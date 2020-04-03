Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cabin Fever (Open Thread)

The enforced isolation and togetherness may be getting to us. A couple of evenings ago, the mister found Daisy’s collar on the floor (it had come unfastened). He picked it up and started ranting about how she’d been raptured up to heaven and we (himself, Badger and me) had been Left Behind. Eventually, even deaf old Daisy heard the commotion and wandered into the room to find out what was going on.

My sister works at an outpatient clinic, and one of her colleagues tested positive for the virus a couple of weeks ago. Sis feels fine, but she’s a social person, and quarantine life is driving her batshit. She wants to have a virtual happy hour this evening, so I guess we will? I’m bringing Ina Garten cosmos:

How are y’all holding up? Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      “Covered with dust, flakes of plaster, and cobwebs, Arlene emerged triumphant from the crawlspace under the house.  Clutched in her hands, held high over her head, was a 1992 Sears Wishbook: a mighty 834 pages wide.

      “‘We’re set!’ Arlene said. “Gotta be at least two, three months’ worth of asswipe right here!’

      “It’s hard to say who was more relieved or happier:  Arlene and me, or Miranda the Goose.”

      …ok, more than one sentence.  Sorry, I got carried away.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I was about to post that we’ve been handling things fine but I just snapped at my 9-year-old because he’s been moving a metal crochet needle around on the floor with his foot for AT LEAST FIVE MINUTES AND THE SOUND IS DRIVING ME CRAZY.

      So yeah.  There’s where we are.

      In other news, we have a crochet needle and I have no idea from whence it came.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nicole

      @raven: I saw your post in the other thread.  I’m so sorry.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      danielx

      I did catch two hours or so of the Thursday evening broadcast of Tedeschi Trucks Band (recorded) concert last night, which took me completely away from covid-19 worries for a while.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RobertDSC-Work

      The only thing I really miss is baseball. I’m wearing my Dodgers hat and lanyard to work for the duration of the emergency.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Major Major Major Major

      Instant pot just declared that the pot of chili is ready. Now to wait an hour for it to release, lol.

      Things are going okay in chez Major. We have unfortunately run out of cheese and it was dropped from today’s delivery. But that’s okay, there are more things in heaven and earth than cheese.

      Tonight we’re “hosting” a movie night, we’re going to watch Escape From New York with our friends (they vetoed 12 Monkeys). Tomorrow, maybe a long walk? The “write a chapter of a novel in 24 hours” event I signed up for starts at 7pm, so maybe the walk will be Sunday instead. Shrug.

      Glad I have y’all to kick around, apropos of nothing.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      scav

      “Is he gone yet?” whispered the muffled voice from inside the poorly mortared brick wall.  “‘Cause I’m not coming out until he’s left that bg white house and crossed into international airspace.” “I can do it!” she added. “The mushroom crop is still holding out pretty well in here.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m viewing this work-from-home period as a sort of practice for retirement. Get up in the morning and don’t have to leave the house.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      LA Times:  John Prine on ventilator for 8th day; has pneumonia in both lungs.

      Prine, who was put on a ventilator on Saturday, has pneumonia in both lungs and “still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing,” Whelan Prine wrote. Some peripheral issues are being treated with medications including antibiotics.

      The two-time Grammy winner, who was also given a lifetime achievement Grammy this year, was hospitalized March 26 after a “sudden onset” of COVID-19 symptoms.

      “He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him. I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family have received this last week,” she wrote, asking fans to please continue to send positive energy to her husband.

       

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nora

      @Gin & Tonic: You and my husband have the same idea.  He keeps saying, “Hey, if this is what retirement is like, it might not be too bad.”

      Though we miss seeing his Dad, who lives 45 minutes away and, at 92 years old, is going a little stir crazy from not being allowed to go to work.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ziggy

      Governor Inslee just extended our quarantine, from the middle of April until May 4th (at earliest!). So I’m kind of down today. Having to psychologically readjust and come up with new ways to stay motivated. If this is what retirement is like, no thanks! I”ll just work until I die, which was the plan anyway.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Taken4Granite

      In a normal year I would be putting in my spring mulch order and buying garden plants this weekend (I’m in the NH Seacoast region), but in anticipation of coronavirus-related supply issues moved that up to two weeks ago. So the plants are planted and the mulch is spread. We have had rain four of the last six days, which normally would be a good thing (I don’t have to water the plants as much), but that means one less reason for me to go out into the yard or outside world.

      I also had to tell off a Sandernista (who is not even from the US) on another blog who mentioned the debunked rape allegation against Biden. In explaining why most Democrats in the US aren’t feeling the Bern, I pointed out that although Stevie Wonder wrote “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” back in 1974, the lyrics are remarkably applicable to Wilmer in 2020: “And we are sick and tired of hearing your song/Telling how you’re going to change right from wrong/But if you really want to hear our view/You haven’t done nothin'”.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxrzT8WNxDc

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Just got done following the #fishcustard hashtag on Twitter celebrating the anniversary of the arrival of Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor.  Everyone was there Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill and Stephen Moffat.  It was great fun!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @Steeplejack (phone): “My father told me a story about the day that Jared Kushner was hung by his ankles in Times Square and flogged with pine tree branches dipped in napalm and set on fire like the Cuyahoga.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      satby

      My sleep cycle is a bit kattywumpus right now. I woke at 5 am, decided after 3 coffees I was still tired and took at nap from 9-10 am. Normally, I’m usually on FB sharing news and things from the blog. I woke up at 10 today to three texts and a voicemail from friends who were worried about me because they hadn’t seen any FB posts from me since 3/25 and thought I was slowly croaking in my house. Which was sweet and also alerted me that I had messed up the privacy settings on FB. So, other than scaring people, I’m fine 😊

      With all the time in the world to “get projects done” and no one coming over, my motivation to do more than putter around is non-existent though. My new spirit animal is the sloth.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ivan X

      I’m super grateful to have ended up where I have, really by accident timingwise, in a small pretty city in CA that doesn’t have a lot of cases, doesn’t have a lot of people, and a couple of blocks from my brother’s family (we’ve decided that we’re not social distancing from one another, only everyone else). And I can do a lot our business’ work remotely. And extremely blessed and privileged that we have savings we can afford to use at a moment like this for our rental home here.

      With that said, I feel utterly ungrounded and dislocated, and having a hard time motivating, structuring, and well-caring for myself (which are challenges for me personally anyway). I live in NYC and have this nagging question of when, or if, I’ll ever being going back there. I miss it, or at least what it used to be. I’m an introvert, but I feed off the feeling of others around me. I’m still drinking but I need to stop because it’s not fun at home compared to a bar. I’m trying to pursue my creative projects like writing music but they don’t feel like they mean anything. I have a full workload one day and zero the next, so I don’t know if my business is viable or not. I can hear a kind of siren’s song of nihilism I’m trying to resist.

      I’m safe and with loved ones in a place of beauty, so I am certainly not complaining. Just trying to figure out what I need to do to carry myself and those I care about well through this very disorienting, upsetting, scary, lonely timeline.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      pamelabrown53

      @Betty Cracker:

      I know! Deep belly laughs from me. So therapeutic.

      Betty, as a front pager, could you post that “Coronavirus Rhapsody” parody (set to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody)?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Zelma

      OK, so I’m being a good girl and working with my trainer on FaceTime.  I do a side leg lift and there is a very weird noise in the hip of the leg I am standing on.  And suddenly I am using a cane and waiting for a friend to bring me a walker.  I guess that since I can’t go anywhere it hardly matters that I can’t go anywhere.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      raven

      @Ivan X:

      Woke up this morning my house was cold
      Checked out the furnace she wasn’t burnin’
      Went out and hopped in my old Ford
      Hit the engine but she ain’t turnin’
      We’ve given each other some hard lessons lately
      But we ain’t learnin’
      We’re the same sad story that’s a fact
      One step up and two steps back

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ruckus

      How am I doing?

      Not as well as Ina. I stopped drinking 17 yrs ago. So far haven’t been rethinking that. 4 more years and I’ll be old enough to start again. I’d have to shop for alcohol as I have none in the house. And the only place I know to get George Dickel is at bevmo. Of course there is one nearby………

      Reply
    46. 46.

      danielx

      @satby:

      Come sit by me – at a suitably safe distance, of course.

      I’ve got about fifty little projects that need to be done and I cannot for the life of me rouse motivation to do any of them. It’s taking all I’ve got to fix meals, do laundry and most importantly, clean litter boxes.

      Keep calm and scoop on…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Patricia Kayden

      Hmm mmmm.

      Remember when restaurants used to have smoking sections that were right next to the non-smoking sections and you could smell the smoke regardless of where you sat? That’s essentially what having shelter in place rules for some states but not others is.— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 3, 2020

      Reply
    49. 49.

      kindness

      I see these threads and the things people are posting on FB & I marvel at them from afar.  Some of us (me) are still working at our work locations.  Yea I’m social distancing when I leave work but my routine isn’t much different during the day.  Other than the lines I have to wait on to be allowed into the hospital parking lot and then again at the front door where you have to show them that day’s colored dot on your work id card which clears you to enter the building.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Crashman06

      It is hard working a full-time job at home, with your spouse working a full-time job at home, while “home-schooling” at first-grader and an almost two year old.

      Edit: Not to be complaining; very happy we’re still both employed. It’s taxing though!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Roger Moore

      @ziggy:

      Yeah, I think ours was extended until the end of April a little while back.  My personal feeling is that we should understand the stay at home orders to be until further notice and not expect any dates given right now to hold.  It’s going to keep getting pushed back until the pandemic is controlled everywhere in the US, or until we have good enough testing that we can switch to quarantine of known or suspected cases.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Peale

      I’ve grown fond of watching Thai actor Oujun playing with his pet hamsters, puppies and birds. Here he’s built an obstacle course to race his hamsters.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      @ziggy: I think it’s better to extend for a longer period of time so people can kind of settle into the timeframe, rather than 2 weeks at a time that seems like it will go on forever.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ksmiami

      @Steeplejack (phone): The pangolin stared out from its cage at the throbbing masses of biped  apes. It did not understand how it got here or even why but only dreamed of going back to search for tasty grubs

      Reply
    61. 61.

      misterpuff

      @raven: My favorite later mature Springsteen song from an underappreciated album Tunnel Of Love.

       

      Of course, Thunder Road is my fav Boss song.

      Reply

