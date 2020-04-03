Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million with more than 52,000 deaths on Thursday, as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy https://t.co/UoVOGiPCq1 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2020

The true number of coronavirus cases across the world could be "five to 10 times" higher than the 1 million Covid-19 infections that have already been confirmed globally, Australia's Chief Medical Officer said https://t.co/rV3vfHTcvf — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020

I’ve been collecting, but not posting, a vast number of China-related coronavirus links; at the moment, it’s impossible for me to sort out the valid information from the propaganda, from both sides. But one thing we know: China had the misfortune of being first in this particular pandemic, so the rest of us look to Wuhan and environs for clues for what we should expect in the near future…

This moving @annafifield story, about people in Wuhan losing the ability to bury the dead, also tries to grapple with the real covid-19 death toll there. Officially: 2,563. But could be +40,000. https://t.co/xQeIihRMNH — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) April 3, 2020

The #COVID19 cost:

Low & middle-income countries hard hit by record capital outflows, falling oil price, collapse in tourism & steep fall in demand for their exports.

85 countries have approached @IMF for short-term ER assis – 2Xs # that did in 2008 shock.https://t.co/aX5WXNAbLt — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) April 2, 2020

Speaking of countries where we can’t tell what’s real and what’s propaganda — especially given the current Oval Office squatter:

Putin with a box labelled "Help for friend Donald" saying "Sorry, pal, I need this for PR." Cartoon by @Sergey_Elkin pic.twitter.com/qPQxDK9kYD — X Soviet (@XSovietNews) April 1, 2020

Apparently enough, though, to send a plane-load to the US https://t.co/mWKZtvQfSr — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) March 31, 2020

Russian doctors are in uproar after the US confirms it *purchased* medical aid that Moscow had touted as Putin's benevolent gift to an embattled former foe. "We're gathering money from the whole country to buy PPE for medics, & our govt is selling it to the US. What a mockery" https://t.co/UeZhoIi3lC — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) April 2, 2020

There are only 83 regions in #Russia. #Crimea and #Sevastopol are regions of #Ukraine which are illegally occupied by Russia since 2014. https://t.co/oYvpWgWYAa — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 31, 2020

Based on my feed, Protsenko spent most of his time hanging out with Putin recently. In elevators, shaking his hand, photo-ops. There will be a pic of them sharing a strand of spaghetti Lady and the Tramp style soon. https://t.co/TBX1e7UP7A — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 31, 2020

Elsewhere…

Israeli Passover PSA: "Better that we celebrate this Passover alone, so that next year, we can all celebrate Passover together." "We outlasted and overcame Pharaoh, we'll outlast and overcome this." https://t.co/gDkTQzhLD8 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) April 2, 2020

ADB warns coronavirus may halve GDP growth in developing Asia https://t.co/wp98PjNHAm pic.twitter.com/8RK2NKV1qx — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2020

Asian nations that have been controlling the virus are imposing stricter measures, fearful that new outbreaks will occur. This is a long-term campaign with no easy end. The rest of the world will learn — maybe the hard way. By @motokorich. https://t.co/7Hw92gkyeT — Edward Wong (@ewong) March 31, 2020

a technocratic wrinkle I guess I should have seen coming: singapore launches a webmd, but for sars-cov-2 https://t.co/3WoAm3qbyz — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) April 3, 2020

“I have to use the stairs instead of the elevator to make them comfortable.” A survivor speaks of the social stigma he faces after recovering from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/5aS2L1tONj — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 2, 2020





Ramadan begins (approximately) April 23, this year:

Indonesia urges against Ramadan travel, with tens of millions normally flocking to their hometown to celebrate Eid https://t.co/nxVTga07GZ pic.twitter.com/rStA6SXjbE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 3, 2020

Pakistan, Bangladesh try to stop Friday prayers to avert coronavirus spike https://t.co/FwL9ZetLxG pic.twitter.com/oNk0ceJuqQ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2020

Islamophobia concerns after India mosque event sparked new wave of coronavirus cases https://t.co/YbH7ovqIuU pic.twitter.com/uesf8yZ7Ss — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 3, 2020

Good to see the European Union publicly thanking Taiwan, which has been a model nation from the start of the coronavirus outbreak, for its aid. China pressures governments and global institutions not to acknowledge Taiwan like this. We need to stop listening. https://t.co/0878WPp5tB — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) April 1, 2020

Taiwan has been praised globally for its response to the coronavirus outbreak, but the @WHO still includes its virus cases as part of mainland China's, reigniting an age-old debate https://t.co/QoaCi4mLvm pic.twitter.com/n9QZJijt2d — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2020

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout Africa, exposing significant deficiencies in healthcare infrastructure. Central African Republic for example, only has three ventilators for the whole country. https://t.co/82wssRrl52 pic.twitter.com/X5QKcsV0JI — Daveed Gartenstein-Ross (@DaveedGR) April 2, 2020

South Africa's ruthlessly efficient fight against coronavirus https://t.co/ikIwDT5VQs — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 2, 2020

Spain’s death toll from #COVID19 rose above 10,000, after a record 950 people died overnight. But the epidemic is slowing in terms of daily increases in infections & deaths. Spain has the world’s 2nd-highest death toll after Italy.https://t.co/TitAStKQD1 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ohneYmqeyC — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) April 2, 2020

In some parts of Spain, strict rules that stopped doctors from testing patients for coronavirus weren't relaxed soon enough, leaving the disease untracked, medical staff say. As the coronavirus spread, the medics’ unions say Spain ignored them https://t.co/b2w4KFSJ33 pic.twitter.com/hsr0kOWJF3 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 2, 2020

UK deaths are still not diverging from the pack. Indeed, the slope may be steepening. pic.twitter.com/L91ugDwzZT — richard horton (@richardhorton1) April 2, 2020