COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Thursday/Friday, April 2/3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update (Domestic) – Thursday/Friday, April 2/3

It’s FUBARs all the way down!


A tangle of military protocols and bureaucratic hurdles has prevented the Comfort from accepting many patients at all.

On top of its strict rules preventing people infected with the virus from coming on board, the Navy is also refusing to treat a host of other conditions. Guidelines disseminated to hospitals included a list of 49 medical conditions that would exclude a patient from admittance to the ship.

Ambulances cannot take patients directly to the Comfort; they must first deliver patients to a city hospital for a lengthy evaluation — including a test for the virus — and then pick them up again for transport to the ship.

At a morning briefing on Thursday, officials said three patients had been moved to the Comfort. After The New York Times published an article with that number, Elizabeth Baker, a spokeswoman for the Navy, said the number had increased to 20 by late in the day. “We’re bringing them on as fast as we can bring them on,” she said.

Hospital leaders said they were exasperated by the delays…

Top story on all the local news channels:

Suspect the next two stories may just possibly be related…

    6 Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Reading through all those tweets is so depressing but what did we expect when a clown was elected with foreign interference?  Trump is incompetent and the sycophants he surrounds himself with are just as bad.  Dr. Fauci is the only trustworthy person connected to this regime.

      Democrats need to hammer the fact that Trump’s incompetence has caused unnecessary, avoidable deaths.  We can’t afford another four years of this.

      
    Nicole

      Nicole

      I guess favoring of red states over blue feels during this is the inevitable result of 30 years of FOX News pushing “Us vs Them.” Except now it’s the power of the federal government sticking it to the libs and by that I mean watching them die.
      Ugh.

      
    NotMax

      NotMax

      Just make whatever you want. It doesn’t matter.

      Holy plastic sheeting and duct tape, Batman.

      

      
    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      @Nicole:

      Here’s the thing. Those red states are being led by incompetents who don’t believe in science. Their orders are useless because they aren’t doing what needs to be done in order to protect their population.

      

