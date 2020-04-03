I received a nice note from one of our fabulous Jackals, who shall remain nameless. Here’s the part you might be interested in:
I’m wondering what you’d think about maybe organizing a BJ meetup on Zoom? Or maybe several? I’m thinking lots of us are getting just a bit lonely these days … do you think this might be a good idea?
She asks an excellent question! These guys are all in, ready and waiting.
How about the rest of you? Anyone interested in a BJ Meetup on Zoom?
Would you be interested in participating? With video? Or audio only?
Assuming there is interest, what would be a good upper limit for a single meetup? (People, not drinks.)
Let us know in the comments!
Open Thread.
***
Photo credit: Butch
Butch didn’t suggest the meetup, but his guys are in place and ready to go! Since we’re using his picture, it’s only fair to share the origin story, don’t you think?
