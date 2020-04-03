The enforced isolation and togetherness may be getting to us. A couple of evenings ago, the mister found Daisy’s collar on the floor (it had come unfastened). He picked it up and started ranting about how she’d been raptured up to heaven and we (himself, Badger and me) had been Left Behind. Eventually, even deaf old Daisy heard the commotion and wandered into the room to find out what was going on.

My sister works at an outpatient clinic, and one of her colleagues tested positive for the virus a couple of weeks ago. Sis feels fine, but she’s a social person, and quarantine life is driving her batshit. She wants to have a virtual happy hour this evening, so I guess we will? I’m bringing Ina Garten cosmos:

How are y’all holding up? Open thread!