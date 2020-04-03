BREAKING: House Overisght Committee reports that FEMA officials told them this week that only 9,500 ventilators are in the national stockpile and only 3,200 more will be there by April 13.

Bulk of 100K ventilators promised by Trump won’t be there until June. pic.twitter.com/760qjehg6K — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 2, 2020

It’s FUBARs all the way down!

Just few months before the novel coronavirus likely began spreading in Wuhan, the Trump administration ended a program aimed at…detecting novel coronaviruses. They were working with a lab in Wuhan. https://t.co/dHpOorsrEp — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 3, 2020

One takeaway from Jared Kushner briefing: we did not start active response phase of dealing with this crisis until 13 days ago. 13 days! — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) April 2, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Army briefed ***two months ago*** that coronavirus could kill 150,000 Americans. Yet another warning ignored. https://t.co/XgeXeIYBMG — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) April 2, 2020

Against the advice of health experts, the Trump admin wants to send new rapid coronavirus tests to rural GOP states with few cases instead of blue cities and states with lots of cases. https://t.co/vyj8Q08WrF — Jason Fagone (@jfagone) April 2, 2020

This is, what, the third CYA story this week about NSC and coronavirus? https://t.co/XN3WBKF3Sd — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) April 3, 2020

Trump — who said “I don’t take responsibility at all” — alternately has blamed China for first spreading the virus, Gov. Cuomo for being slow to contain it, governors generally for requesting help, hospital workers for hoarding supplies, and the media https://t.co/i3xl8JByxe — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) April 3, 2020

Health experts say they now believe nearly one in three patients who are infected are getting a negative test result. https://t.co/MngtrVKcon — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 2, 2020

Once more: The president pushed back against the suggestion of suspending domestic plane and rail travel by saying passengers on planes and trains are getting tested twice, before departure and after arrival. They are not being tested at all: https://t.co/p8CUsRkxs2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2020

More than 100,000 Americans are expected to die after a slow initial government response to the coronavirus pandemic and the first person to be fired is … the aircraft carrier captain who pleaded for help for his stricken crew. ⁦@ckubeNBC⁩ https://t.co/guDOImfekb — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 2, 2020

CDC before: Don't hoard masks. You don't need them. CDC now: Maybe you should have a mask. But not the good ones. Just make whatever you want. It doesn't matter. It's to make you feel better. But don't hoard the life saving ones. Can I redo this? What, this is live? — Nathan Jensen (@NateMJensen) April 3, 2020





Dr. Birx say next #COVID19 hot spots will be Louisiana, Michigan, Indiana, Georgia, Connecticut, and Illinois. — Karen Piper (@PiperK) April 2, 2020

“Across the world what divides success from failure in fighting the epidemic is “trust in government”. Those three words sound like a daydream in today’s America.” Me on why Trump has tragically enabled Florida, Georgia & others to take far too long to act https://t.co/EmvaMQWt1t — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) April 2, 2020

So far the USNS Comfort’s New York voyage is roughly the floating hospital equivalent of a flyby. https://t.co/qAlM8eA31Y — C.J. Chivers (@cjchivers) April 3, 2020

… A tangle of military protocols and bureaucratic hurdles has prevented the Comfort from accepting many patients at all. On top of its strict rules preventing people infected with the virus from coming on board, the Navy is also refusing to treat a host of other conditions. Guidelines disseminated to hospitals included a list of 49 medical conditions that would exclude a patient from admittance to the ship. Ambulances cannot take patients directly to the Comfort; they must first deliver patients to a city hospital for a lengthy evaluation — including a test for the virus — and then pick them up again for transport to the ship. At a morning briefing on Thursday, officials said three patients had been moved to the Comfort. After The New York Times published an article with that number, Elizabeth Baker, a spokeswoman for the Navy, said the number had increased to 20 by late in the day. “We’re bringing them on as fast as we can bring them on,” she said. Hospital leaders said they were exasperated by the delays…

Top story on all the local news channels:

Just to be clear, the state of Massachusetts is relying on the New England Patriots to deliver desperately needed medical supplies because the federal government is a dumpster fire. https://t.co/a3fXzWZ1rJ — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) April 2, 2020

Domino’s spending seven figures on an ad campaign around fixing a $1000 pot hole…but make it pestilence https://t.co/IU1E9xufg6 — seiZedd tesla & spacex to mass produce ventilators (@Zeddary) April 2, 2020

Suspect the next two stories may just possibly be related…

Most important and troubling story you'll read all day. There's no satisfactory explanation so far. https://t.co/H4l0r8KNbz — Gary Miles (@GaryMiles_DN) April 3, 2020

More young people in the South seem to be dying from COVID-19. https://t.co/H8uS5fHg78 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) April 2, 2020

‘Insatiable appetites’ aka people dying. https://t.co/0QX7gIZlh1 — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) April 2, 2020

So we’re using the full weight of the government to order body bags but not medical supplies. https://t.co/cua8rWUddD — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 1, 2020

This pandemic is worse because of the Trump administration. Because of their disdain for experts, because of their magical thinking, because of their fixation on the stock market, because of their ignorance of government, because of their revulsion at anything Obama did. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 1, 2020

The one thing that has been curious is, would Republican governors and Fox News have taken this seriously if Obama was president and intervened earlier, or would they have dragged their feet leading to the same result? https://t.co/Zq9R1yUyO4 — Nick Rafter (@NRafter) April 2, 2020

And now we know how he managed to go bankrupt running casinos. https://t.co/wZAFIhRgwa — Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) April 2, 2020

10M lost jobs, maybe 100K dead. reminder: During late 1990s, more than 100 newspapers demanded Bill Clinton resign from office bc he was not "fit." To date, 3 have demanded Trump resign. #liberalmedia — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) April 2, 2020