there was zero chance for him there.

