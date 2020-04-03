Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Jackal Asks: How About a BJ Meetup on Zoom?

by | 7 Comments

I received a nice note from one of our fabulous Jackals, who shall remain nameless.  Here’s the part you might be interested in:

I’m wondering what you’d think about maybe organizing a BJ meetup on Zoom?  Or maybe several?  I’m thinking lots of us are getting just a bit lonely these days … do you think this might be a good idea?

She asks an excellent question!  These guys are all in, ready and waiting.

One Good Thing 1

How about the rest of you?  Anyone interested in a BJ Meetup on Zoom?

Would you be interested in participating?  With video?  Or audio only?

Assuming there is interest, what would be a good upper limit for a single meetup?  (People, not drinks.)

Let us know in the comments!

Open Thread.

Photo credit: Butch

Butch didn’t suggest the meetup, but his guys are in place and ready to go!  Since we’re using his picture, it’s only fair to share the origin story, don’t you think?

The white Golden Retrievers came from an Amish family which made it interesting because they know their area only as far as their horse carries them and couldn’t give me directions to their house.  The orange kitty is Boxer, who we found discarded along our country road along with his sister Shadow (not shown).  Wilson  (black and white guy) showed up at our door one day, and I found Woody (not pictured, but looks like a smaller, thinner Boxer) as a tiny kitten in our woodpile – so small I had to bottle feed him for three weeks!
    7Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      I’m doing one with my California family tonite. I did this kind of stuff for years in my work so it should be no big deal. The problem with a lot of people is that some always forget to mute when they are not talking to the group and it can be a nightmare.

    4. 4.

      JMG

      I am in a weekly Zoom group of eight and I think that’s a pretty good number.

    7. 7.

      Matt Smith

      My quick thoughts:
      1) Group size – I like 6 to 8 people. I’ve done a lot of group facilitation, and IMHO that’s the sweet spot.
      2) Assuming people like this idea, it would be nice to offer multiple group chats, enough for everyone interested to participate.
      3) If anyone wants help to make this happen, I’d be happy to help.

